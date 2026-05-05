Hormuz fighting resumes as ceasefire falters; Secret Service shoots suspect in DC

Ceasefire lines blur in the Strait of Hormuz as fresh fighting erupts again. The U.S. and Iran edge closer to confrontation, with shipping and energy markets watching closely.

Plus, another shooting near the National Mall puts the Secret Service back in the spotlight.

And a federal judge apologizes in court to the suspect in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner attack. Now attention is on the conditions he’s being held under.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

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US reports attacks as Iran fires ‘warning shots’ in Strait of Hormuz

It’s unclear whether the U.S.-Iran ceasefire is still holding Tuesday after both sides reported new attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. Central Command said American forces sank six Iranian small boats, which they said were targeting civilian vessels.

CENTCOM also reported Iran launched cruise missiles, drones and additional boats at ships under U.S. protection in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has not confirmed those claims, but state media aired video of its Navy firing what it called “warning shots” toward U.S. destroyers.

AFP via Getty Images

CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper said the U.S. has cleared a safe shipping lane through the Strait of Hormuz and established what he called a “defensive umbrella” of helicopters and fighter jets to protect commercial traffic.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates said its air defenses intercepted more than a dozen missiles and multiple drones launched from Iran on Monday. Tehran has neither denied those strikes nor claimed responsibility.

Iran’s foreign minister warned in a post on X that the U.S. and U.A.E. “should be wary of being dragged back into a quagmire.”

Events in Hormuz make clear that there's no military solution to a political crisis.



As talks are making progress with Pakistan's gracious effort, the U.S. should be wary of being dragged back into quagmire by ill-wishers. So should the UAE.



Project Freedom is Project Deadlock. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) May 4, 2026

Despite the escalation, President Donald Trump and U.S. military leaders have not said whether the ceasefire remains in place. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs are set to brief reporters Tuesday morning, which could clarify where things go from here.

Secret Service agents shoot gunman near the White House

Gunfire broke out near the White House on Monday as Secret Service agents confronted an armed man near the Washington Monument. Officials said an agent spotted a man who appeared to be armed, and when they tried to approach him, he took off and opened fire.

Agents returned fire and hit the suspect. A 15-year-old was also struck during the shooting.

Investigators believe the gunman fired the shot, and said the teen’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Andrew Leyden/Getty Images

This all unfolded just minutes after Vice President JD Vance’s motorcade passed through the area, while Trump was holding an event at the White House. The Secret Service said there’s no indication the suspect was targeting the White House.

The suspect is now in the hospital as investigators work to determine a motive.

Judge apologizes to assassination suspect Cole Allen, questioning harsh jail conditions

A federal judge apologized in open court to the man accused of trying to assassinate Trump over how he’s been treated in jail.

At a Monday hearing, magistrate judge Zia Faruqui pressed officials about the conditions for Cole Tomas Allen, saying he was deeply troubled by what he heard.

According to The New York Times, Allen was held alone for up to 23 hours a day under conditions the judge described as effectively solitary confinement.

Faruqui didn’t hold back, saying, “I’m obviously very concerned about how we’ve gotten here … He’s been treated completely differently than anyone I’ve ever seen.”

Allen is accused of storming the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, armed with guns and knives, charging a security checkpoint and firing a shotgun before the Secret Service was able to stop him.

REUTERS/Emily Goff/File Photo

Prosecutors said new video from the night shows him pacing inside the Washington Hilton, then suddenly rushing toward officers with a weapon. They also said he told investigators he did not expect to survive, which factored into the initial decision to place him on suicide watch.

Some of those restrictions have since been eased, but the judge is now ordering a full accounting of how those conditions were established.

The case has also drawn political reaction, including U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s criticism of the judge’s remarks.

Welcome to Washington, DC, where U.S. Magistrate Judge Faruqui believes a defendant armed to the teeth and attempting to assassinate the president is entitled to preferential treatment in his confinement compared to every other defendant. https://t.co/EPtqJgXjnb — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) May 4, 2026

She wrote on X, “Welcome to Washington, DC, where U.S. Magistrate Judge Faruqui believes a defendant armed to the teeth and attempting to assassinate the president is entitled to preferential treatment in his confinement.”

The 31-year-old remains in federal custody, and if convicted, could face life in prison.

Search intensifies for missing US soldiers in Morocco

New details have emerged in the search for two missing U.S. soldiers in Morocco.

Defense officials told CBS News a soldier fell into the ocean during an evening hike near coastal cliffs, prompting a second soldier to jump in to save him. Officials said a small group first tried to form a human chain, but when that failed, the second soldier entered the water and a wave hit him.

The two soldiers now missing were both unable to return to shore. A third soldier also jumped in but returned alone.

The search is now in its fourth day, with aircraft, drones, ships and divers scanning the Atlantic coast near the Cap Draa training area.

U.S. Army | Sgt. Christopher Sanchez

U.S. Army | Sgt. 1st Class Cambrin Bassett

U.S. Army | Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk

U.S. Navy | Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner

U.S. Army | Sgt. Christopher Sanchez

U.S. Air Force | Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale

U.S. Army | Capt. Katherine Sibilla

The soldiers were part of “African Lion,” a large multinational exercise, though officials said the incident was unrelated to training. Officials have not released the names of the missing soldiers.

United jet clips truck on New Jersey Turnpike during landing

A new video shows the moment a United Airlines plane clipped a bakery truck on the New Jersey Turnpike as it was coming in to land at Newark Airport.

Video from inside the truck shows the driver singing along to a song on the radio just moments before a passenger jet carrying more than 230 people struck his trailer.

A United Airlines jet arriving from Italy hit a bakery truck and a light pole on the New Jersey Turnpike as it was landing at Newark Liberty International Airport on Sunday. ABC News’ Gio Benitez reports. pic.twitter.com/QGApdDVLp8 — ABC News (@ABC) May 4, 2026

The driver — who works for H&S Bakery in Baltimore — sustained cuts to his hand and arm from flying glass but is expected to be okay.

The plane also struck a light pole, which fell onto a Jeep. No one in the Jeep was injured.

Officials said no passengers or crew members on board the plane were injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have classified the incident as an accident and are now investigating what went wrong. United Airlines said the flight crew has been removed from service pending the outcome of the investigation.

NASA releases 12,000 new Artemis II photos

NASA has released more than 12,000 photos from its Artemis II mission, including close-ups of the moon’s surface, star trails and astronauts looking back at Earth from deep space.

And here’s the kicker: many of them were shot by the crew themselves, using iPhone 17s and Nikon cameras.

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The four astronauts traveled nearly 700,000 miles during the 10-day mission, looping around the moon without landing. Along the way, they captured rare views of the moon’s far side and a total solar eclipse.

NASA is now looking ahead to Artemis III, a mission targeted for 2027 that would return a crew to the lunar surface.

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