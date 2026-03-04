House Oversight subpoenas Bondi over handling of the Epstein files 

Members of the House Oversight Committee voted to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi for testimony over the Justice Department’s release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. The release has gained bipartisan scrutiny as lawmakers questioned the department’s surveillance of their searches and held closed-door hearings with the Clintons.

The committee on Wednesday voted 24-19 for U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace’s resolution to call Bondi in for testimony about how the Epstein files have been released. Mace, a South Carolina Republican, wrote on X that she sought more information from Bondi about which files remain to be made available, as she believed some were still missing.

“The Epstein case is one of the greatest cover-ups in American history,” Mace wrote. “His global sex trafficking network is larger than what is being revealed.”

Her resolution passed with four other Republicans joining Democrats to call Bondi in for a testimony. Reps. Jasmine Crocket, D-Texas; Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.; and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, weren’t present.

Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Michael Cloud of Texas and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania voted with Democrats for Bondi’s testimony.

So far, the department has made more than 3 million documents available. Mace was skeptical that it revealed everything about Epstein. She claimed videos, audio and logs are missing.

U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., said he supported Mace’s resolution as he’s seen questions from Americans around the DOJ release.

“It’s important that she is in front of our committee,” he said. “She can directly answer questions about the release of the files, about transparency, about ensuring that victims and survivors are protected.”

Congressional actions since the files’ release

Bondi isn’t the only public official coming under fire since the trove of files was released. The House Oversight Committee held a closed-door meeting with Bill and Hillary Clinton separately on what they knew about Epstein.

Hillary Clinton had pressed for the meeting to be public, but the committee refused. The body later released videos of their depositions.

Internally, the Justice Department said last week it is reviewing missing FBI interviews that included sexual assault allegations against President Donald Trump. He has denied wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

The DOJ said in a statement to Straight Arrow News last week that it would publish documents that were improperly flagged.