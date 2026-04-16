Hegseth warns Iran to ‘choose wisely,’ as Caine details blockade

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Iran to “choose wisely” during a Pentagon news conference Thursday, saying the U.S. is prepared to resume strikes if Tehran refuses a deal.

Hegseth, alongside Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine said a ceasefire remains in place for now – but emphasized that the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports will continue “for as long as it takes.”

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The comments come after the U.S. moved to block all Iranian ports, aiming to prevent ships from entering or leaving. Caine underscored that point, stressing the operation is not a full shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, but rather “a blockade of Iran’s ports and coastline.”

Even with the ceasefire holding, Hegseth warned the situation could quickly escalate.

“If Iran chooses poorly, then they will have a blockade and bombs dropping on infrastructure, power and energy,” he warned. “This blockade is the polite way this could go.”

Caine echoed that message, saying U.S. forces remain “postured and ready to resume major combat.”

US blocks ships, details enforcement

Caine said the blockade is already having an impact, with U.S. forces preventing 13 ships from passing through in the past 24 hours.

More than 10,000 U.S. sailors, Marines and airmen are involved in the operation, along with a dozen ships and dozens of aircraft.

According to Caine, vessels were warned not to proceed and ultimately chose to turn around. He read from U.S. communications sent to ships approaching the blockade, which state in part: “If you do not comply with this blockade, we will use force.”

Because of those warnings, Caine said U.S. forces have not needed to board any ships.

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CENTCOM commander: Forces ready, adapting

U.S. Central Command Commander, Adm. Bradley Cooper, also briefed reporters Thursday after returning from his second trip to the Middle East in two weeks.

He said troop morale remains high, with forces using the ceasefire to reload, adjust tactics and prepare for potential next steps.

He said troops are “highly motivated, they’re focused, they’re vigilant and they’re ready.”

“There’s no military in the world that adjusts like we do and that’s exactly what we’re doing right now during the ceasefire,” Cooper said.