House advances permanent daylight saving time bill, Senate hurdles remain

Congress has taken another step toward making daylight saving time permanent, potentially eliminating the need for Americans to adjust their clocks twice a year.

On Tuesday, the House passed the Sunshine Protection Act with a bipartisan vote of 308 to 117. Rep. Scott DesJarlais, R-Tenn., who presided over the vote, played “Here Comes the Sun” by the Beatles from his phone as he read the final tally.

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Now, the bill heads to the Senate.

If enacted, the Sunshine Protection Act would make daylight saving time permanent nationwide, except in states that choose to opt out before it takes effect.

A longstanding effort

President Donald Trump has pushed Congress to pass this legislation, writing on Truth Social in May, “It’s time that people can stop worrying about the ‘clock,’ not to mention all of the work and money that is spent on this ridiculous, twice-yearly production.”

A similar bill cleared the Senate but did not advance last year after Sen. Tom Cotton opposed it over concerns about darker winter mornings.

He pointed out that parts of the country wouldn’t see the sun rise until 9 a.m. or later, and cited potentially dangerous morning commutes and workers who need to work early mornings without sun.

Where Senators stand

According to NBC News, Cotton has similar concerns with the latest proposal and added that several senators have opposed the latest version of the bill in committee.

Cotton plans to ask Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., not to bring up the legislation for a vote.

However, there’s still support for the bill as well.

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn. said he’s glad Congress is trying to change daylight savings.

“I’m kind of digging the fact that we’re going to fix it, I hope,” Burchett said. “See if the Senate takes it up. They probably won’t, but we’ll see.”

Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., added there are mental health benefits to eliminating daylight saving time, saying “you get out of joint” with time adjustments, leading to more depression.

Where do Americans stand?

While Americans largely agree they dislike changing their clocks twice a year, they remain divided on the alternative.

A 2025 AP-NORC poll found 47% are opposed to the current daylight saving time system, while only 12% are in favor — leaving 40% who feel neutral.

What Americans — and Congress — still can’t agree on is what should replace it.

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