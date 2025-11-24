Hosting Thanksgiving this year? Where shoppers can find the latest meal deals

Families across the country are making their final preparations before Thanksgiving on Thursday. To help make those preparations a little easier and cheaper, several companies are offering Thanksgiving meal deals.

These packages offer shoppers a way to get all the staples of the holiday meal in one purchase. The companies also highlight how much shoppers will save going this route instead of traditional grocery shopping.

Kroger

The Ohio-based supermarket chain Kroger is offering its 2025 Freshgiving meal bundle, which includes a “complete holiday dinner” for ten people. The company states that the deal offers a per-person meal price of less than $4.75.

The company said that many families across the country are worried about being able to afford a memorable Thanksgiving meal this year because of rising costs. Mary Ellen Adcock, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchant and Marketing Officer, said a cheap Thanksgiving meal doesn’t mean it’s not delicious.

“At Kroger, we believe families deserve a Thanksgiving meal that is affordable and delicious,” she said. “Especially this year, we are giving our customers the quality they expect and the value they love, ensuring everyone has a memorable holiday.”

The meal package includes:

Kroger® Whole Frozen Turkey (14-16 pounds)

Kroger® Turkey Stuffing

Kroger® Chicken Broth

Kroger® Super Sweet Corn

Kroger® Baby Carrots

Kroger® Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce

Sweet Jewel Yams

Kroger® Idaho Potatoes

Campbell’s® Turkey Gravy

Kroger® French Sliced Green Beans

Kroger® Cream of Mushroom Soup

Kroger® Crispy French-Fried Onions

Kroger® Brown and Serve Rolls

Kroger ® Traditional Ready-to-Bake Pie Crusts

Kroger® 100% Pure Canned Pumpkin Puree

Kroger® Original Whipped Topping

It’s available in stores and online.

Target

While some may not think of Target as a grocery store, the retail chain is offering customers ways to save for turkey day.

Earlier in November, it announced a meal for four for under $20, one of the cheapest options from stores, according to the company.

Customers who choose this option will get everything needed for Thanksgiving, including an up to 10-pound frozen turkey currently priced at 79 cents per pound.

The deal also includes five pounds of russet potatoes, jellied cranberry sauce, stuffing, gravy, French bread and frozen corn.

Lisa Roath, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of food, essentials and beauty, said the meal deal is just another way Target tries to help customers during the holiday season.

“What I love about Target during the holidays is our ability to help families celebrate in style while spending less — and that’s exactly what we’re doing this Thanksgiving,” she said.

Target is also offering other deals for Thanksgiving dinner. Those and the $20 meal deal are available online.

Publix

Publix is offering two different meal options for families. Both options come already cooked, allowing families to just heat and eat.

The first is the Publix complete turkey dinner, which feeds eight for $70. It includes an up to 12.5-pound turkey, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, cranberry relish, Publix Deli Marshmallow Delight and Publix’s homestyle gravy.

The second option feeds up to 15 guests for $140. This includes an up to 18-pound bird and larger portions of all the sides in the first meal package.

Both deals are available until Wednesday and are available online. Publix includes detailed instructions on how to heat all the dishes in the package.

Walmart

The company known for cheaper options, Walmart, is offering one of the cheapest options available. Its deal is just under $40 and feeds up to 10 people.

The package includes an up to 13-pound frozen turkey, loads of vegetables, stuffing, mac and cheese and more. Most of the products come from Walmart’s Great Value brand.

The full list is below:

Butterball Turkey, 13.5 lb. ($0.97/lb. — lowest price since 2019)

Kinder’s Fried Onions, 4.5 oz.

Campbells Cream of Mushroom Soup, 10.5 oz. (1 can)

Stove Top Turkey Stuffing, Twin Pack 2 x 6 oz.

Great Value Dinner Rolls, 12 ct.

Fresh Russet Potatoes, 5 lb.

Fresh Cranberries, 12 oz.

Great Value Baby Carrots, 2 lb.

Great Value Corn, 15 oz. (3 cans)

Great Value Green Beans, 14.5 oz. (3 cans)

Great Value Artisan Macaroni & Cheese, 12 oz. (3 boxes)

Great Value Brown Gravy Mix, 0.87 oz. (2)

Great Value Pie Crusts

Great Value Evaporated Milk, 12 fl. oz.

Great Value 100% Pure Pumpkin, 15 oz.

Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner said every family, regardless of income, deserves to celebrate the holiday.

“We want every family to be able to share a meal and celebrate without compromising on quality, quantity or tradition,” he said.

Walmart said its deal is available until Christmas Day, and shoppers can find it online.

Trader Joe’s

California-based grocery chain Trader Joe’s isn’t offering a meal deal but they aren’t leaving shoppers without several options for the holidays. The store is well-known for its frozen foods and the company released a list of frozen options people can bring to the Thanksgiving dinner table.

Besides frozen meals and sides, Trader Joe’s also offers several different brands of turkeys. Those who like to have some smaller dishes available for guests before the main course will also enjoy the amount of dips, chips and finger foods the store has to offer.

Once the main course is done, Trader Joe’s has you covered for dessert, with dozens of options to choose from.

How much do people spend on Thanksgiving dinner?

Thanksgiving spending varies by person but a recent study by Talker Research found that Americans are expected to spend $952 on average during Thanksgiving. The firm said this includes travel, food and all other expenses.

Those who host Thanksgiving dinner are also expected to spend, with Lendingtree estimating hosts will spend $487 this year, a 13% increase compared to last year.