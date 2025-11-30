Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Hegseth’s alleged ‘follow-on’ boat strike prompts Senate, House inquiries

Drew Pittock
A bipartisan, bicameral group of legislators vowed to investigate reports that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered an illegal boat strike.
Image credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Summary

Bicameral inquiries

The House and Senate launched inquiries into reports that an alleged illegal strike on a boat in the Caribbean was carried out at the behest of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Allegations

According to a report, the first U.S. strike on a boat suspected of trafficking drugs left two survivors. Hegseth allegedly then gave a verbal order to “kill everyone” on board.

Potential war crime

The Geneva Conventions state that once an enemy combatant is sick or wounded, they are no longer considered dangerous and should be “collected and cared for.”

Full story

A bipartisan, bicameral group of legislators has vowed to investigate reports that a “follow-on” strike on an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean was carried out at the behest of the Pentagon’s top official. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has since denied the report, published Friday by The Washington Post, which spoke to multiple anonymous sources who said they had knowledge of the order to launch a subsequent strike and kill two survivors of the Sept. 2 attack.

House, Senate announce inquiries

The Senate Armed Services Committee, led by Sens. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Jack Reed, D-R.I., was the first to announce that it would be launching inquiries into the report. In a joint statement issued Friday, the senators said that “The Committee has directed inquiries to the [Department of Defense], and we will be conducting vigorous oversight to determine the facts related to these circumstances.”

Their announcement was followed Saturday by a joint statement from House Armed Services Committee Chairman Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., and ranking member Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash.

“This committee is committed to providing rigorous oversight of the Department of Defense’s military operations in the Caribbean,” the lawmakers wrote. “We take seriously the reports of follow-on strikes on boats alleged to be ferrying narcotics in the SOUTHCOM [U.S. Southern Command] region and are taking bipartisan action to gather a full accounting of the operation in question.”

Since early September, the U.S. military under President Donald Trump has blown up nearly two dozen boats that it says are trafficking drugs from countries such as Venezuela, killing more than 80 people in the process.

The first of those strikes, carried out on Sept. 2, reportedly left two people on board alive. However, the Post’s reporting suggests that Hegseth issued a verbal order to “kill everyone” on board, as opposed to retrieving the survivors and the cargo –– a protocol the military followed during a subsequent strike.  

Grounds for a war crime

According to one lawmaker, Hegseth’s alleged order could constitute a war crime. 

In an interview with CBS News’ “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said that if the reporting is true, it’s a “clear violation” of both Defense Department policy and international law. 

“And so this rises to the level of a war crime if it’s true,” Kaine said. “And the questions that we’ve been asking for months are give us the evidence that the folks on board were really narcotraffickers.”

Specifically, the Geneva Conventions state that a combatant is no longer considered an enemy once they are wounded or sick, and thus rendered harmless. Likewise, the wounded individual must be “collected and cared for,” meaning military personnel must provide medical aid as if the individual were a member of their own army.  

Hegseth’s response

In a post to X on Friday, Hegseth refuted the reports and accused the “fake news” of “delivering more fabricated, inflammatory, and derogatory reporting to discredit our incredible warriors fighting to protect the homeland.” 

He went on to say that all of the administration’s boat strikes have been “lawful under both U.S. and international law, with all actions in compliance with the law of armed conflict—and approved by the best military and civilian lawyers, up and down the chain of command.”

Amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela, Trump announced via Truth Social on Saturday that “Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers” should “consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY.” However, it’s unclear what authority the president of the United States has to close the airspace of a foreign nation.

Drew Pittock
Drew Pittock
Drew Pittock is an evening digital producer and weekend reporter at Straight Arrow News. He covers Gaza, the Russia-Ukraine war and other news of the day.
Diane Duenez contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Allegations that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the killing of all survivors in a U.S. strike on an alleged drug boat have raised legal, ethical and congressional scrutiny over the conduct and oversight of military operations in the Caribbean.

