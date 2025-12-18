Unbiased. Straight Facts.
History, according to Trump, now on display at the White House

President Donald Trump has installed new, opinionated plaques beneath portraits of former U.S. presidents along the White House colonnade.
Image credit: Alex Brandon / The Associated Press
Full story

President Donald Trump has installed new, opinionated plaques beneath portraits of former U.S. presidents along the White House colonnade. They offer his own commentary on past leaders, including himself.

The display, unveiled publicly on Wednesday, reflects Trump’s broader effort to shape how presidential history is presented in the White House.

A walk through history, with commentary

The exhibit, known as the Presidential Walk of Fame, runs along the colonnade connecting the West Wing to the White House residence. It’s a path Trump regularly uses and often walks with guests.

New plaques beneath each presidential portrait offer short descriptions of each commander-in-chief’s legacy.

The White House says Trump wrote many of the texts himself. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described them as “eloquently written descriptions of each President and the legacy they left behind.”

An introductory plaque says the exhibit was “conceived, built, and dedicated by President Donald J. Trump as a tribute to past Presidents, good, bad, and somewhere in the middle.”

The framing, however, shifts quickly once visitors move down the line.

Recent presidents draw the sharpest language

Former President Joe Biden’s display stands out immediately. Unlike the others, his portrait is not gilded. Instead, Trump chose an image of an autopen, a decision the AP reports reflects Trump’s long-running criticism of Biden’s age and fitness for office.

The plaque beneath Biden’s portrait labels him “Sleepy Joe,” calls him “by far, the worst President in American History,” and repeats Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was fraudulent. Biden defeated Trump in both the popular vote and the Electoral College.

AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Barack Obama’s plaque describes him as “one of the most divisive political figures in American History.” It criticizes his health care law, referring to it as the “Unaffordable Care Act.”

AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Bill Clinton’s entry credits him with balanced budgets and crime legislation, while noting his achievements came with a Republican Congress and “despite the scandals that plagued his Presidency.” It ends by pointing out that Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election to Trump.

AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Earlier presidents, softer edges

The language becomes less confrontational the further back the plaques go.

George W. Bush is praised for leading the country after the 9/11 attacks and creating the Department of Homeland Security, though his plaque criticizes the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

John F. Kennedy is described as a World War II hero who used “stirring rhetoric” against communism. Richard Nixon’s plaque plainly acknowledges that Watergate led to his resignation.

AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

One recurring theme appears even in earlier entries: criticism of the press. Andrew Jackson’s plaque says he was treated “unjustifiably” by the media, a comparison that extends forward to Abraham Lincoln and Trump himself.

Trump’s own legacy, twice

Trump, the only president with two terms represented, has two plaques, both overwhelmingly positive.

They tout what he calls “the Greatest Economy in the History of the World,” describe his 2016 Electoral College victory as a “landslide,” and highlight his popular-vote win in his second term.

The second plaque closes with a familiar Trump refrain: “THE BEST IS YET TO COME.”

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A broader reshaping of the White House

The plaques arrive amid broader changes to the White House grounds and interiors. Trump has added gold accents to the Oval Office, demolished the East Wing to make way for a planned ballroom, and pushed for changes to how federal institutions, including the Smithsonian, present American history.

Supporters say the Walk of Fame offers a candid, unfiltered take on presidential legacies. Critics argue it breaks with long-standing norms that separate personal opinion from official history inside the White House.

Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

President Donald Trump's new presidential plaques at the White House reflect his personal interpretations of history, raising questions about the role of presidential legacy and the boundaries between personal opinion and official historical presentation.

Presidential legacy

The plaques offer personalized, at times critical or laudatory, perspectives on past U.S. presidents, highlighting how current leaders can shape official narratives about their predecessors.

Historical interpretation

The addition of Trump-authored commentary to official displays blurs the line between historical fact and personal opinion, sparking debate on the integrity of institutional history.

Political norms

The unorthodox approach challenges established practices regarding presidential decorum and the presentation of history within significant government sites like the White House.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 167 media outlets

Community reaction

Many political commentators and members of the public called the plaques partisan and undignified, with some Republican senators expressing discomfort and Democrats characterizing the move as inappropriate for a historic institution.

History lesson

Historically, White House presentations of past presidents have been carefully nonpartisan to foster unity. No other president has used official White House displays for such pointed personal and political critiques of recent predecessors.

Underreported

Few articles discuss the internal White House process for drafting or approving the plaques’ language or detail any official consultations with historians or the broader staff before installation.

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. CNN

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the plaques as "insulting," "mocking" "troll" campaigns, emphasizing "baseless claims" and "disinformation" with a "petty" or "vicious" tone.
  • Media outlets in the center while also noting "mocks" or "attack," maintains a more descriptive tone, mentioning "random capitalization" like the left.
  • Media outlets on the right celebrate "hilarious upgrades" and "savage" or "legendary" plaques, employing terms like "rips" and "demolishes" to portray "humorous critiques" and "ruthless" takedowns.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

195 total sources

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. CNN

