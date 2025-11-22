Holiday feasts meet gut grief as doctors urge smarter seasonal snacking

With holiday gatherings in full swing, doctors who specialize in digestive health are urging Americans to take steps to avoid the annual spike in stomach troubles. They link the tummy troubles to stress and overeating.

Dr. Vladimir Kushnir, a gastroenterologist at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, says the path to fewer digestive problems often begins at the grocery store.

“The biggest advice that’s given to people — and I think it’s very valid — is shopping,” he said. “Try to shop around the periphery of the grocery store.”

Kushnir recommends sticking to fresh meats, fruits, vegetables and dairy and limiting processed foods typically found in center aisles. He also warns that alcohol can contribute more calories than people realize.

“Beer, wine, champagne — that’s not calorie-free,” he said.

A new survey from Oshi Health highlights how widespread the issue has become. The national poll found 76% of respondents experience stomach discomfort during the holiday season. About 34% attributed their symptoms to overeating or consuming too much alcohol, while others pointed to financial strain, family dynamics and disruptions to their normal routines.

The findings also show women carry a disproportionate burden. Those responsible for most holiday planning and hosting — sometimes referred to as “Holiday CEOs” — reported significantly higher stress levels and more frequent digestive symptoms. Younger women and parents of young children were among the most affected groups.

Kushnir advises having a strategy to avoid “grazing,” particularly when leftovers are easy to grab.

“We’re all guilty of going in and taking a tiny slice of pumpkin pie because we’re a little bit hungry,” he said. “Do what you can to minimize that.”

Still, he emphasized that one day of indulgence does not determine a person’s long-term health.

“One day does not write your destiny for the holiday season or the year,” Kushnir said. “Every day you wake up anew, and you can make new choices about your health going forward.”