House approves war powers resolution to block further military action in Iran

The House of Representatives approved a war powers resolution that would prevent any further military actions against Iran.

The Associated Press reported that a handful of Republicans crossed the aisle to join Democrats in ending the Trump administration’s three-month Middle East military campaign. The four Republicans who voted with Democrats were: Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Tom Barrett of Michigan, Warren Davidson of Ohio, and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania. The final vote was 215-208, with six Republicans and one Democrat not voting.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has worked to keep his party under control, but the unpopularity of the war in Iran has pushed some Republicans to defy President Donald Trump. Johnson previously shut down floor action two weeks ago when the House nearly approved the war powers resolution, according to the AP.

Senators advanced similar legislation in May that would have reined in Trump’s military actions in Iran. Four Republicans there also joined almost all Democrats to move it forward.

The vote was procedural and only the first step in the legislative process. The Senate will have another opportunity to vote on the measure in the coming days, CBS News reported.

It’s unclear when the Senate plans to vote on the recently passed House war powers resolution.

Round out your reading