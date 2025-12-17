High winds, powerful storms leave 600,000+ without power in Northwest 

An already flooded area of the U.S. is now experiencing high winds and power outages, according to the Associated Press. Toppled trees and downed power lines across Washington and Idaho critically injured two children as winds topped out at 100 mph on Wednesday.

Poweroutage.com lists over half a million people without power in the Northwest as of 10 a.m. PST.

Atmospheric river over Washington

The high winds come as the area sees a barrage of storms stretching across the Pacific. The storms have caused more than two feet of rain in parts of the Cascade Mountains, leading to more than 600 rescues across 10 counties.

Earlier this month, Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson declared a state of emergency as the state dealt with an atmospheric river overhead. Ferguson on Dec. 10 activated National Guard troops to support water rescue efforts.

Roads and rivers flooded, inundating entire communities and washing out highways. During the storm, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned floodwaters might linger for days as rivers stay swollen and unstable.

Evacuation orders were also issued in some communities, urging residents to leave the area and seek higher ground.

“We’re in for the long haul,” Ferguson said at a news conference. “If you get an evacuation order, for God’s sakes, follow it.”

Following the major storm last week, another 2-4 inches fell Tuesday into Wednesday, according to The Weather Channel.

Future forecast

As of Wednesday, much of the area is under a high wind watch, as some still have flood watches in effect.

Law enforcement across the area is warning residents to stay away from closed roads, seek higher ground when ordered, and avoid driving through flooded areas.

The National Weather Service says the weather system won’t move out of the area until Friday.