Military conduct and legality

Concerns about compliance with U.S. and international law are central, as experts and lawmakers question whether orders given during these strikes may have violated the Geneva Conventions or amounted to war crimes.

Accountability and oversight

Congressional committees have announced investigations to determine what orders were given and whether procedures were followed, reflecting bipartisan concern about transparency and adherence to legal frameworks in military operations.

War on drugs and policy escalation

The use of lethal force against alleged drug traffickers marks a significant shift from traditional law enforcement to military action, prompting debate over the appropriate scope and justification for such measures in the fight against narcotics trafficking.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 80 media outlets

Community reaction

Local communities in the Caribbean and affected Latin American nations have seen increased tension according to coverage, and some international partners have reportedly limited intelligence sharing due to legal concerns over the U.S. strikes.

Debunking

While some senior officials and the Pentagon deny the Washington Post's account, multiple news organizations and experts report corroborating testimony and classified briefings confirming that a second strike was ordered after two survivors were seen.

Global impact

The strikes have strained U.S. relations with regional allies, with some stopping intelligence sharing. The campaign has brought international legal scrutiny and generated diplomatic protests from governments including Venezuela's.

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. House Armed Services Committee
  3. CBS News
  4. International Humanitarian Law Databases
  5. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth via X

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the alleged "kill everybody" order as a "war crime" or "extrajudicial murder," emphasizing "survivors" and Hegseth's "belligerence" while calling for "legal jeopardy."
  • Media outlets in the center maintain neutrality by presenting Hegseth's defense and the launch of "inquiries," using terms like "alleged" and "reported."
  • Media outlets on the right portray Hegseth's actions as a necessary, decisive stance against "narco-terrorists," often quoting his defiance like "Biden coddled terrorists, we kill them" and dismissing reports as "fake news."

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

80 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Both the House and Senate are investigating Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's alleged orders during military strikes on drug boats, where survivors were reportedly killed after initial attacks.
  • According to The Washington Post, Hegseth reportedly ordered a second strike to kill survivors clinging to wreckage from the first missile strike on Sept. 2.
  • Sens. Roger Wicker and Jack Reed announced that the committees would oversee these military operations and seek facts surrounding the circumstances of the strikes.
  • The Pentagon's chief spokesperson stated that the reports of Hegseth's alleged command are "completely false" and claimed ongoing operations are lawful and successful against narcoterrorism.

Key points from the Center

  • After a Washington Post report, the Senate Armed Services Committee directed inquiries to the Pentagon and vowed to determine the facts, according to Sen. Roger Wicker.
  • The Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel has argued that drug networks are part of a "non-international armed conflict," and military and civilian lawyers reviewed the operations.
  • Officials with direct knowledge told the Washington Post that Hegseth gave a verbal directive and Adm. Frank M. "Mitch" Bradley ordered a follow-on strike to fulfill that directive, killing 11 people on a small vessel off the coast of Trinidad during the Sept. 2 strike.
  • Earlier this week, 13 Democratic senators demanded declassification and experts warned the strikes may be unlawful, leaving families of the dead without answers.
  • The campaign marks a notable shift in U.S. counter-drug missions in the Western Hemisphere as Pentagon protocols emphasize rescuing survivors, while legal commentators warn prosecutions could follow amid limited oversight.

Key points from the Right

  • The Senate Armed Services Committee, led by Roger Wicker and Jack Reed, announced an investigation into Secretary Pete Hegseth's alleged order to "kill everybody" during military strikes on drug trafficking vessels in the Caribbean.
  • The reported order came after an initial strike that left survivors clinging to the wreck, raising questions about the legality of the attacks under U.S. and international law.
  • Hegseth defended the operations, claiming they target "narco-terrorists" and comply with U.S. and international law, despite allegations from former officials that many victims were not immediate threats.
  • The controversy has prompted bipartisan scrutiny, with lawmakers increasingly concerned about the Pentagon's rules of engagement amid intensified counter-narcotics efforts.

Timeline

