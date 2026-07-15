House advances permanent daylight saving time bill, Senate hurdles remain

Jason K. Morrell, Julia Marshall
Congress has a new plan to make daylight saving time permanent, eliminating Americans' need to adjust their clocks twice a year.
Image credit: AP Photo/Morry Gash, File

Congress has taken another step toward making daylight saving time permanent, potentially eliminating the need for Americans to adjust their clocks twice a year.

On Tuesday, the House passed the Sunshine Protection Act with a bipartisan vote of 308 to 117. Rep. Scott DesJarlais, R-Tenn., who presided over the vote, played “Here Comes the Sun” by the Beatles from his phone as he read the final tally.

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Now, the bill heads to the Senate.

If enacted, the Sunshine Protection Act would make daylight saving time permanent nationwide, except in states that choose to opt out before it takes effect.

A longstanding effort

President Donald Trump has pushed Congress to pass this legislation, writing on Truth Social in May, “It’s time that people can stop worrying about the ‘clock,’ not to mention all of the work and money that is spent on this ridiculous, twice-yearly production.”

A similar bill cleared the Senate but did not advance last year after Sen. Tom Cotton opposed it over concerns about darker winter mornings.

He pointed out that parts of the country wouldn’t see the sun rise until 9 a.m. or later, and cited potentially dangerous morning commutes and workers who need to work early mornings without sun.

Where Senators stand

According to NBC News, Cotton has similar concerns with the latest proposal and added that several senators have opposed the latest version of the bill in committee.

Cotton plans to ask Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., not to bring up the legislation for a vote.

However, there’s still support for the bill as well.

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn. said he’s glad Congress is trying to change daylight savings.

“I’m kind of digging the fact that we’re going to fix it, I hope,” Burchett said. “See if the Senate takes it up. They probably won’t, but we’ll see.”

Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., added there are mental health benefits to eliminating daylight saving time, saying “you get out of joint” with time adjustments, leading to more depression.

Where do Americans stand?

While Americans largely agree they dislike changing their clocks twice a year, they remain divided on the alternative.

A 2025 AP-NORC poll found 47% are opposed to the current daylight saving time system, while only 12% are in favor — leaving 40% who feel neutral.

What Americans — and Congress — still can’t agree on is what should replace it.

Round out your reading

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

The House has passed a bill that would eliminate the twice-yearly clock change for most Americans, replacing it with permanent daylight saving time, though the bill's fate in the Senate remains uncertain.

Daily schedule and daylight shifts

If enacted, winter mornings would be darker — with sunrise arriving around 9 a.m. in some northern cities — while evenings would gain an hour of daylight year-round.

Senate passage is not assured

Sen. Tom Cotton has said he intends to ask Senate Majority Leader John Thune not to bring the bill to a floor vote, and a senior aide said several senators on both sides oppose it in committee.

Contested health and safety tradeoffs

Supporters say eliminating the clock change reduces sleep disruption and road accidents; the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, AMA and National Sleep Foundation have called instead for permanent standard time, saying it better aligns with circadian rhythms.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. AP-NORC
  2. NBC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the vote as a broader political cycle, leaning on phrases like “déjà vu,” “turn back the clock,” and the slogan-like “ditch the switch."
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right cast it as momentum for reform, using terms like “Trump-backed,” “important step,” “outdated practice,” and “reality.”

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Media landscape

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272 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Sunshine Protection Act by a 308-117 vote to make daylight saving time permanent nationwide, ending twice-yearly clock changes.
  • The bill, introduced by Rep. Vern Buchanan and supported by President Donald Trump, now moves to the Senate, where its future is uncertain.
  • The bill exempts states like Hawaii and Arizona that already observe permanent standard time, allowing them to remain on that schedule.
  • Permanent daylight saving time would shift clocks forward year-round, extending evening daylight but causing later winter sunrises, raising concerns for children's safety on dark mornings.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Tuesday, the House voted 308-117 to pass the Sunshine Protection Act, advancing legislation backed by President Donald Trump that would allow states to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.
  • Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., who authored the bill, said Americans are "tired of the biannual time change," while Nineteen states have already passed legislation to make the change permanent.
  • House Energy and Commerce ranking member Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., told lawmakers that "the benefits of stopping the biannual changing of the clocks are numerous and clear," citing tourism boosts.
  • Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., warned the act would result in "absurdly late" winter sunrises, while the American Medical Association argues year-round standard time better aligns with natural daylight.
  • The Senate must now pass the bill, which requires at least 60 votes to succeed, though a 1974 attempt at permanent daylight saving time was repealed less than a year later.

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Key points from the Right

  • The House passed the Sunshine Protection Act with a 308-117 vote, allowing states to observe daylight saving time year-round voluntarily.
  • Chairman Guthrie stated the bipartisan vote responds to constituents' advocacy and shows that permanent daylight saving time boosts economic activity and public safety.
  • Millions of Americans have expressed their tiredness of changing clocks twice a year and support making daylight saving time permanent.
  • President Donald Trump supports ending biannual clock changes and is expected to sign the bill if it reaches his desk.

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Sources

  1. AP-NORC
  2. NBC News