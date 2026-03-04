Unbiased. Straight Facts.
House Oversight subpoenas Bondi over handling of the Epstein files 

Krystal Nurse
Attorney General Pam Bondi will face questioning from the House Oversight Committee after members voted to subpoena her testimony on her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
Image credit: Aaron Schwartz/ Getty Images
Members of the House Oversight Committee voted to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi for testimony over the Justice Department’s release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. The release has gained bipartisan scrutiny as lawmakers questioned the department’s surveillance of their searches and held closed-door hearings with the Clintons. 

The committee on Wednesday voted 24-19 for U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace’s resolution to call Bondi in for testimony about how the Epstein files have been released. Mace, a South Carolina Republican, wrote on X that she sought more information from Bondi about which files remain to be made available, as she believed some were still missing. 

“The Epstein case is one of the greatest cover-ups in American history,” Mace wrote. “His global sex trafficking network is larger than what is being revealed.” 

Her resolution passed with four other Republicans joining Democrats to call Bondi in for a testimony. Reps. Jasmine Crocket, D-Texas; Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.; and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, weren’t present.

Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Michael Cloud of Texas and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania voted with Democrats for Bondi’s testimony.

So far, the department has made more than 3 million documents available. Mace was skeptical that it revealed everything about Epstein. She claimed videos, audio and logs are missing. 

U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., said he supported Mace’s resolution as he’s seen questions from Americans around the DOJ release. 

“It’s important that she is in front of our committee,” he said. “She can directly answer questions about the release of the files, about transparency, about ensuring that victims and survivors are protected.” 

Congressional actions since the files’ release

Bondi isn’t the only public official coming under fire since the trove of files was released. The House Oversight Committee held a closed-door meeting with Bill and Hillary Clinton separately on what they knew about Epstein. 

Hillary Clinton had pressed for the meeting to be public, but the committee refused. The body later released videos of their depositions. 

Internally, the Justice Department said last week it is reviewing missing FBI interviews that included sexual assault allegations against President Donald Trump. He has denied wrongdoing in relation to Epstein. 

The DOJ said in a statement to Straight Arrow News last week that it would publish documents that were improperly flagged.

Krystal Nurse is a general assignment reporter for Straight Arrow News based out of Detroit, Michigan. She covers a wide array of topics, unafraid to ask hard questions to help the public understand the story at hand.
Why this story matters

The House Oversight Committee has voted to subpoena Bondi for testimony about the Justice Department's release of over 3 million documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, raising questions about what information readers can access and whether additional records exist.

Access to government records

The Justice Department has released more than 3 million Epstein-related documents, but lawmakers claim videos, audio and logs remain unavailable to the public.

Missing FBI interviews under review

The Justice Department acknowledged last week it is reviewing missing FBI interviews containing sexual assault allegations and will publish improperly flagged documents.

Congressional oversight proceedings underway

The House Oversight Committee held closed-door depositions with Bill and Hillary Clinton about their knowledge of Epstein and later released videos of those sessions.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 60 media outlets

Common ground

Lawmakers from both parties agree the Justice Department has not released all Epstein-related files as required by law. Both sides criticize the department for improper redactions that exposed victim information while protecting powerful individuals' identities.

Community reaction

Epstein survivors and their advocates have expressed frustration with the Justice Department's handling of the files. According to Rep. Robert Garcia, survivors deserve justice and transparency, while Rep. Nancy Mace stated victims of the global network deserve the truth.

History lesson

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. The Justice Department concluded in July that its investigation impacted over 1,000 victims and that no Epstein client list existed.

Sources

  1. House Oversight Committee
  2. U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., via X
  3. U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia, D-California

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the committee action as partisan accountability, emphasizing a "bungled" release and missing pages tied to President Trump, portraying the subpoena as compelling oversight.
  • Media outlets in the center adopt a procedural, neutral tone — reporting the 24–19 vote and noting five Republicans joined Democrats, but de-emphasized the Trump link.
  • Media outlets on the right spotlight Rep. Mace's push for an "unredacted" release and accuse the DOJ of "withholding critical evidence," using enforcement language like "subpoena" and "force" to convey urgency.

Media landscape

Key points from the Left

  • The Republican-led House Oversight Committee voted 24-19 to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi to testify about her role in releasing Jeffrey Epstein files as part of its investigation.
  • Rep. Nancy Mace and Republicans Tim Burchett, Michael Cloud, Lauren Boebert, and Scott Perry joined Democrats in supporting the subpoena motion.
  • The Justice Department has faced criticism for withholding millions of Epstein-related documents, despite a law requiring their release with limited redactions.
  • Members of both parties accused the Department of releasing only a small fraction of the files and described the handling of the records as one of the greatest cover-ups in American history.

Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace moved to subpoena Attorney General Bondi, saying "I move that the committee issue a subpoena to the Honorable Pamela Jo Bondi to appear before the committee for a deposition regarding the department's handling of the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and his associates and compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act."
  • The Epstein Files Transparency Act required the DOJ to release all Epstein files by Dec. 19, but critics say the DOJ released only 1-2% of files with excessive redactions.
  • During file review, lawmakers discovered tracked search histories and blocked or redacted records, and after a Department of Justice visit, Mace said key documents were missing or heavily redacted.
  • The committee's maneuvering came as the investigation secured depositions from former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who denied recalling a meeting with Epstein.
  • With 3 million documents released, advocates and victims say millions more documents remain withheld, affecting justice and making the Epstein files a defining saga of the second Trump administration.

Key points from the Right

  • U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace subpoenaed Attorney General Pam Bondi to demand the unredacted release of all Jeffrey Epstein-related files and questioned missing or heavily redacted documents from the Department of Justice.
  • Mace called for transparency regarding audio and video evidence from Epstein's properties, including the 'Lolita Express,' amid concerns of blocked or redacted information.
  • The House investigation included depositions of Bill and Hillary Clinton, with Hillary Clinton denying recollection of meeting Epstein and Bill Clinton urging those with knowledge to come forward.
  • In 2025, the Epstein Files Transparency Act was passed mandating the DOJ to release millions of Epstein-related documents amid ongoing investigations and concerns about concealment.

