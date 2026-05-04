Hormuz escorts begin, Iran threatens attacks; Spirit collapse sparks blame

The U.S. moves to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, as Iran warns of retaliation.

Plus, Spirit Airlines shuts down, stranding passengers and eliminating thousands of jobs. Now the political blame game is underway.

And two U.S. service members vanish during a training exercise in Morocco. The search is underway Monday morning.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Friday, May 4, 2026.

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Iran warns it will attack US forces in Strait of Hormuz following Trump’s escort threat

Iran has accused the U.S. of breaking the ceasefire after President Donald Trump announced plans to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Under what the president calls “Project Freedom,” U.S. officials said they’ve established an “enhanced security area” near the Strait and are directing ships to coordinate with Omani authorities as traffic increases.

The Strait of Hormuz runs between Iran and Oman. Iranian officials called the escort plan a direct violation of the ceasefire.

SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

One senior military leader warned, “Any foreign military force … will be attacked.”

It’s still unclear whether any commercial ships have accepted the American offer.

Meanwhile, Trump said he’s reviewing Iran’s latest peace proposal but signaled he’s unlikely to accept it. In a social media post, he said he “can’t imagine” the deal would be acceptable, adding Iran has “not yet paid a big enough price.”

Separately, the U.S. will return an Iranian ship and its crew after the ship was stopped during last month’s naval standoff. Pakistani officials said the 22 crew members were transferred overnight and that the ship will be returned after repairs.

Spirit Airlines closes, citing surging fuel prices tied to Iran war

As the war with Iran pushes oil prices higher, Spirit Airlines has shut down after 34 years in business. The airline grounded all flights Saturday, leaving thousands of passengers stranded with little warning and no customer support.

About 17,000 employees were also left without jobs.

GIORGIO VIERA / AFP via Getty Images

Spirit said surging fuel costs linked to the war in Iran have made its low-cost model unsustainable.

The Trump administration has pushed back, blaming the Biden administration for blocking a 2023 proposed merger with JetBlue.

“Spirit was in dire straits long before the war with Iran,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. ”Multiple times, they filed for bankruptcy. Their model wasn’t working. They couldn’t get to fiscal health.”

Biden-Buttigieg could have prevented Spirit airlines from shutting down



But the AIRLINES and @POTUS’ administration have moved with grace together to help passengers and employees get through this and avoid disaster 🇺🇸✈️ https://t.co/ZeAFG32v4g — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) May 3, 2026

“If the markets are saying there needs to be a merger because there’s health issues with one of the airlines or more than one airline, we have to take a look at it and make sure we make the right choices. And in this situation, history has judged the denial of the merger between JetBlue and Spirit through the Biden administration with, I think, a view that it was a massive mistake.”

Duffy said Spirit’s collapse does not signal broader trouble for budget airlines, and he does not support a government bailout. The comment follows several low-cost carriers’ recent requests for $2.5 billion in federal relief.

Duffy dismissed that request, saying some airlines were looking to cash in “not necessarily based on need, but based on opportunity.”

Passengers who bought tickets before the Spirit shutdown will be issued full refunds.

Joint search underway after two US soldiers go missing in Morocco

Two U.S. service members have vanished during military exercises in Morocco, and a massive search is now underway. U.S. Africa Command said the soldiers went missing near the Cap Draa training area on the Atlantic coast.

A U.S. defense official told The Associated Press the two were on a recreational hike after training had ended for the day and were last seen near ocean cliffs. Officials believe they may have fallen into the water.

No foul play is suspected, according to CBS News.

U.S. Army | Capt. Katherine Sibilla

U.S. Army | Sgt. Christopher Sanchez

U.S. Army | Sgt. 1st Class Cambrin Bassett

U.S. Army | Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk

U.S. Navy | Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner

U.S. Army | Sgt. Christopher Sanchez

U.S. Air Force | Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale

Search teams from the U.S., Morocco and other partner nations are now combing the area, using helicopters, ships and ground crews.

The exercise, known as African Lion, is the largest annual U.S.-led military drill on the continent, involving more than 7,000 personnel from at least 30 countries. That training has since been paused as military leaders shift resources to the search.

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing.

