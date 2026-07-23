House passes stock trading bill while voter ID provision splits parties

Shea Taylor, Julia Marshall
The House passed a new bill aimed at barring members of Congress from purchasing and trading individual stocks, a long-championed proposal.
Image credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The House passed a new bill Wednesday aimed at barring members of Congress from purchasing and trading individual stocks, a long-championed proposal.

While lawmakers have long sought a stock trading bill, the measure lost significant Democratic support when republicans added provisions.

Despite that, the measure passed 232-198, largely along party lines. Now, it heads to the Senate.

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What the bill says

In addition to barring Congress from purchasing and trading individual stocks, the bill, if passed through the Senate, would also prevent members’ spouses and dependent children from buying or selling individual stocks.

They could keep the shares they already own, reinvest any dividends, and would have to give at least seven days’ notice before selling stocks or face fines — a sticking point for some lawmakers who have championed the effort.

“I had legislation that would have required divestiture. I preferred that approach,” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said. “But you got to build a coalition in a body. And I think this is a giant step forward.”

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 22: U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) speaks to reporters near the House steps after a series of votes at the U.S. Capitol on July 22, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Democrats are criticizing the bill after Republicans added a voter ID provision and exempted the president and vice president from the bill.

Rep. Joe Morelle, D-N.Y., called the voter I.D. addition a “poison pill” designed to sink the legislation, saying, “This bill, quite simply, is a sham.”

The bill, dubbed the Stop Insider Trading Act, now heads to the Senate, where lawmakers in both parties have raised concerns about the stock trading restrictions, the voter I.D. provision, or both.

Long-standing support for the idea

No matter what happens in the Senate, though, the bill has long-standing support from both sides of the aisle.

Congressional stock trading has become a prominent campaign issue, with lawmakers and candidates on both sides of the aisle calling to ban the practice.

Candidates are looking to tap into voters’ distrust of Washington and political officials, saying lawmakers are doing a public service, so they should only serve the public.

“You don’t get to benefit from the power the people have loaned you,” Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., said. “This reform is about fairness.”

Round out your reading

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

The House passed a bill that would restrict members of Congress, their spouses and dependent children from buying or selling individual stocks, a rule that would affect how lawmakers manage personal finances while in office.

Trading ban on lawmakers

If enacted, members of Congress could no longer purchase or trade individual stocks, and their spouses and dependent children would face the same restriction.

Senate passage uncertain

Lawmakers in both parties have raised concerns about the stock trading restrictions, the voter ID provision, or both, leaving the bill's fate in the Senate unclear.

President exempted from bill

As passed by the House, the bill does not apply to the president or vice president, a point Democrats cited in opposing the measure.

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Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

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Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left turn the bill into an ethics-and-deception story, stressing lawmakers’ hypocrisy and using charged terms like “Trojan Horse,” “voter suppression,” “wrong,” and “did it anyway” to portray hidden motives and personal wrongdoing.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right frame it as an overdue anti-elite “crackdown,” leaning on words like “ban,” “real teeth,” “insider trading,” and “here’s who” to spotlight accountability and public frustration, while also treating voter ID as a legitimacy cue rather than a diversion.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • House Republicans combined a ban on congressional stock trading with a voter ID requirement in a bill, sparking concerns about voter suppression from Democrats and voting rights advocates.
  • The bill bars members of Congress from buying individual stocks but allows existing holdings to remain, and it increases penalties for disclosure failures.
  • Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized Republicans for adding voter ID provisions to a bipartisan ethics reform bill, calling it underhanded.
  • The bill tightens voter ID rules and faces opposition because it does not require divestment and raises concerns about voter suppression.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Tuesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced that House Republicans are merging the Stop Insider Trading Act with a federal voter ID requirement, creating a single bill ahead of a floor vote.
  • Pressure from the House Freedom Caucus drove this combination, as members recently used procedural leverage to stall floor business in pursuit of voter ID measures modeled on the SAVE America Act, a signature issue for President Donald Trump.
  • The Stop Insider Trading Act prohibits members from purchasing individual stocks but does not require divestment of existing holdings, a limitation House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries opposed, saying there is "absolutely no justification" for exempting the executive branch.
  • Democrats and the Campaign Legal Center have denounced the move as "partisan legislation," with Rep. Yvette Clarke calling the bill a "Trojan horse" that uses ethics reform to advance efforts to restrict access to the ballot box.
  • With a narrow 218-214 majority, Speaker Johnson can afford only one Republican defection on any party-line vote, yet Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee has indicated he is leaning toward opposing the stock trading provisions as written.

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Key points from the Right

  • The House of Representatives passed the Stop Insider Trading Act by a 232-198 vote, banning members of Congress, their spouses, and dependents from buying new stocks of publicly traded companies while in office but allowing them to keep existing stock holdings.
  • The bill requires public notice between 7 and 14 days before selling covered investments and imposes fees on trades, with fines deposited in the Treasury's general fund, while exempting widely held funds and certain trusts.
  • The legislation includes a controversial voter identification provision, which has drawn criticism and makes its passage in the Senate uncertain amid ongoing debate.
  • Critics argue the bill has loopholes allowing conflicts of interest and does not cover the president or Cabinet, while supporters view it as a positive step to restore public trust and transparency in Congress's financial dealings.

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press