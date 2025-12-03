House Democrats release photos of Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious island

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released more than a dozen photos and videos of Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious private island on Wednesday. The photos show bedrooms, empty courtyards and other spaces from the convicted sex offender’s villa in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where he allegedly trafficked underage girls to powerful and famous men.

The release comes as Congress continues to press the Trump administration to release all the files associated with the investigation. In November, lawmakers passed a bill that required the Justice Department to publicly release documents related to the investigation of Epstein. The bill gave the DOJ until mid-December to comply with the legislation.

President Donald Trump, who earlier had described interest in Epstein as a “Democrat hoax,” signed the measure into law.

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, said he released the photos “to ensure public transparency in our investigation and to help piece together the full picture of Epstein’s horrific crimes.”

View all photos released by Congress below:

U.S. House of Representatives

