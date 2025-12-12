House Democrats release more photos of Jeffrey Epstein’s estate

Democrats in the House Oversight Committee released more photos related to the investigation of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The committee said it received a total of 95,000 pictures.

Some of the photos include influential people, including President Donald Trump and former Trump advisor Steve Bannon. The lawmakers said the images “raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world.”

🚨 BREAKING: Oversight Dems received 95,000 new photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate. These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world.



Time to end this White House cover-up. Release the files! — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) December 12, 2025

Some of the photos show several influential leaders in politics, tech and film. Former President Bill Clinton appears with Epstein and his co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell. Other photos show actor and director Woody Allen and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

Former Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz is also seen in several photos. Dershowitz has been connected to Epstein before and helped negotiate the non-prosecution agreement in his first criminal case. Former United States Secretary of the Treasury Larry Summers is seen in one photo speaking to Allen while aboard a plane. Summers’ connections to Epstein forced him to step back or resign from high-ranking roles at major companies, like OpenAI, after emails were leaked to the public revealing his communications with Epstein.

Other photos show sex toys and Trump-branded condoms.

View the images released below. Viewer discretion advised as some images contain sexually explicit items:

House Oversight Committee

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.