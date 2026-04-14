Husband of missing woman in Bahamas released without charges

A Michigan man who says his wife was swept away by strong currents and high winds during a dinghy ride in the Bahamas earlier this month has been released from custody without charges.

Authorities took Brian Hooker, 59, into custody last Wednesday after he told police his wife, Lynette Hooker, went overboard the night of April 4. He returned to shore early the next morning and reported that she had been swept away in rough waters as they attempted to reach their sailboat.

@the_sailing_hookers via Instagram

The Royal Bahamas Police Force detained Hooker for questioning, according to his attorney, Terrel Butler.

Hooker has denied any wrongdoing. His wife, 55, has not been found, and the search has since shifted to a recovery mission. Butler said Monday there is no evidence confirming she is dead.

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Search warrant executed in Bahamas

CBS News reported investigators executed a search warrant on the couple’s boat, seizing a digital recorder, tablets and cell phone equipment.

According to the warrant, authorities sought material evidence “related to a missing person causing bodily harm.”

Hooker has said his wife had the keys to the dinghy and that when she fell into the water, the 8-foot boat lost power. He told investigators he paddled to shore on Abaco, docking at the Marsh Harbour Boat Yard.

Hooker’s account of events

Hooker later texted a friend describing what happened. Those messages, shared with CBS News, said strong winds separated the couple as Lynette swam toward their sailboat.

In one message, Hooker wrote:

“Yes, brother, I’m afraid so, off the dinghy in some choppy seas on the way back to the sailboat. The wind blew me away from her, and she swam towards the sailboat, and we lost sight of each other pretty quickly as it was just about sundown. I drifted and tried to paddle with one oar for the next seven hours until I washed up behind the shore of the next Island over and was able to get some help finally.”

Family raises questions

Lynette Hooker’s daughter, Karli Aylesworth, has called for a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding her mother’s disappearance. She has said she does not believe the events unfolded as Brian Hooker described.

Aylesworth also said the couple had separated in recent years before reconciling.

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Past incident reported

NBC News previously reported the couple was involved in a domestic incident in 2015 at their home in Kentwood, Michigan.

Police arrested Lynette Hooker at the time on charges of assault and battery. According to a police report cited by NBC, Brian Hooker told officers both had been drinking and said his wife struck him multiple times.