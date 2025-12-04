Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

How MyPillow’s Mike Lindell could change the Minnesota governor’s race

Devin Pavlou
MyPillow founder Mike Lindell filed paperwork to run for the Minnesota gubernatorial Republican primary, but could he win?
Image credit: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Lindell's potential candidacy

Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, has filed paperwork for a possible run for Minnesota governor, but said he has not yet made a final decision.

Crowded Republican primary

Lindell would join nearly 10 other candidates in the Republican primary, including Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth.

General election outlook

Minnesota Republicans have not won a statewide election since 2006, and the Cook Political Report currently rates the gubernatorial race as “Likely D.”

Full story

Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO who strongly supported President Donald Trump’s false claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election, filed paperwork Wednesday for a possible run for governor in his home state of Minnesota. With nearly 10 other candidates declared for the Republican primary, Lindell would be entering a crowded field. 

Although aides filed paperwork with the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Disclosure Board, Lindell said he has yet to make a final decision on running. Lindell said he would announce more information about his campaign on Dec. 11.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

“I’m 98 percent sure I’m going to,” Lindell told Minnesota Public Radio

Even though he hasn’t officially entered the race, the Democratic Governors Association used the news to criticize — and make fun of — Lindell. 

“His entrance into the race is a bitter pill-ow for Minnesota Republicans to swallow,” spokesperson Izzi Levy wrote in a statement. “Minnesotans can rest easy that we’re going to put to bed any dreams Lindell has of bringing his extreme agenda to the governor’s office.”

If he runs, Lindell would ultimately hope to unseat Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a frequent target of Trump’s derision. Trump recently described Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president in 2024, as “seriously r——.” 

Who is Mike Lindell?

Lindell is the owner and founder of MyPillow, located in Chaska, Minnesota. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 41 million pillows, mostly through infomercials. 

In 2016, Lindell met then-candidate Trump and became an avid supporter. After Trump’s win, Lindell attended the inauguration and was involved in Trump’s meetings with prominent business leaders. 

Following Trump’s 2020 loss in the 2020 presidential election, Lindell began circulating conspiracy theories about voting machine companies Smartmatic and Dominion. He claimed the companies rigged the machines to steal the election from Trump. No evidence has ever emerged to prove Lindell’s claims. 

Lindell has faced defamation lawsuits from both Smartmatic and Dominion. In June, a jury ordered Lindell to pay $2.3 million in damages to a Dominion employee he had referred to as a traitor. In the Smartmatic case, a judge found Lindell had defamed the voting machine company and ordered him to pay an unspecified amount in damages and court costs. Lindell said he plans to appeal both rulings and will continue to speak out about election security. 

Lindell has said that his company has lost $100 million in revenue over his continued promotion of election conspiracy theories. 

“Now let me tell you the facts about MyPillow,” Lindell told WCCO-TV of Minneapolis. “When I tried to get this out to the people, MyPillow lost $100 million in retailers. We are not up 30-40% — we are down. We are down. I had to borrow money.”

Could Lindell win the primary? 

Prominent Minnesota Republicans, such as state House Speaker Lisa Demuth, have already announced their candidacies. While Demuth has political experience, Lindell’s name recognition and ties to Trump could give him an advantage.

Demuth said she would seek Trump’s endorsement and that her campaign would focus on state issues, such as boosting educational outcomes and reducing wasteful spending.

Besides Demuth, Lindell would also face off against Scott Jensen, a doctor and former state senator. His views on vaccines and medicine could attract supporters of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again movement, Axios reports. 

Businessman Kendall Qualls has also announced his candidacy.

Could Republicans defeat Walz? 

Republicans in Minnesota haven’t won a statewide election since 2006, and whoever wins the primary would have an uphill race against Walz. However, Walz is not a popular governor. 

He is tied with Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, for the fourth-least-popular governor in the country. Still, the Cook Political Report put the race as “Likely D.” 

