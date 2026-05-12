High court revives disputed Alabama map just days before primary

William Jackson
The Supreme Court cleared the way Monday for Alabama to use a Republican-drawn congressional map that lower courts previously blocked as discriminatory, upending the state’s primary just days before the polls open.
Image credit: Kim Chandler via AP

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The Supreme Court cleared the way Monday for Alabama to use a Republican-drawn congressional map that lower courts previously blocked as discriminatory, upending the state’s primary just days before the polls open.

In a brief order, the justices remanded the case to a lower court for reconsideration in light of a recent Louisiana ruling that weakened key provisions of the Voting Rights Act. The move allows Alabama to potentially restore its 2023 redistricting plan, which features only one majority-Black district out of seven.

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The decision threatens to dismantle a court-ordered map used in 2024 that created two largely Black districts, a change that helped elect Democrat Shomari Figures and gave Alabama two Black representatives for the first time. Reverting to the 2023 plan could allow Republicans to reclaim a House seat in the upcoming midterms.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented, joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson. Sotomayor called the intervention “inappropriate,” warning it would cause “only confusion” as absentee voting is already underway for the May 19 primary.

Alabama lawmakers recently passed a backup measure allowing the governor to call special primary elections in affected districts if the 2023 map is officially restored.

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

A Supreme Court order has thrown Alabama's congressional primary into uncertainty just days before voting begins, with the map used to elect current representatives now subject to reversal.

Primary disruption already underway

Absentee voting for the May 19 primary is already in progress, and Justice Sotomayor warned the court's intervention would cause confusion for voters in affected districts.

Representation could be reversed

The court-ordered map that produced Alabama's first two Black representatives in 2024 may be replaced by a 2023 plan with only one majority-Black district out of seven.

Possible special elections ahead

Alabama passed a backup measure allowing the governor to call special primaries in affected districts if the 2023 map is officially restored, adding a potential second round of voting.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

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Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

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