House Democrats release more photos of Jeffrey Epstein’s estate

Updated 
Devin Pavlou
Democrats in the House Oversight Committee released more photos related to the investigation of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Image credit: House Oversight Committee

Full story

Democrats in the House Oversight Committee released more photos related to the investigation of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The committee said it received a total of 95,000 pictures.

Some of the photos include influential people, including President Donald Trump and former Trump advisor Steve Bannon. The lawmakers said the images “raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world.”

Some of the photos show several influential leaders in politics, tech and film. Former President Bill Clinton appears with Epstein and his co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell. Other photos show actor and director Woody Allen and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

Former Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz is also seen in several photos. Dershowitz has been connected to Epstein before and helped negotiate the non-prosecution agreement in his first criminal case. Former United States Secretary of the Treasury Larry Summers is seen in one photo speaking to Allen while aboard a plane. Summers’ connections to Epstein forced him to step back or resign from high-ranking roles at major companies, like OpenAI, after emails were leaked to the public revealing his communications with Epstein.

Other photos show sex toys and Trump-branded condoms.

View the images released below. Viewer discretion advised as some images contain sexually explicit items:

  • Jeffrey Epstein (far right), Ghislaine Maxwell (second from right) and former President Bill Clinton (middle) pose for a photo.
    House Oversight Committee
  • President Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein at an event.
    House Oversight Committee
  • An assortment of sex toys.
    House Oversight Committee
  • President Donald Trump with an unidentified person.
    House Oversight Committee
  • A condom with a picture of President Donald Trump on the packaging.
    House Oversight Committee
  • Woody Allen (left) speaks to former Trump advisor Steve Bannon (right).
    House Oversight Committee
  • Jeffrey Epstein speaks with lawyer Alan Dershowitz
    House Oversight Committee
  • Product instructions for a sex toy.
    House Oversight Committee
  • A latex sex toy.
    House Oversight Committee
  • Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon speaks with Jeffrey Epstein.
    House Oversight Committee
  • Director Woody Allen speaking with Jeffrey Epstein.
    House Oversight Committee
  • Former United States Secretary of the Treasury (left) speaks with an unknown woman and director Woody Allen on a plane.
    House Oversight Committee
  • Microsoft founder Bill Gates (left) and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (right) speak at an event.
    House Oversight Committee
  • A black cabinet with photos above showing Microsoft founder Bill Gates and unidentifiable people.
    House Oversight Committee
  • House Oversight Committee
  • House Oversight Committee
  • House Oversight Committee
  • House Oversight Committee
  • House Oversight Committee

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Devan Markham contributed to this report.