But Lindell could be described as a “wild card” candidate, and his national popularity and Trump’s recent attacks on Walz and focus on Somali migrants in Minnesota could help move the needle in the GOP’s favor. 

“We are doing our due diligence, and so far things are looking very good,” Lindell said earlier this year. “I will certainly be adding securing our elections to my platform.”

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Alan Judd contributed to this report.
Tags: , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Mike Lindell's possible entry into the Minnesota governor's race highlights ongoing debates about election integrity, the influence of national political figures in state races, and the Republican primary's dynamics in a key battleground state.

Election integrity debates

Lindell is known for promoting unsubstantiated election fraud claims, making his potential candidacy a focal point for discussions about election integrity and conspiracy theories in American politics.

Republican primary competition

A crowded Republican field with several prominent candidates means the primary will shape the party's direction and messaging ahead of a challenging general election against Gov. Tim Walz.

National political influence

Lindell's ties to President Donald Trump and his national media presence could impact both the primary and general election, reflecting broader trends of national polarization affecting state-level political contests.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 64 media outlets

Community reaction

Minnesota Democrats have strongly criticized Lindell's potential candidacy, with the Democratic Governors Association and DFL leaders using harsh language in statements. Some Republican supporters online express excitement while more moderate Republicans reportedly express concern about his electability.

Do the math

Lindell was ordered to pay $2.3 million in a defamation case involving a Dominion Voting Systems worker and faces judgments including $780,000 to DHL and over $53,000 in sanctions to Smartmatic, with his legal debts estimated in the millions.

Policy impact

If Lindell advances in the governor's race, the campaign is likely to focus on issues such as election security, business climate and state responses to welfare fraud claims, potentially impacting policy debates and voter priorities.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CNN
  2. CBS News
  3. St. Cloud Times

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Mike Lindell's potential gubernatorial bid through his "Trump ally" status and "MAGA superstar" persona, emphasizing his past controversies like election tampering lawsuits.
  • Media outlets in the center present him as an "embattled businessman" facing a "plethora of lawsuits" but de-emphasize election-specific claims.
  • Media outlets on the right de-emphasize these controversies, instead framing his move as an effort "to Unseat Tim Walz" and using urgent language like "JUST IN" to highlight the development.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

68 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has filed the necessary paperwork to run for Minnesota governor.
  • Lindell stated, "I'm 98 percent sure I'm going to," during an interview with Minnesota Public Radio.
  • U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Bryan ruled that Lindell defamed Smartmatic, stating that no reasonable trier of fact could find his statements true.
  • Smartmatic attorney Erik Connolly announced that the company will seek "nine-figure damages" in an upcoming trial.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell filed campaign paperwork to run for Minnesota governor, but told Minnesota Public Radio he is "98 percent sure I'm going to" run.
  • In recent years, the MyPillow entrepreneur Mike Lindell has faced multiple lawsuits over claims that Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic rigged the 2020 election and has been better known for legal woes than cable TV pillow ads.
  • In September, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Bryan ruled Lindell defamed Smartmatic and noted no reasonable factfinder could find the statements true; earlier this year, a Colorado jury found Lindell defamed Eric Coomer, resulting in a $2.3 million judgment.
  • He is one of 10 Republicans running for governor, facing rivals including House Speaker Lisa Demuth, while the Minnesota DFL Party called Mike Lindell a `proven fraudster` and extremist.
  • Amid unresolved litigation, another lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems remains pending while the law firm representing Lindell seeks withdrawal, citing unpaid fees, and DHL sued MyPillow for $800,000, with retailers dropping MyPillow products.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, formally filed to run for governor of Minnesota in 2026, creating a campaign committee for fundraising.
  • Lindell expressed uncertainty about his candidacy, stating his decision will be announced on Dec. 11.
  • He claimed in an interview that he could win against other GOP contenders, including incumbent Democrat Gov. Tim Walz.
  • Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party chair Richard Carlbom criticized Lindell, calling him an extremist and a salesman.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. CNN
  2. CBS News
  3. St. Cloud Times

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.