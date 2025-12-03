Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

House Democrats release photos of Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious island

Devin Pavlou
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released more than a dozen photos and videos of Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious island.
Image credit: U.S. House of Representatives

Full story

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released more than a dozen photos and videos of Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious private island on Wednesday. The photos show bedrooms, empty courtyards and other spaces from the convicted sex offender’s villa in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where he allegedly trafficked underage girls to powerful and famous men.

The release comes as Congress continues to press the Trump administration to release all the files associated with the investigation. In November, lawmakers passed a bill that required the Justice Department to publicly release documents related to the investigation of Epstein. The bill gave the DOJ until mid-December to comply with the legislation. 

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

President Donald Trump, who earlier had described interest in Epstein as a “Democrat hoax,” signed the measure into law.

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, said he released the photos “to ensure public transparency in our investigation and to help piece together the full picture of Epstein’s horrific crimes.”

View all photos released by Congress below:

U.S. House of Representatives
U.S. House of Representatives
U.S. House of Representatives
U.S. House of Representatives
U.S. House of Representatives
U.S. House of Representatives
U.S. House of Representatives
U.S. House of Representatives
U.S. House of Representatives
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Alan Judd contributed to this report.
Tags: , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.