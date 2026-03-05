Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Hegseth says media wants to make president ‘look bad’; Minnesota House Speaker threatened

Shea Taylor
Hegseth says media wants to make president ‘look bad’ over Iran war; and Minnesota house speaker threatened with shooting.
Image credit: Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune via ZUMA Press Wire, Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Full story

In this Media Miss Minute, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says the media is trying to make President Donald Trump look bad in the war with Iran. Plus, a woman is facing charges for allegedly threatening Minnesota’s House Speaker.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Media Miss by the right: Hegseth criticizes coverage of US troop deaths in Iran conflict

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says the media is focusing on the wrong thing when it comes to the war in Iran. 

During a news conference on Wednesday, Hegseth criticized media outlets for highlighting the deaths of six U.S. troops in an Iranian attack.

“This is what the fake news misses: We’ve taken control of Iran’s airspace and waterways without boots on the ground,” Hegseth said. “We control their fate. But when a few drones get through or tragic things happen, it’s front-page news. I get it, the press only wants to make the president look bad – but try for once to report the reality.”

Media landscape

Powered by Ground News™

Media Miss by the left: Woman allegedly threatened to shoot Minnesota’s House Speaker

A Minnesota woman is facing charges for allegedly threatening Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth.

Authorities say the woman, identified as Rachel Welsch from Hugo, Minnesota, left voicemails in January and February saying she would meet Demuth. Investigators say she also called Demuth “racist” and implied she would shoot her, saying she had “learned how to shoot” and was “getting really good” as a “marksman.”

Media landscape

Powered by Ground News™

For more stories missed or minimized by partisan media, visit SAN’s Media Miss archive.

Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Deadline
  2. The Wrap
  3. CBS News
  4. Alpha News

Sources

  1. Deadline
  2. The Wrap
  3. CBS News
  4. Alpha News

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.