Three people have died following a suspected outbreak of a rare virus on a cruise ship in the Atlantic. Health officials told the Associated Press it’s likely hantavirus — a disease usually linked to rodents, not cruise ships.

AFP via Getty Images

The incidents occurred aboard the MV Hondius, which was carrying about 150 passengers on a 7-week voyage from South America to Europe. An elderly couple was among the three people killed, and a fourth patient remains in intensive care.

At least a few others have started to show symptoms, and the World Health Organization has launched an investigation into the potential outbreak.

WHO is aware of and supporting a public health event involving a cruise vessel sailing in the Atlantic Ocean. To date, one case of hantavirus infection has been laboratory confirmed, and there are five additional suspected cases. Of the six affected individuals, three have died… pic.twitter.com/SqMAAZzoID — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 3, 2026

Hantavirus typically spreads through contact with rodent droppings or urine. While it’s rare, it can turn deadly, causing a severe lung infection.

What’s unusual here: experts said this is not something typically seen on cruise ships, and they’re still trying to determine exactly how it spread. Contact tracing is underway.

Giuliani hospitalized in critical yet stable condition

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, 81, remains in the hospital Monday in “critical but stable condition,” according to his spokesperson.

“Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak,” Ted Goodman said on X Saturday.

Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition. Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak.



We do ask that you… — Ted Goodman (@TedCGoodman) May 3, 2026

Goodman did not disclose what led to Giuliani’s admission, but called him a “fighter” and asked for prayers.

As mayor, Giuliani led the city after 9/11, earning him the nickname “America’s mayor.” He later ran for president in 2008 and was Trump’s adviser in the 2016 presidential election before joining his legal team in 2018.

As Trump’s attorney, Giuliani represented him in lawsuits contesting the election results based on debunked claims about election fraud and interference. He was hit with state criminal charges in Arizona over allegations he tried to overturn the 2020 election.

Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Another case against Giuliani was dropped in Georgia, and he settled with two former election workers who sued for defamation for $148 million. The workers said they had racist and violent threats lobbed at them after the election, when Giuliani claimed they engaged in fraud.

Giuliani was disbarred in Washington, D.C., and New York as a result of these actions.

On Truth Social, the president called him a “true warrior” and “the best mayor” in the city’s history.

A spokesperson for former mayor Eric Adams also praised Giuliani’s leadership, pointing to his years as a federal prosecutor.

On Friday, while hosting his online show, “America’s Mayor Live,” Giuliani showed symptoms of illness, including a deep cough and a raspy voice. He even acknowledged it during his monologue, saying, “My voice is a little under the weather, so I won’t be able to speak as loudly as I usually do, but I’ll get closer to the microphone.”

America's Mayor Live (920): President Trump Says He’s "Not Satisfied" with Iran’s Newest Peace Plan https://t.co/snLdv2inhD — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 2, 2026

It’s unknown whether these symptoms are related to his hospitalization. There’s still no timeline for his recovery.

Hundreds of beagles rescued from Wisconsin research breeding facility

Over 1,500 beagles have been relocated from a Wisconsin breeding and research center to what rescue organizations hope will be permanent homes.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue began removing hundreds of dogs from Ridglan Farms on Friday, with many more still to be relocated. The facility’s operator agreed to surrender its breeding license after prosecutors dropped felony animal mistreatment charges.

BREAKING NEWS: 1,500 BEAGLES ARE BEING RELEASED FROM RIDGLAN FARMS! 🐶❤️



BFP is overseeing the placement of 500 of these dogs.



We need YOU: donate, adopt, foster, volunteer. ❤️



Visit https://t.co/vFpTB0ma3B to get involved! pic.twitter.com/lDw65QDn4q — Beagle Freedom Project (@beaglefreedom) April 30, 2026

State investigators said the company performed eye procedures on the dogs and failed to meet basic veterinary standards.

The situation escalated last month when animal rights activists showed up in blue mounds and tried to free the dogs themselves. Deputies responded, and clashes followed, with tear gas and rubber bullets used to disperse the crowd.

Now, a deal between Big Dog Ranch and the Center for a Humane Economy is moving the dogs out. About 1,000 will be put up for adoption, with the rest transferred to partner rescue groups.

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