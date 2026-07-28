How LinkedIn became the AI-slop punching bag

Premium content: This is from our forthcoming subscriber-exclusive Media Miss newsletter, where we will take you inside the algorithms and agendas shaping what you see.
This week I dig into the latest Silicon Valley buzzword, plus a look at the media’s left-right divide on the Iran war.
Media Mechanics
Self-publishing platform Substack is taking shots at its own users — and LinkedIn, the social media site known for well-manicured career announcements, has become its punching bag.
Has the internet reached peak AI slop? And are new efforts from tech firms that once embraced our AI overlords doing enough to stop a full-blown AI slopageddon? At the center of it all is Silicon Valley’s latest buzzword: authenticity.
Last week, Substack rolled out a new partnership with AI text detection company Pangram to eradicate low-quality, AI-generated writing from its platform — or to at least provide transparency to readers. The announcement comes after Pangram research crowned LinkedIn “the most AI-saturated platform” on the web.
“We’re sick of slop and we don’t want substack to turn into LinkedIn,” Chris Best, Substack’s co-founder and CEO, wrote on X.
Prioritizing authenticity over raw engagement, social media companies are going to war with AI-generated posts, bot accounts and low-quality engagement farming. For years, content moderation has centered on countering disinformation and preventing harm to users, such as cyberbullying. Now, companies are shifting their focus from moderating what people say online to policing who — or what — is saying it.
Will the latest efforts make the internet a better place for humans, or are they just a drop in the bucket?
Thanks for reading. I’ll catch you here again next week. — Mark
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Miss Spotlights
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ICE launching operation in New York City over unhonored detainers7% left coverage69% right coverage
Powered by Ground News™
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) launched targeted operations in New York City, beginning in Queens on Monday with plans to expand to Long Island on Tuesday. White House border czar Tom Homan previously warned of this surge, citing unhonored federal detainers and criticizing legislation signed by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul that restricts local jail cooperation. Authorities are relying on officers already assigned to the New York field office rather than deploying agents from other regions. The Department of Homeland Security declined to confirm operational details.
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DOJ spent nearly $1 million on banners of Trump’s face and other refurbishments100% left coverage0% right coverage
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Records obtained by Politico show that the DOJ spent $892,192.07 on the “RFK Beautification Project,” on improvements to the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building. The improvements included cleaning the exterior walls, upgrading the outdoor lighting, and hanging the “Celebratory Banners” featuring Trump’s face. But the exact amount spent on those banners was redacted from the report. The DOJ says it was necessary to redact the exact cost of the banners due to “trade secrets.”
Unbalanced Headlines
What happened:
The Pentagon now separates public casualty totals from the Iran war across two parts of its database, a change that came after lawmakers and military families questioned whether the department had understated the war’s toll.
🟦 LEFT HEADLINE:
Iran War Widow Says ‘Nobody Has Reached Out’ To Explain Husband’s Removal From Death Toll — Reported July 28, 2026 by The Grio
🟥 RIGHT HEADLINE:
Iran war death toll excludes those killed after broken ceasefire — Reported July 25, 2026 by The Washington Times
Competing narratives
Left-leaning media frame the story as the Trump administration not reporting the real number of casualties, finding loopholes and excuses to obscure the real number.
Right-leaning media report the change in casualty numbers due to a new process the Pentagon is implementing, which is to be expected as policies change.
Essential Reads
- Trump, journalists mark return of WHCA dinner after April Attack
- Publicity stunt or Mea Culpa? OpenAI’s latest press release splits the crowd
- A First Amendment Fight is brewing after Trump subpoenaed NYT reporters — and their families
- Google disputes report it shielded Abdul El-Sayed from critical news stories
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Trump, journalists mark return of WHCA dinner after April attack
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Publicity stunt or Mea Culpa? OpenAI’s latest press release splits the crowd
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A First Amendment fight is brewing after Trump subpoenaed NYT reporters — and their families
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Google disputes report it shielded Abdul El-Sayed from critical news stories
Round out your reading
- What does low water at the Hoover Dam mean for power in the American West?
- Could GLP-1 drugs become the first longevity medications? Scientists think it’s possible.
- ChatGPT told him he wouldn’t face charges. Then came the arrest warrant.
- How one small city built a second act as a bio hub inside empty cigarette factories.
- If permanent Daylight Saving Time is so popular, why is it dead in the Senate?