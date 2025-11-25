Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

HUD ‘created’ tip line for crime reporting. It has existed for at least 20 years

Krystal Nurse
A "new" tipline at the Department of Housing and Urban Development is accepting reports of crimes. It's existed for 20 years.
Image credit: Kevin Wolf/ AP Photo
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Hotline not new

The hotline Scott Turner, Department Housing of Urban Development secretary, claimed was newly established for Memphis residents has existed for at least two decades.

Priority of American citizens

Turner sought for people to use the hotline to report crimes and anyone they suspected of being an unauthorized immigrant, and to keep HUD focused on citizens.

Fair Housing Act

The Fair Housing Act, which became law in 1968, barred governments, banks, insurance companies and landlords from discriminating against anyone on the basis of race, sex, national origin, disability and religion.

Full story

The secretary for Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced late Monday that his agency is joining in President Donald Trump’s push to lower violent crime in Memphis through the establishment of a toll-free hotline. Except that the hotline has existed since at least 2003, fielding complaints of crime, fraud and abuse for investigations.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

HUD Secretary Scott Turner announced the creation of the hotline — 1-800-347-3735 — during a joint press conference with Attorney General Pam Bondi about updates to the “Memphis Safe Task Force.” He emphasized that people are safe when their homes are safe and shouldn’t have to worry about violent crime in their communities. 

“That’s why HUD,” Turner said, “today we’re announcing a new HUD crime hotline to allow the residents of public housing to call the HUD Office of the Inspector General, the OIG, to report criminals, illegal aliens, sex offenders, human traffickers and those guilty of gang activity, drug distribution and fraud.”

Unauthorized immigrants made up 4% of the total population in 2023, according to the Census Bureau and the Migration Policy Institute

Missing from the announcement is that the hotline has been in use for at least 20 years for anyone to report fraud, waste and mismanagement in HUD programs and operations, according to the OIG’s April 1, 2003, to Sept. 30, 2003, Semiannual Report to Congress. The hotline isn’t reserved for just public housing tenants or Memphis residents, but anyone in the nation who suspects a person or entity of violating HUD policies, including agency employees.

But the office has been used to locate possible fugitives from justice. 

Former Inspector General Kenneth Donohue noted in the semiannual report that the initiative helped the U.S. Marshals Service locate 134 fugitives residing in HUD-assisted housing. He added that the office has also removed, or started removing, 66 people from public housing who “commit fraud and other criminal violations.” 

HUD did not immediately respond to Straight Arrow News’ request for comment.

Hotline for unauthorized immigrants

Turner echoed a sentiment heard across the Trump administration about reducing the number of unauthorized immigrants in the nation. His plan for the hotline, he said, is to help do just that. 

However, he took a sharper stance than his cabinet colleagues when he stated that HUD’s purpose is to help American citizens. That doesn’t align with the Fair Housing Act of 1968, which prohibited landlords, real estate companies, banks, lenders, homeowners’ insurance companies and governments from discriminating against anyone because of their race, religion, sex, national origin, familial status or disability. 

“Illegal aliens have no place in public housing,” Turner said. “It’s outrageous that people who should not be here, come across our borders and usurp spots in housing units that is for poor American people. Establishing this hotline is an important step in fighting this injustice, both for the people of Memphis and for Americans nationwide.”

Unbiased. Straight Facts.TM

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of the Inspector General was created in 1978 through the Inspector General Act.

Turner’s statement contains some information that runs contrary to other federal reports.

HUD and other federal agencies that assist with public housing do allow certain noncitizens and immigrants to acquire public housing. Some would qualify under the Housing and Community Development Act of 1980 or the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Earlier this year, Turner signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Homeland Security to ensure that only American citizens can use HUD benefits.

Turner, Bondi and other Trump administration officials hoped the measure would help bring down violent crimes in Memphis.

“We’ll clean up our public housing,” Turner said, “so they can function as sanctuaries for the most vulnerable people in our country, where American citizens can get a temporary hand up, and then gain independence from government help. Specifically, American citizens. That’s who we want to help.”

Krystal Nurse
Krystal Nurse
Krystal Nurse is a general assignment reporter for Straight Arrow News based out of Detroit, Michigan. She covers a wide array of topics, unafraid to ask hard questions to help the public understand the story at hand.
Cole Lauterbach and Mathew Grisham contributed to this report.
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

The announcement of a crime hotline by the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development highlights debates over public housing eligibility, federal anticrime strategies and the treatment of unauthorized immigrants within U.S. social programs.

Public housing policy

Guidelines for who can access public housing, especially regarding citizenship and immigration status, raise questions about compliance with longstanding federal laws and recently signed agreements between federal agencies.

Immigration and discrimination

Statements about immigrants and eligibility for public benefits touch on federal antidiscrimination laws and broader national debates over the rights of noncitizens in the United States.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner via X
  2. U.S. Census Bureau
  3. HUD Office of the Inspector General
  4. Congressional Research Service
  5. U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Sources

  1. U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner via X
  2. U.S. Census Bureau
  3. HUD Office of the Inspector General
  4. Congressional Research Service
  5. U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.