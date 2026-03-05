Hegseth says media wants to make president ‘look bad’; Minnesota House Speaker threatened

In this Media Miss Minute, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says the media is trying to make President Donald Trump look bad in the war with Iran. Plus, a woman is facing charges for allegedly threatening Minnesota’s House Speaker.

Media Miss by the right: Hegseth criticizes coverage of US troop deaths in Iran conflict

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says the media is focusing on the wrong thing when it comes to the war in Iran.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Hegseth criticized media outlets for highlighting the deaths of six U.S. troops in an Iranian attack.

“This is what the fake news misses: We’ve taken control of Iran’s airspace and waterways without boots on the ground,” Hegseth said. “We control their fate. But when a few drones get through or tragic things happen, it’s front-page news. I get it, the press only wants to make the president look bad – but try for once to report the reality.”

Media Miss by the left: Woman allegedly threatened to shoot Minnesota’s House Speaker

A Minnesota woman is facing charges for allegedly threatening Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth.

Authorities say the woman, identified as Rachel Welsch from Hugo, Minnesota, left voicemails in January and February saying she would meet Demuth. Investigators say she also called Demuth “racist” and implied she would shoot her, saying she had “learned how to shoot” and was “getting really good” as a “marksman.”

