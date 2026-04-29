Hegseth losing GOP support; CNN delays Trump-critical documentary

In this Media Miss Minute, some senate Republicans are breaking with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Plus, CNN is delaying a documentary critical of President Donald Trump following the correspondents’ dinner shooting.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Media Miss by the right: Hegseth losing Republican senators’ support due to leadership concerns

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing growing pushback from Senate Republicans after a series of high-level military dismissals, including Navy Secretary John Phelan and Army Chief of Staff Randy George.

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis said he would give Hegseth a “failing grade,” arguing he shows the same “exact lack of experience” that led to former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s firing. Several GOP senators are reportedly urging President Trump to remove him.

Media landscape Powered by Ground News™

Media Miss by the left: CNN delays documentary critical of Trump after dinner attack

CNN says it will hold off on releasing a new documentary that’s critical of Trump in the aftermath of the shooting at the White House correspondents’ dinner.

The film, titled “The Imperial Presidency,” had been scheduled to air Sunday night but was preempted for coverage of the shooting – which investigators say appears to have been an attempted assassination targeting the president and members of his cabinet.

CNN has not yet said when the documentary will be released.

Media landscape Powered by Ground News™

If you want more stories that are being missed or minimized by partisan media, visit Straight Arrow’s Media Miss section.

Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.

Round out your reading