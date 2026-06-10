How energy costs drove inflation past 4% while core prices held steady

Keaton Peters
Inflation rose by 4.2% in May, driven largely by rising fuel prices due to near total closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
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Inflation rose by 4.2% in May, driven largely by rising fuel prices due to near total closure of the Strait of Hormuz. It’s the highest annual increase in inflation since April 2023. 

Gasoline prices in May were up 40.5% from a year earlier and 7% compared with April, according to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. The average gasoline price nationwide sits at $4.15 per gallon on Wednesday, down from a May high above $4.50, but still more than $1 higher than February, before the war began. 

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Oil prices are rising again Wednesday after the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran broke down, with both sides launching new attacks. Prior to the war, about 20% of the world’s daily oil supply sailed through the Strait of Hormuz on Iran’s southern coast. But with Iran blocking traffic, oil producers have cut about 12 million barrels of daily production, according to reporting in the trade publication Rigzone

The annual rise in fuel oil, including heating oil and maritime fuel, saw an even sharper annual rise at 58.9%. Electricity prices also increased by 5.9% compared with a year ago. 

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Will energy inflation affect the broader economy? 

But when energy and food are excluded, the inflation rate drops to a much less notable 2.9%. 

“Inflation pressures were muted in May outside areas directly impacted by the jump in energy prices,” said Samuel Tombs, Chief US economist for Pantheon Macroeconomics, in a note to Straight Arrow. However, Tombs also noted that “core goods prices tend to lag changes in energy prices by three-to-six months.” 

Tombs said he expects prices for most goods to continue rising at about 0.3% per month — much lower than the monthly 3.9% increase in energy costs from April to May. 

READ MORE: What 50 years of oil shocks explain about the future of gas prices

“All told, we see no sign of second-round effects from the surge in energy prices,” that would warrant a change in top-level U.S. monetary policy, Tombs told Straight Arrow. The Federal Reserve has historically responded to high inflation by raising interest rates to cool the economy. 

But Tombs said it’s “still early,” and other economic data such as jobs reports, wage growth and rents may signal that cutting rates is the more likely outcome.  

Are there signs that the Strait of Hormuz is opening? 

In an interview Tuesday with CNBC, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said traffic through the Strait was “rising very meaningfully.” 

In late May, various media reports stated that the U.S. Central Command had quietly restarted “Project Freedom,” which is a mission to escort commercial ships, including oil tankers, through the Strait of Hormuz. The New York Times reported that 70 ships had turned off their transponders to avoid detection while being escorted through the Strait along the side closer to Oman. 

U.S. Central Command denied the reports in a post on X, and a spokesperson told the Times, “Though U.S. forces are not escorting, we continue to communicate and coordinate with commercial ships seeking to freely and safely transit the Strait of Hormuz.” 

Despite Wright’s claim and the potential status of naval escorts, the U.S. Energy Information Administration cited “very limited shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz,” as a factor in its latest Short Term Energy Outlook report released Tuesday. 

The EIA report projected that crude oil prices will remain above $80 per barrel through the end of 2026, with the assumption that the Strait remains closed in the near term, but begins opening in the third quarter.

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Keaton Peters
Keaton Peters
Keaton is an energy reporter for Straight Arrow based in Austin, Texas. He focuses on affordability and economic impacts in coverage of energy policy, how data centers are reshaping the grid, and market shifts for oil, gas and renewables.
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Why this story matters

Gasoline and energy prices are measurably higher for American consumers, with fuel costs up sharply from pre-war levels and inflation at its highest annual rate since April 2023.

Gas prices remain elevated

The national average gasoline price sits at $4.15 per gallon, more than $1 higher than February levels before the conflict began.

Heating and electricity costs up

Fuel oil prices rose 58.9% annually and electricity costs increased 5.9% compared with a year ago, directly affecting household energy bills.

Broader price relief is limited

According to one economist, core goods prices tend to lag energy price changes by three to six months, meaning wider price increases have not yet fully materialized.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

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Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. The Bureau of Labor Statistics
  2. Rigzone
  3. CNBC
  4. The New York Times
  5. U.S. Energy Information Administration

Sources

  1. The Bureau of Labor Statistics
  2. Rigzone
  3. CNBC
  4. The New York Times
  5. U.S. Energy Information Administration