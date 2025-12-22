Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Holiday travelers to face storms, flooding and snow disruptions nationwide

Diane Duenez
Planning to travel for the holidays? Rain and snow could drastically impact your trip to Grandma’s house. Travelers preparing for holiday journeys should anticipate significant weather-related disruptions across various regions of the country this week. The National Weather Service issued advisories for heavy rainfall and potential flooding, particularly affecting the Northwest and northern California, beginning on Monday.
Image credit: Javier Zayas Photography/Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Storms to impact holiday travel

Heavy rainfall, flooding and strong winds are forecast for the Northwest and northern California, while a developing Pacific storm could intensify hazardous conditions later in the week.

Midwest,Northeast to face wintry weather

Snow is expected in the Midwest and Upper Peninsula of Michigan, with the storm bringing additional snow and travel disruptions to the Ohio Valley and Northeast by midweek.

White Christmas unlikely for most regions

Only the upper Midwest, mountain West, upstate New York and northern New England are likely to have snow on the ground Dec.25.

Full story

Planning to travel for the holidays? Rain and snow could drastically impact your trip to Grandma’s house.

Travelers preparing for holiday journeys should anticipate significant weather-related disruptions across various regions of the country this week. The National Weather Service issued advisories for heavy rainfall and potential flooding, particularly affecting the Northwest and northern California, beginning on Monday.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Meteorologists warn that persistent rain could lead to hazardous travel conditions, with flooding expected to intensify in northern California as Christmas Eve approaches. In addition, forecasters are monitoring a developing storm system off the Pacific coast, which is expected to gain strength, producing additional rounds of heavy rain and strong gusty winds as it tracks northeast later in the week.

For those heading to the Midwest, wintry weather poses its own set of challenges. Snowfall is forecast for Monday in cities such as Chicago and in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, where accumulations could make roads slick and hazardous.

The same system responsible for the Midwest snow is projected to shift eastward, bringing travel difficulties to the Ohio Valley on Tuesday. Motorists and airline passengers in these regions are advised to monitor local conditions, as the combination of snow and holiday traffic may cause delays and dangerous driving situations.

By Wednesday morning, the impact of the storm is expected to reach the Northeast. Areas away from the immediate coastline could see new snow accumulations between one and three inches, potentially complicating last-minute holiday travel.

Forecasters note that while coastal regions may experience a wintry mix or rain, interior locations stand the best chance for meaningful snowfall. Residents and travelers are encouraged to check for updated forecasts and exercise caution if venturing out on the roads.

As for those hoping to wake up to a white Christmas, expectations should be measured. The Weather Channel projects that only select regions, including the upper Midwest, mountain West, upstate New York and northern New England, are likely to have snow on the ground Dec. 25.

According to the network, a “white Christmas” requires at least one inch of snow present on the ground Christmas morning. Snowfall during the day does not qualify unless it remains through the morning hours. In much of the country, mild temperatures and rain will make a snowy holiday unlikely, with the best prospects confined to the areas where wintry weather is most common at this time of year.

Travel experts recommend that holiday travelers build in extra time for delays, remain flexible with plans and closely monitor weather updates. With storms affecting major interstates and air travel hubs, preparedness and patience may be key to a safe arrival at holiday destinations this week.

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all
Cassandra Buchman contributed to this report.
Tags: ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Widespread rain and snow are expected to disrupt holiday travel across the United States this week, prompting advisories and heightened caution among travelers as hazardous conditions could affect roads and flights in multiple regions.

Weather disruptions

Adverse weather conditions, including rain, snow and flooding, are forecasted to impact major travel routes and regions, which could cause significant delays and increase risks for travelers during the busy holiday season.

Travel safety

Officials and travel experts are urging people to stay informed and exercise caution due to dangerous driving conditions and potential flight disruptions, highlighting the importance of preparedness during periods of increased holiday movement.

Holiday expectations

Forecasts indicate that most areas will not experience a "white Christmas," challenging popular seasonal expectations and emphasizing the influence of weather patterns on traditional holiday experiences and plans.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The National Weather Service
  2. The Weather Channel

Sources

  1. The National Weather Service
  2. The Weather Channel

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.