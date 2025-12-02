Unbiased. Straight Facts.
House Democrats press Kash Patel over ‘date night’ flights on FBI jet

Jason K. Morrell
FBI Director Kash Patel is facing new questions on Capitol Hill over how he’s using the bureau’s Gulfstream jet.
Image credit: Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Image
Summary

FBI travel scrutiny

Top House Judiciary Committee Democrats are questioning FBI Director Kash Patel's use of the bureau's Gulfstream jet, particularly in relation to trips to Pennsylvania to watch his girlfriend perform at a Penn State wrestling event and to Texas as a guest of a GOP donor.

Questioned flight purposes

Democratic lawmakers claim some of the flights in question appear to have "no apparent connection" to official FBI duties and characterize one trip as a 'date night' financed by taxpayers.

Request for records

Representatives Raskin and Kamlager-Dove have requested detailed travel records, passenger lists and related communications from the FBI regarding these trips, stating their intent to increase public scrutiny though they lack subpoena power as minority members.

Full story

FBI Director Kash Patel is facing new questions on Capitol Hill over how he’s using the bureau’s Gulfstream jet. Top House Judiciary Committee Democrats say some of his flights look a lot more like perks than official business.

Democrats question ‘date night’ and ranch trips

In a new letter first reported by CBS News, Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Calif., say Patel used the FBI’s Gulfstream for a trip to Pennsylvania in October to watch his girlfriend perform at a Penn State wrestling event. They say he then flew her back to Nashville on the government plane the next day.

The lawmakers write that the outing had “no apparent connection” to Patel’s official duties. They characterize it as a “date night” on the taxpayers’ dime.

They also flag a separate trip to Texas, first reported by The Wall Street Journal. Patel flew on the FBI jet to San Angelo for several days as a guest of GOP mega-donor Bubba Saulsbury at his Boondoggle Ranch hunting property.

Request for records, but no subpoena power

Raskin and Kamlager-Dove are asking the FBI to hand over detailed travel records, passenger lists and communications related to the flights by Dec. 15. As members of the minority, they can’t subpoena those records on their own, but they’re clearly trying to increase public pressure.

“These planes are not yours,” they wrote. “They are the property of the U.S. Government and are paid for by the American people.”

The FBI has not publicly commented on the new letter.

What the rules actually allow

By policy, FBI directors are required to use government aircraft for both official and personal travel to maintain secure communications and respond quickly to emergencies. They’re allowed to bring family or friends on personal trips. However, they’re supposed to reimburse the government at the equivalent of coach airfare for any non-official travel.

Earlier CBS reporting showed Patel has used the FBI Gulfstream for multiple weekend trips to Las Vegas, where he owns a home, and to Nashville, where his girlfriend lives.

The new letter doesn’t prove Patel broke the rules. Rather, it is essentially asking whether he followed them and who paid what. But it keeps his travel habits, and his relationship with wealthy political donors, under a brighter spotlight.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Congressional Democrats have questioned FBI Director Kash Patel's use of a bureau jet for potential personal trips, highlighting concerns about adherence to government travel policies and oversight of public resources.

Government oversight

Members of Congress are seeking records to ensure transparency and accountability in the use of government-funded assets by public officials.

Use of public resources

The scrutiny centers on whether FBI Director Kash Patel's travel adhered to rules intended to prevent misuse of taxpayer-funded property.

Travel policy compliance

Questions raised involve whether appropriate reimbursements and official protocols were followed for government aircraft use and non-official travel by a federal agency head.

