High winds, powerful storms leave 600,000+ without power in Northwest 

Julia Marshall
An already flooded area of the U.S. is now experiencing high winds and power outages, according to the Associated Press.
Image credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Summary

High winds

The Pacific Northwest is experiencing high winds of up to 100 mph just days after an atmospheric river.

Power outages

The high winds have toppled trees and downed power lines, leaving over half a million people without power.

Going forward

Going forward

Law enforcement across the area is warning residents to stay away from closed roads, seek higher ground when ordered, and avoid driving through flooded areas.

Full story

An already flooded area of the U.S. is now experiencing high winds and power outages, according to the Associated Press. Toppled trees and downed power lines across Washington and Idaho critically injured two children as winds topped out at 100 mph on Wednesday. 

Poweroutage.com lists over half a million people without power in the Northwest as of 10 a.m. PST. 

Atmospheric river over Washington

The high winds come as the area sees a barrage of storms stretching across the Pacific. The storms have caused more than two feet of rain in parts of the Cascade Mountains, leading to more than 600 rescues across 10 counties. 

Earlier this month, Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson declared a state of emergency as the state dealt with an atmospheric river overhead. Ferguson on Dec. 10 activated National Guard troops to support water rescue efforts. 

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Roads and rivers flooded, inundating entire communities and washing out highways. During the storm, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned floodwaters might linger for days as rivers stay swollen and unstable. 

Evacuation orders were also issued in some communities, urging residents to leave the area and seek higher ground.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

“We’re in for the long haul,” Ferguson said at a news conference. “If you get an evacuation order, for God’s sakes, follow it.” 

Following the major storm last week, another 2-4 inches fell Tuesday into Wednesday, according to The Weather Channel.

Future forecast

As of Wednesday, much of the area is under a high wind watch, as some still have flood watches in effect. 

Law enforcement across the area is warning residents to stay away from closed roads, seek higher ground when ordered, and avoid driving through flooded areas. 

The National Weather Service says the weather system won’t move out of the area until Friday.

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Cole Lauterbach contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Severe storms and flooding in the U.S. Pacific Northwest have led to injuries, power outages, and mass evacuations, raising concerns about ongoing public safety and emergency management in the affected communities.

Extreme weather

The area has experienced powerful storms with high winds and heavy rain, according to the Associated Press, resulting in dangerous conditions and prompting official warnings.

Public safety responses

Local and state authorities have issued evacuation orders, activated the National Guard, and conducted hundreds of rescues to protect residents and respond to emergencies.

Infrastructure impact

Widespread power outages and damage to roads and highways have affected over half a million people in the region, according to Poweroutage.com, disrupting daily life and complicating recovery efforts.

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. The Weather Channel

