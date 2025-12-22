Holiday travelers to face storms, flooding and snow disruptions nationwide

Planning to travel for the holidays? Rain and snow could drastically impact your trip to Grandma’s house.

Travelers preparing for holiday journeys should anticipate significant weather-related disruptions across various regions of the country this week. The National Weather Service issued advisories for heavy rainfall and potential flooding, particularly affecting the Northwest and northern California, beginning on Monday.

Meteorologists warn that persistent rain could lead to hazardous travel conditions, with flooding expected to intensify in northern California as Christmas Eve approaches. In addition, forecasters are monitoring a developing storm system off the Pacific coast, which is expected to gain strength, producing additional rounds of heavy rain and strong gusty winds as it tracks northeast later in the week.

For those heading to the Midwest, wintry weather poses its own set of challenges. Snowfall is forecast for Monday in cities such as Chicago and in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, where accumulations could make roads slick and hazardous.

The same system responsible for the Midwest snow is projected to shift eastward, bringing travel difficulties to the Ohio Valley on Tuesday. Motorists and airline passengers in these regions are advised to monitor local conditions, as the combination of snow and holiday traffic may cause delays and dangerous driving situations.

By Wednesday morning, the impact of the storm is expected to reach the Northeast. Areas away from the immediate coastline could see new snow accumulations between one and three inches, potentially complicating last-minute holiday travel.

Forecasters note that while coastal regions may experience a wintry mix or rain, interior locations stand the best chance for meaningful snowfall. Residents and travelers are encouraged to check for updated forecasts and exercise caution if venturing out on the roads.

As for those hoping to wake up to a white Christmas, expectations should be measured. The Weather Channel projects that only select regions, including the upper Midwest, mountain West, upstate New York and northern New England, are likely to have snow on the ground Dec. 25.

According to the network, a “white Christmas” requires at least one inch of snow present on the ground Christmas morning. Snowfall during the day does not qualify unless it remains through the morning hours. In much of the country, mild temperatures and rain will make a snowy holiday unlikely, with the best prospects confined to the areas where wintry weather is most common at this time of year.

Travel experts recommend that holiday travelers build in extra time for delays, remain flexible with plans and closely monitor weather updates. With storms affecting major interstates and air travel hubs, preparedness and patience may be key to a safe arrival at holiday destinations this week.