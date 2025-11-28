Here’s how to get the most of holiday shopping with AI and credit card rewards

Brent Jabbour:

The holiday season. Normally a time of gift giving. But increasingly, it’s a time of uncertainty, inflation, and anxiety.

Before you break down, we’ve got you covered. With some tools to help you maximize your savings.

Trae Bodge:

It’s very hard for consumers to figure out what’s high now, what’s low now, and so it’s a little bit confusing at the moment for consumers.

Brent Jabbour:

According to credit reporting agency Experian – More than half of consumers are “stressed” about finances during the holidays. With nearly 70% saying inflation plays a role.

Rod Griffin:

At the same time, they’re telling us they’re spending so, you know, it’s, it’s that quandary we seem to have in our economy right now, things aren’t always very clear. They’re a little bit confusing sometimes

They’re telling us that they’re trying to find ways to save money

Brent Jabbour:

To prepare for a holiday season 56 percent of shoppers set aside money for gift giving – while 45% have tightened their budget.

Trae Bodge:

We’re also going to see some lower inventory on some categories, because retailers did pull back in certain cases when they were placing their holiday orders. We might see slightly lower discounts, just because retailers are trying to balance their books with this, with what’s going on with the tariffs

Brent Jabbour:

For a growing number of people these days… It’s not about the presents under the tree.

Trae Bodge:

Gen Z doesn’t want stuff. They don’t have room for it. Some of them are living with their parents still as they’re trying to get their footing,

Page Dudley:

People are hungry for these IRL gatherings and done with spending on material goods and merchandise. They’re really excited to get back to the roots of holiday tradition and go out and experience these nostalgic holiday events.

Brent Jabbour:

Global events marketplace Eventbrite found searches for Christmas lights events were up 56% in December 2024 compared to December of 2023.

Attendance at wine-related events jumped 25% – and Food events saw an attendance spike of 35%.

Page Dudley:

People want to get together around food. And food and wine experiences were both up. These are just the classic holidays. If you’re to get together around the holidays, it’s going to be over food.

people coming together for tastings, hands-on culinary experiences.

Brent Jabbour:

There are a ton of ways to book an experience for friends and family. Eventbrite distributed tickets to nearly 5 million events last year. AirBnB has also gotten in on the action recently. And Groupon is still out there hooking people up with deals.

Experiences can take many forms. Pasta Party Charleston comes to you to teach you the art of – well – pasta.

Blair Soden Hanson:

It’s a gift that keeps on giving, because you’re learning something with your friends, with your family, with your co workers, that you can then take on and pass on to your family and friends and co workers. So it really does bring people together.

Brent Jabbour:

Blair Soden Hanson gets it. Her business is all about the shared experience.

Blair Soden Hanson:

Pasta party Charleston is a hands on pasta making cooking class. And what’s unique about us is we bring the party to you. So we bring all of the tools and ingredients that you need to learn how to make two different kinds of pasta to your home or your rental.

Brent Jabbour:

Bachelorette parties are the bread and butter of Pasta Party. But the holidays are a great time to learn together.

Blair Soden Hanson:

we did our first pasta party for a family last year. It was two daughters who have a tradition. Every year they get a gift for their parents.

So it was something that they gave their parents. It gave them something to look forward to after the holidays. It gave them a chance to come back together after the holidays, just the four of them, and have a great time together making pasta and getting a skill that then the daughters could take back and learn how to make pasta with their families together.

Brent Jabbour:

Look… there’s still going to be people in your life that prefer a present over quality time with you.

Rod Griffin:

I would venture a guess that if I were to enter the right queries with an AI, they could probably tell me better than I could what the right gift is for my wife this year too. Because I always seem to not get that quite perfect

Shira Lazar:

And what’s really cool right now is that these tools will give you recommendations, including the link. And then you could also ask it to do price comparison for you, so you make sure you’re getting the best price.

Brent Jabbour:

Experion found more than 60 percent of consumers are open to using AI as their holiday elf this year..

Shira Lazar:

AI has already been part of our life. We just start talking about it differently because of all these new tools popping up.

