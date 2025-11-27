Unbiased. Straight Facts.
How weight loss drugs may change the Thanksgiving dinner table this year

Devin Pavlou
More Americans are taking weight loss drugs than ever, and this could cause some challenges this Thanksgiving.
Image credit: Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

How GLP-1s work

GLP-1s cause people to feel full more quickly and can make them uncomfortable if they eat past that point, leading to a desire for smaller portions.

Impact on holiday meals

People on GLP-1 medications may take smaller servings, eat more slowly and stop eating sooner during holiday meals like Thanksgiving, reflecting how the drugs work and not the quality of the host’s cooking.

Hosting recommendations

Holiday hosts should recognize that guests on GLP-1s are likely to eat less and should not be pressured to try everything, while offering lighter options such as roasted vegetables or salads and maintaining a no-pressure environment.

Full story

More than 10% of American adults have used GLP-1s, which is triple the rate just five years ago, according to the nonprofit RAND. As doctors prescribe more people drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, the likelihood of having a family member on it increases, and this could impact Thanksgiving dinner.

While most know the drug helps people lose weight, some may not know how it does that or how it affects the body. Straight Arrow News spoke with an expert to see how the drug may affect Thanksgiving habits and what hosts can do to facilitate those on it. 

What do GLP-1s do?

Registered dietitian nutritionist and Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics spokesperson, Caroline Susie, said GLP-1s cause people to feel full much faster. They can also make someone feel uncomfortable if they push past that feeling, which could lead them to take smaller portions. 

She said the drug also lowers a person’s “food noise,” or the constant thinking of food. That noise can come as frequent cravings, intrusive thoughts about food, or feeling preoccupied with what, when or how much to eat.

“Many people with long-term dieting histories or metabolic challenges describe it as feeling like food is always ‘on the brain,’” Susie told SAN.

 How could this affect Thanksgiving?

Susie said that since the medication makes people feel fuller faster, it could bring changes to Thanksgiving dinner. 

“During Thanksgiving, this can translate to smaller plates, slower eating and stopping sooner than you may be used to,” she told SAN.

Another way the medications help people lose weight is by reducing the reward they get from eating, according to Susie. She said this reduces the intensity of food cravings and the “pull” people feel towards higher-calorie dishes.

“People often describe this as ‘the food just isn’t calling my name the same way,’” Susie said. 

GLP-1s also reduce hunger between meals by slowing gastric emptying. Susie said this causes food to stay in the stomach longer, leading to fewer hunger spikes, less grazing and a longer sense of fullness. 

What can hosts do to accommodate loved ones on GLP-1s?

Susie told SAN that hosts preparing for holiday gatherings should be aware that guests taking GLP-1 medications are likely to eat less than they have in the past. However, hosts shouldn’t take it personally. 

“They may take small servings, skip seconds entirely or only try a few items,” she said. “This has nothing to do with the quality of your cooking.”

Hosts should also avoid pressuring guests to “try everything” and just accept that not everyone will, especially those on the medication, as eating too much could make them feel sick. 

“Even a few extra bites can cause nausea or discomfort for someone on a GLP-1,” Susie said. “A gentle, no-pressure atmosphere helps everyone enjoy the meal.”

Offering lighter options alongside more traditional dishes can also help people on GLP-1s. Fat-rich and creamy foods often sit heavily on people. Susie suggested offering dishes like roasted vegetables or a simple salad, giving guests more flexibility without changing the spirit of the meal. 

But most importantly, hosts should respect their guests’ privacy. If they don’t bring up their GLP-1 use, it’s best not to mention it.

“Not everyone wants to discuss their medication publicly,” Susie said. “If you know a guest is on a GLP-1, keep that information private unless they bring it up.”

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Cole Lauterbach contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The growing use of GLP-1 medications is influencing eating behaviors during family gatherings like Thanksgiving, prompting new considerations for hosts and highlighting changes in social norms around food.

GLP-1 medication usage

According to RAND, more than 10% of American adults have used GLP-1s, reflecting a significant rise in the adoption of these medications and their impact on daily life.

Social and family dynamics

As GLP-1 medications alter eating habits, this can affect traditions and expectations during holiday meals, requiring greater awareness and understanding from hosts and guests.

Respecting privacy and accommodation

Registered dietitian Caroline Susie emphasized the importance of respecting the privacy of those on GLP-1s and creating inclusive meal environments that accommodate varied dietary needs.

Sources

  1. RAND

