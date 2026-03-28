Hidden in toys, food and freight, cartels adapt to get drugs across the US border

From children’s toys and fresh produce to concrete pavers and railcars, drug traffickers are concealing massive quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl inside everyday items designed to blend seamlessly into legitimate business, said Jonathan Pullen, assistant chief of operations for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Southcentral Region.

“If you can imagine it, they’ll do it,” Pullen told Straight Arrow News. “As soon as law enforcement figures out one method, they shift to another.”

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The tactics underscore the evolving drug trade at a time when pressure on fentanyl supply chains has forced criminal organizations to adapt. While fentanyl remains the leading cause of overdose deaths nationwide, seizures of the synthetic opioid have declined in some regions, even as methamphetamine trafficking has surged, particularly through Texas.

Unlike fentanyl, which requires more complex chemical processes, methamphetamine is easier to mass-produce. Mexican cartels now operate what Pullen described as “industrial-scale” super labs capable of producing hundreds or even thousands of pounds at a time.

Houston office: 1377 lbs.

Del Rio Meth hidden in pavement patio pavers. 80 pounds

Cartels then move the drugs north using commercial supply chains designed to blend with legitimate business. Authorities have uncovered meth hidden inside concrete pavers that had to be cracked open with jackhammers, liquid meth concealed inside vehicle gas tanks, and powdered fentanyl buried under coffee grounds or vinegar to mask the smell from drug-sniffing dogs.

Produce shipments pose a particular concern. In some cases, traffickers have hollowed out heads of lettuce to insert drug packages, or hidden narcotics among loads of blueberries. If a package ruptures, officials warn, the entire shipment must be destroyed due to contamination risks.

Austin office: Meth hidden in blueberry shipment

meth = 661 lbs.

Laredo Office Meth hidden between a lettuce shipment

660 lbs.

“That’s what’s so alarming,” Pullen said. “If something opens up in transit, now you’ve got drugs on food that’s supposed to end up in grocery stores.”

Railways have also become a target. In one case, smugglers cut open the undercarriage of a railcar and stuffed drug packages into a natural void beneath the train, tying them together with rope so they could be pulled out later without unloading the car.

San Antonio office: Meth hidden underneath a Union Pacific train

440 pounds

The methods are costly, but cartels factor losses into their business models, Pullen said.

“They’re making billions,” he said. “A seizure is just the cost of doing business.”

Law enforcement relies on a combination of intelligence sources to detect the shipments, including electronic surveillance, confidential informants, license plate readers and drug-sniffing dogs. Some seizures result from targeted investigations, while others are discovered during inspections at ports of entry or interior checkpoints.

West Texas – The bundles of powdered fentanyl were covered in a dark residue that had a coffee-like smell. DEA believes they were attempting to mask odors from K-9s. The canine still signaled the presence of the narcotic.

The adaptability of trafficking networks also complicates efforts to stop fentanyl from reaching users. Powdered fentanyl is now commonly smuggled into the United States and later pressed into pills using equipment often sourced from China. The pills can closely mimic legitimate pharmaceuticals, including oxycodone or Adderall, making them especially dangerous for unsuspecting users.

DEA officials warn that pills purchased outside of a pharmacy frequently contain fentanyl, sometimes in lethal doses as small as two milligrams. Even experienced users with high opioid tolerances have died after consuming a fraction of a single counterfeit pill.

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Public awareness campaigns, including the DEA’s “Fentanyl Free America” initiative, aim to reduce demand by warning families and young people about the risks. Officials say overdose deaths have begun to decline as enforcement and education efforts intensify, but traffickers continue to innovate.

As authorities chase one concealment method after another, the sheer creativity of the smuggling operations highlights both the scale of the drug trade and the challenge facing those trying to stop it.