You’re going to be seeing in a lot of the sites that you use day to day, from Amazon to Walmart, wherever you’re at shopping, you’re going to see AI recommendations pop up. So you’re going to be using AI to shop for the holidays, whether you like it or not,

Brent Jabbour:

Pretty much everyone has an AI play. FedEx’s 2025 Holiday Season E-Commerce Trends report found 97% of U.S. retailers plan to use AI to enhance the shopping experience.

But the human brain must remain vigilant.

Shira Lazar:

I think the worry is that we have this trust in these tools to just give us all the right, perfect, honest information. And that might not be the case. So again, I think the best. Thing is to do your own research, to play around with every tool, see what they say, and compare it yourself

Brent Jabbour:

Even if AI isn’t in Santa’s bag… 51 percent of consumers plan to do some holiday shopping online. So why not put your web browser to work.

Trae Bodge:

browser extensions are great. What they are is they’re a tool that helps make your browser smarter. You install it on your computer. It’s free to do so. It takes a few seconds, and then as you’re browsing online, the browser extension will pop up with an alert, hey, there’s a cash back offer here. There’s a coupon that you can click on. There’s a free shipping offer. So it’s basically doing homework for you.

Brent Jabbour:

There are endless numbers of extensions that can help with shopping. The Karma extension helps users compare prices, get coupons, and even price alerts.

There are individualized extensions like Keepa which tracks Amazon prices. Say I wanted to buy this Godzilla box set. I can see that today the blu ray has a black friday deal putting it at $112… And that’s after it was at $160 last week. Now that’s a bargain.

You’ve seen this logo before… Rakuten’s extension promotes cash back rewards at 3500 stores… It allows you to stack its rewards on top of credit card and merchant rewards.

Daisy Hernandez:

That’s money that you’re saving that. And even if it’s, you know, if it’s like two bucks here, I mean, I think I made like, 88 cents in cash back for something, like something small I purchased a few days ago for our dogs. It’s 88 cents less. And then it’s really nice because you get a check, I believe it’s once a quarter. And I’ve had checks for like, 115 bucks, depending on, like, how much shopping I do a quarter.

Brent Jabbour:

This year consumers are somewhat split on whether they will use cash or credit for their holiday purchases.

Rod Griffin:

So half of people tell us for the holiday season that they’re going to use cash for their expenses, that they’re putting money away. But almost half tell us they’re also going to use credit, or may use credit. And then about 40% 45% tell us that they are going to use probably a combination of those things.

Brent Jabbour:

If you are in the right financial situation… Maximizing credit card rewards can be a game changer during the season of giving.

Daisy Hernandez:

I think that the holidays is a great time if you are in the right place financially and your spending is going to help you net a welcome bonus, or, you know, a little stash of points and miles. It’s a great time to open a card.

Brent Jabbour:

Some Cards can be very demanding – AND – expensive. There are cards out there that will give you a huge bonus – with the caveat of spending thousands of dollars in one quarter.

Daisy Hernandez:

I’ll be the first to tell anybody that’s a lot of money. $6,000 in three months is no joke. But given that, like, we’re hosting Thanksgiving, so I’m, you know, I’m on the hook for a turkey. We’re a big family. It’s going to be at least 12 of us, so I might even do like a turkey and a ham all the sides and stuff.

Brent Jabbour:

There are cards for every budget — with varying levels of rewards.

Restraint is also crucial – just because you CAN open a credit card and spend away – doesn’t mean you should.

Daisy Hernandez:

That’s to not to say you should manufacture spending and be like, well, it’s like, tis the season. Might as well just rack up all this credit card debt.

Trae Bodge:

shoppers fall into this, one for them, one for me, habit around the holidays, which is not a good habit to fall into, because it ends up creating too much spending And then we ended up dragging debt into 2026.

Rod Griffin:

make sure you know how you’re going to spend, how you’re going to repay the debts you take on, and that will take a lot of stress out of the holiday season for you.

Brent Jabbour:

For straight Arrow News… I'm Brent Jabbour