What if history happened in real time? Thousands are finding out online

Julia Marshall
Americans aren’t just learning their nation’s history in the classroom. They’re absorbing a lot of it through media, including social media.
Image credit: Brook Mitchell / AFP via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

American history and how it’s taught in classrooms have become a hot-button issue, with many debating what should — and what shouldn’t be taught. That has led to significant controversy and hesitancy in public schools, with nearly half of U.S. states enacting laws restricting how history can be taught.

“Between polarized curricula, dubious pedagogy, and teachers too scared to touch anything controversial, civic education is in crisis,” journalist and educator James Traub wrote in his book “The New Cradle of Citizenship: How Schools Can Help Save Our Democracy.”

But outside the classroom and amid the controversy, Americans are finding other ways to teach and learn about the nation’s history.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

History but make it a live blog

As we near the Fourth of July, one X account is becoming increasingly active, sharing updates on the Continental Congress’s actions … in 1776.

One man has been “live-posting as a reporter embedded in history,” sharing updates as they happened back in the year this nation was established. In fact, he’s been doing it for years.

On Sunday, he shared an update saying Thomas Jefferson submitted the final draft of the Declaration of Independence to the Continental Congress (250 years ago).

Other updates include British forces launching assaults, states sending delegates to declare independence from Britain and other historical news. 

All this is intended to educate social media users on what was going on in our country 250 years ago. But that’s not all; the account manager also has accounts to share updates from 25, 50, and 100 years ago, meaning 2001, 1976, and 1926. 

And it’s not just the posts that are educating individuals, but the responses as well. X users are replying to the posts with their own context, comments and even questions directed at the AI tool built into the platform. 

It’s just one unique way Americans, and perhaps those across the globe, are learning American history. 

The ‘Hamilton’ effect

How else are Americans learning the nation’s early history? You guessed it … “Hamilton,” the musical. Telling the story of Alexander Hamilton and the other founding fathers, the show has educated and sparked historical conversations across the world. 

“Hamilton” even led to the creation of “The Hamilton Education Program,” which helps students in the U.S. and beyond learn about America’s founding era through the lens of the musical. 

Students work with primary source materials, create their own artistic pieces and even have the opportunity to see the show, according to The Broadway Collection. 

Even Traub commented on the “Hamilton” effect, saying the program shows students “that you can make something enthralling out of the materials of history. It showed them that high culture can speak in an idiom they know and enjoy, and that a complicated story about complicated people can be delightful.”

Formatting is crucial

The show, the educational program and the X accounts show that history education goes beyond the classroom, something the American Historical Association says is crucial

The format of these educational tools also plays a crucial role in their impact. Edutopia says students learn best through active engagement, which involves repeated recall and spaced out study sessions. 

With accounts like 1776 Live on X, social media users (or the students in this case) are not being bombarded with a ton of history in one sitting. Rather, it’s quick, simple and small bouts of information daily. 

And repeated recall is prominent in “Hamilton” … have the songs stuck in your head? Those aren’t just song lyrics, it’s history. You may not even realize it but by learning the lyrics to “Hamilton,” you’re learning a part of history. 

Round out your reading

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
Tags: ,

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Amid legal restrictions on how history is taught in nearly half of U.S. states, Americans are encountering alternatives to classroom instruction through social media accounts and a Broadway-linked education program.

Classroom history is restricted

Nearly half of U.S. states have enacted laws restricting how history can be taught, limiting what students may encounter in public school curricula.

Outside options are filling gaps

A social media account live-posting events from 1776 and the Hamilton Education Program offer students and adults access to historical content outside formal schooling.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Broadway Collection
  2. Edutopia

Sources

  1. The Broadway Collection
  2. Edutopia