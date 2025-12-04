Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Here’s what Americans Googled the most in 2025

Julia Marshall
Each year, Google releases a list of the year's top trending searches, revealing the topics most talked about online. Here's this year's.
Image credit: Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images
Summary

2025 Year in Search

Each year, Google releases a list of the year's top trending searches, revealing the topics most talked about online, and the 2025 results are in.

The data

The results come from data collected from Jan. 1 to Nov. 25, 2025, and “compiles the moments, people, topics, events and places that captured the world’s attention this year."

Top search

The top trending U.S. Google search of the year was Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist who was assassinated while speaking at a Utah university.

Full story

As we near the end of 2025, yearly recaps are popping up. Spotify Wrapped dropped this week, and now Google is releasing its 2025 Year in Search results. 

Each year, Google releases a list of the year’s top trending searches, revealing the topics most talked about online. From actors and movies to books, music and politicians, some of the top searches may come as a surprise, and others? Well, not so much.

First, let’s give you some context. The results come from data collected from Jan. 1 to Nov. 25, 2025, and “compiles the moments, people, topics, events and places that captured the world’s attention this year.”

It’s also important to note that the results are compiled from trending topics, not overall searches, as “those change very little from year to year.”

2025 Year in Search results

Right off the bat, the top result is no surprise. The top trending U.S. Google search of the year was Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist who was assassinated while speaking at a Utah university. 

Kirk’s death sparked a nationwide response from politicians, celebrities and the general public that lasted weeks, if not months. 

Following Kirk is the Netflix animated movie “KPop Demon Hunters”, a musical film that has become Netflix’s most successful film to date. 

The movie follows an idol group that doubles as demon hunters. In just a few short weeks, it exploded into a cultural phenomenon.

The other top searches include Labubu, iPhone 17, One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Zohran Mamdani, DeepSeek, government shutdown, FIFA Club World Cup and tariffs. 

Category results

In addition to giving an overall list of top trending searches, Google also looks into different search categories. It compiles a list of the top searched people, deaths, actors, movies and more. 

Since there’s a lot of data and lists, here are the highlights. The top trending people of 2025 are Mamdani, Tyler Robinson, d4vd and Erika Kirk. 

One interesting category Google offered was top “hum to search.” Meaning, songs people hummed into their phones to try and identify the name or artist. The top result was Golden, from “KPop Demon Hunters.” Others were “Ordinary” by Alex Warren and “Anxiety” by Doechii. 

When it comes to movies, we of course have “KPop Demon Hunters”, which is followed by “Sinners,” “The Minecraft Movie” and “Happy Gilmore 2.” TV Shows include “The Hunting Wives,” “The White Lotus” and “The Pitt.”

The full Google 2025 Year in Search results can be found here

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Derek Mead contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Google's release of the 2025 Year in Search highlights the topics, figures and cultural moments that most captured public attention in the United States throughout the year, reflecting broader societal trends and interests.

Trending topics

The focus on top trending searches illustrates what events, people and happenings dominated online curiosity and shaped public discourse during 2025.

Cultural influence

Popular culture, including movies and music such as "KPop Demon Hunters," surfaced as key drivers of online engagement, showing the impact of entertainment on collective interests.

Public response to events

The assassination of Charlie Kirk and the resulting nationwide reactions demonstrate how major news events can spark widespread attention and discussion across various platforms.

