How smart choices and quicker response can outsmart stroke

Stroke remains one of the most common and disabling medical emergencies in the United States, but doctors say most of them can be prevented through greater awareness, healthier habits and faster responses when symptoms strike.

Nearly 800,000 people in the U.S. have a stroke each year. About 85% are ischemic strokes, caused by a blood clot that blocks blood flow to the brain. Survivors of these strokes face a higher risk of another one, especially if the underlying cause is not identified and treated.

“Stroke is extremely common and really disabling,” said Dr. Christopher Ray, a neurologist with WashU Medicine at Barnes‑Jewish Hospital. “When strokes aren’t prevented or treated correctly, the consequences can be life‑changing. That’s why awareness is so important.”

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May is Stroke Awareness Month, a national effort led by the American Stroke Association to educate the public about stroke prevention, warning signs and the importance of calling 911 immediately.

A stroke occurs when a blood vessel supplying the brain is either blocked by a clot or ruptures and bleeds. In both cases, the brain is deprived of oxygen, causing brain cells to begin dying within minutes. The longer treatment is delayed, the greater the chance of long‑term disability or death.

Doctors stress that recognizing symptoms quickly is critical. The most common signs are captured in the acronym B.E. F.A.S.T: Balance loss; Eye (vision) changes; Facial drooping; Arm weakness and Speech difficulty, making it Time to call 911.

“Time is brain,” Ray told Straight Arrow. “Calling 911 allows paramedics to begin care immediately and alert the hospital’s stroke team before the patient arrives. Driving yourself or waiting for symptoms to pass can cost valuable time.”

Health experts estimate that up to 80% of strokes can be prevented. Controlling high blood pressure is one of the most effective steps. Managing cholesterol and blood sugar levels, monitoring irregular heart rhythms such as atrial fibrillation, and following up regularly with a health care provider also reduces risk.

Lifestyle choices play a major role. Doctors recommend not smoking, limiting alcohol use, eating a healthy diet low in salt and saturated fat, and getting regular physical activity.

“Aerobic exercise is one of the most important things people can do to lower their stroke risk,” Ray said.

For people who have already had a stroke, prevention becomes even more critical. New clinical guidelines emphasize tailoring treatment to the specific cause of the first stroke, using medications to prevent clots or blockages, managing risk factors closely and involving patients in shared decision‑making about their care.

Structured rehabilitation programs that combine exercise, education and counseling have also been shown to reduce the risk of future strokes while improving overall health.

Although stroke is more common in older adults, doctors emphasize it can happen at any age.

Pediatric strokes can occur before birth, during infancy or throughout childhood. Risk factors depend on age and may include congenital heart disease, infections, sickle cell disease, autoimmune disorders or head trauma.

“Most stroke doctors have seen strokes across the entire age spectrum,” Ray said. “That’s why everyone— not just older adults — needs to know the signs.”

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Health care providers also note that stroke does not affect all communities equally. People in historically under‑resourced communities, including Black and Hispanic populations, face higher stroke risk due to a combination of medical, social and economic factors. Addressing those disparities is a growing focus in stroke prevention and recovery efforts.

Despite the seriousness of the condition, Ray said progress in stroke care over the past few decades has been significant. Treatments have improved, especially for patients who arrive at the hospital quickly.

“Most strokes can be prevented,” he said. “Living a healthy lifestyle, seeing your doctor regularly, and knowing when to call 911 can make all the difference. If symptoms appear, don’t wait.”