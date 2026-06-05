House Republicans pass Ukraine aid bill in defiance of GOP majority

Shea Taylor
More than a dozen Republicans broke with GOP leadership Thursday to pass a bill that would provide $2 billion in aid to Ukraine.
Image credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv region/Handout via REUTERS

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More than a dozen Republicans broke with GOP leadership Thursday to pass a bill that would provide more aid to Ukraine and slap new sanctions on Russia after forcing a vote on the matter through a discharge petition.

A discharge petition is a procedural tool used to circumvent leadership if it gathers 218 signatures.

The House voted 226 to 195 to approve the package, with 18 Republicans crossing party lines to send nearly $2 billion in aid to Ukraine. Only one Democrat, Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar, voted no, despite signing the petition.

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What the bill does

The bill would provide more than $1 billion in security and reconstruction aid to Ukraine while making another $8 billion available for the country’s defense through loans.

In a news conference Thursday, Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., who launched the petition, said the bill “works to end one of the world’s deadliest conflicts by ensuring Ukraine is able to negotiate from a position of strength and not weakness.”

The bill would also hit Russia with new economic penalties, including additional sanctions on its energy industry, tighter restrictions on financial institutions doing business with Moscow, 500% tariffs on Russian imports an a ban on Russian crude oil from being imported into the U.S.

GOP divide

The result exposes a deepening divide inside the Republican party over Ukraine, where a growing number of lawmakers are openly parting ways with Trump’s approach to the war.

Recently, Trump upset some members of his own party by loosening restrictions on Russian oil to lessen the impact the war in Iran is having on prices.

Supporters are hopeful the House passing the bill will put pressure on the Senate to do the same, but it’s unlikely to pass in the Senate without Trump’s endorsement.

“It’s probably not going to get 60 votes in the Senate, but it’s going to hopefully force the Senate to address the issue,” Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., who voted for the bill, said. “It’s going to send a great message to the soldiers of Ukraine.”

If the bill does pass the Senate, it still faces the likelihood of a veto by Trump.

An end in sight?

The vote also comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the four-year conflict.

“You can stop your war,” Zelenskyy said in an open letter to Putin.

Putin said Thursday he is prepared to pursue a diplomatic end to the war, but said the fighting will continue in the meantime.

“There’s no need for a suspension of hostilities to begin negotiations,” Putin said during a sidebar at Russia’s annual economic forum on Thursday. “No need indeed. We had negotiations, and the fighting didn’t stop.”

When speaking with reporters on Thursday, Trump said it “would be great” if Putin and Zelenskyy met.

“They should get it done,” he said.

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

The House passed a bill imposing 500% tariffs on Russian imports and banning Russian crude oil, measures that directly affect U.S. energy prices and trade costs if the legislation advances.

Russian oil ban and tariffs

The bill would ban Russian crude oil imports and impose 500% tariffs on Russian goods, changes that could affect U.S. energy and consumer markets if enacted.

Senate passage is uncertain

Rep. Fitzpatrick said the bill is "probably not going to get 60 votes in the Senate," and it faces a likely veto from Trump even if it clears that threshold.

Trump loosened Russian oil rules

Trump recently eased restrictions on Russian oil, according to the article, a documented policy shift affecting current U.S. energy import conditions.

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Behind the numbers

The bill would provide more than $1 billion in direct security and reconstruction aid to Ukraine and make $8 billion available through defense loans. The U.S. has approved roughly $195 billion for the Ukraine response since 2022, with about a quarter going to replenish U.S. military stockpiles.

Debunking

Speaker Mike Johnson argued the war appeared to be "scaling back" and nearing a conclusion, but Secretary of State Marco Rubio told a Senate hearing that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have stalled and Zelenskyy accepted a ceasefire Trump demanded while Putin refused.

Solution spotlight

Supporters used a discharge petition — a procedural tool requiring 218 signatures — to bypass Republican leadership and force a floor vote. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick spent months working with Rep. Gregory Meeks to collect the required signatures, with independent Rep. Kevin Kiley providing the decisive 218th signature.

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. CNN
  3. ABC News
  4. The Guardian

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the vote as a pro-Ukraine advance and a political “rebuke” to Trump and GOP leaders, spotlighting “defying” Republicans and treating the House action as a clear rejection of his foreign policy.
  • Media outlets in the center are comparatively procedural, noting the “discharge petition” and “largely symbolic” nature of the vote.
  • Media outlets on the right are more conflict-driven, stressing “defy,” “veto fight,” and “internal party turmoil,” while also foregrounding the $1.3 billion-plus cost and, in some cases, NATO alignment as a hardline strategic signal.

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Media landscape

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130 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The US House of Representatives passed the Ukraine Support Act with a 226-195 vote, providing over $1 billion in aid and up to $8 billion in loans for Ukraine and NATO allies, while imposing sanctions on Russian sectors.
  • Eighteen Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the measure, defying President Trump and GOP leadership.
  • The bill now moves to the Senate, where it faces challenges due to Republican opposition and a likely veto threat from President Trump.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Friday, the House passed the Ukraine Support Act, voting 226-195 to authorize $8 billion in military finance loans and extend the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative through 2027 despite opposition from President Donald Trump's administration.
  • California Rep. Kevin Kiley, an Independent who typically votes with Republicans, forced the vote by becoming the 218th signature on a discharge petition last year, bypassing normal procedural obstacles.
  • House Speaker Mike Johnson urged Republicans to "give President Trump room to negotiate with Russia," yet 18 Republicans joined Democrats to support the bill, including Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, Michael McCaul, and Don Bacon.
  • With the Republican Party holding a majority in the Senate, the bill's approval remains unlikely despite the House vote, leaving the future of Russian sanctions and military aid uncertain.
  • President Donald Trump stated that without military support from Washington and the weapons he personally provided at the start of the war, Ukraine would have ceased to exist within "1 2 days.

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Key points from the Right

  • The US House of Representatives passed the Ukraine Support Act with a 226-195 vote, authorizing $8 billion in military loans to Ukraine and extending aid through 2027, despite opposition from the Trump administration and most Republicans.
  • Eighteen Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the bill, citing concerns about US security and standing with Ukraine against Russian aggression, while Republican leaders warned it could undermine ongoing negotiations.
  • The bill includes sanctions targeting Russia's energy profits and expands economic pressure on Russia, aiming to hold Russia accountable for the war.
  • Ukrainian President Zelensky proposed direct talks with Russian President Putin for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange, a proposal welcomed by President Trump.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. CNN
  3. ABC News
  4. The Guardian