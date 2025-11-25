HUD ‘created’ tip line for crime reporting. It has existed for at least 20 years

The secretary for Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced late Monday that his agency is joining in President Donald Trump’s push to lower violent crime in Memphis through the establishment of a toll-free hotline. Except that the hotline has existed since at least 2003, fielding complaints of crime, fraud and abuse for investigations.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

HUD Secretary Scott Turner announced the creation of the hotline — 1-800-347-3735 — during a joint press conference with Attorney General Pam Bondi about updates to the “Memphis Safe Task Force.” He emphasized that people are safe when their homes are safe and shouldn’t have to worry about violent crime in their communities.

“That’s why HUD,” Turner said, “today we’re announcing a new HUD crime hotline to allow the residents of public housing to call the HUD Office of the Inspector General, the OIG, to report criminals, illegal aliens, sex offenders, human traffickers and those guilty of gang activity, drug distribution and fraud.”

Unauthorized immigrants made up 4% of the total population in 2023, according to the Census Bureau and the Migration Policy Institute.

Missing from the announcement is that the hotline has been in use for at least 20 years for anyone to report fraud, waste and mismanagement in HUD programs and operations, according to the OIG’s April 1, 2003, to Sept. 30, 2003, Semiannual Report to Congress. The hotline isn’t reserved for just public housing tenants or Memphis residents, but anyone in the nation who suspects a person or entity of violating HUD policies, including agency employees.

But the office has been used to locate possible fugitives from justice.

Former Inspector General Kenneth Donohue noted in the semiannual report that the initiative helped the U.S. Marshals Service locate 134 fugitives residing in HUD-assisted housing. He added that the office has also removed, or started removing, 66 people from public housing who “commit fraud and other criminal violations.”

HUD did not immediately respond to Straight Arrow News’ request for comment.

The Memphis Housing Authority serves more than 9,700 households and receives $107 million in funding.



Not a single dime should serve violent criminals and illegal aliens who endanger our most vulnerable Americans.



Call 1-800-347-3735 to report illegal activity in Memphis public… pic.twitter.com/IqUNTCdgRU — Scott Turner (@SecretaryTurner) November 25, 2025

Hotline for unauthorized immigrants

Turner echoed a sentiment heard across the Trump administration about reducing the number of unauthorized immigrants in the nation. His plan for the hotline, he said, is to help do just that.

However, he took a sharper stance than his cabinet colleagues when he stated that HUD’s purpose is to help American citizens. That doesn’t align with the Fair Housing Act of 1968, which prohibited landlords, real estate companies, banks, lenders, homeowners’ insurance companies and governments from discriminating against anyone because of their race, religion, sex, national origin, familial status or disability.

“Illegal aliens have no place in public housing,” Turner said. “It’s outrageous that people who should not be here, come across our borders and usurp spots in housing units that is for poor American people. Establishing this hotline is an important step in fighting this injustice, both for the people of Memphis and for Americans nationwide.”

Copy URL

Save image

Email

Facebook

Twitter / X

Reddit Unbiased. Straight Facts.TM The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of the Inspector General was created in 1978 through the Inspector General Act .

Turner’s statement contains some information that runs contrary to other federal reports.

HUD and other federal agencies that assist with public housing do allow certain noncitizens and immigrants to acquire public housing. Some would qualify under the Housing and Community Development Act of 1980 or the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Earlier this year, Turner signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Homeland Security to ensure that only American citizens can use HUD benefits.

Turner, Bondi and other Trump administration officials hoped the measure would help bring down violent crimes in Memphis.

“We’ll clean up our public housing,” Turner said, “so they can function as sanctuaries for the most vulnerable people in our country, where American citizens can get a temporary hand up, and then gain independence from government help. Specifically, American citizens. That’s who we want to help.”