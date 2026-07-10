ICE admits wrong man killed in Texas; Israel shares new Trump assassination intel

Craig Nigrelli, Jason K. Morrell, Shea Taylor, William Jackson, Devan Markham, Julia Marshall
Image credit: AP Photo/David J. Phillip, Win McNamee/Getty Images

ICE agents say the Mexican man killed during a Houston traffic stop wasn’t the person they were looking for. So why did the stop turn deadly anyway?

Plus, Israel reportedly warned the U.S. about a new Iranian plot to assassinate President Donald Trump. But not everyone in Washington is convinced by it.

And the roommate of the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk testifies with a striking claim. He says the suspect admitted the shooting — and told him he regretted it.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Friday, July 10, 2026.

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ICE says Mexican man killed in Houston wasn’t the intended target as Mexico calls for an investigation

Mexico’s president has called for a criminal investigation after Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents fatally shot a Mexican man during a traffic stop in Houston.

The Department of Homeland Security said Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was not the man ICE agents were trying to find when the shooting happened Tuesday morning.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 8: Ronaldo Salgado, son of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, holds a photo of his father during a news conference about the ICE shooting death in Houston Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)
Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

DHS said agents stopped Salgado Araujo because he was driving a vehicle that matched the description of one linked to their actual target. The agency said Salgado Araujo then “weaponized his vehicle” and tried to run over an agent, prompting an officer to open fire.

He was shot in the stomach and died hours later at a hospital.

No body camera or other video of the shooting has been released.

  • A barbershop in Houston’s Magnolia Park neighborhood. On Tuesday morning, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot a man in front of the shop. (Photo by Maggie Gordon/Straight Arrow)
  • HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 09: Bertha Lopez pays her respects at the site where Mexican immigrant Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was killed on July 09, 2026 in Houston, Texas. An Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot Mexican immigrant Lorenzo Salgado Araujo during an attempted traffic stop arrest on Tuesday. The shooting marks the first fatal use of force by federal immigration officers since the deaths of Renée Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis earlier this year. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
    Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The DHS inspector general is investigating the shooting, while the FBI is probing whether Salgado Araujo assaulted a federal officer.

Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said her government will seek a criminal investigation into the deaths of 17 Mexican nationals who died in ICE custody or during immigration enforcement operations under the Trump administration, including Salgado Araujo.

She said Mexico cannot ignore those deaths, adding that many of the deceased had come to the United States to work.

Diplomacy between US and Iran continues despite new strikes

A U.S. official said technical talks between the U.S. and Iran are still moving forward, despite the two sides exchanging strikes multiple times this week.

The U.S. has also denied it was behind a series of explosions reported across parts of Iran on Thursday as thousands of mourners gathered to bury slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Khamenei was laid to rest in his hometown of Mashhad after a days-long state funeral that took his coffin across the country.

Majid Saeedi/Getty Images

His eldest son, Mostafa Khamenei, oversaw Thursday’s services. But his successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, was nowhere to be seen. Mojtaba has not appeared in public since the war began in late February.

Elsewhere, CNN reported Israel recently warned the United States about what it described as a new Iranian plot to assassinate President Donald Trump. U.S. officials have not confirmed that report, and some believe the intelligence could be part of an effort by Israel to persuade Trump to take a harder military line against Iran.

Meanwhile, Israel’s defense minister said the country is prepared to resume military operations against Iran “with even greater force” if necessary. And according to multiple reports, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also urged Trump during a Thursday phone call not to sell F-35 fighter jets to Turkey after Trump said earlier this week he was open to the idea.

Tyler Robinson expressed regret after Charlie Kirk shooting: Roommate

There’s new testimony in the case of the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah. The judge heard from his former roommate, who said Tyler Robinson admitted to the shooting and said he wished he had not done it.

Former roommate and romantic partner Lance Twiggs testified Thursday as prosecutors continued laying out their case against 23-year-old Robinson.

PROVO, UTAH – JULY 09: A video interview with Lance Twiggs (left), Tyler Robinson’s roommate and reported romantic partner, is shown during a preliminary hearing for Tyler Robinson. (Spenser Heaps – Pool/Getty Images)

Twiggs told the court he saw Robinson the day after Kirk’s death at Utah Valley University, and he was pacing around their apartment. When he asked if what Robinson had told him the night before was true, Twiggs said Robinson confirmed it, and then became emotional.

“Didn’t go into detail. He just, I just asked him in person if what he said was true the night before, and he said it was,” Twiggs said. “He started crying a little bit and said he wishes he hadn’t done it. And then kept going around and just doing stuff, I think to keep himself busy or distracted or something.”

Prosecutors also displayed screenshots of text messages they say Robinson sent Twiggs before the shooting, including one that read, “I had enough of his hatred.”

Spenser Heaps – Pool/Getty Images

They also showed surveillance video they say tracks Robinson’s movements on the campus before the shooting.

Robinson has not entered a plea to aggravated murder charges. Prosecutors say he targeted Kirk because of his political views, while his defense has challenged key DNA evidence and fought to keep some of this week’s testimony and exhibits from being made public.

The high-profile hearing has drawn large crowds, with people camping outside the courthouse for one of just 14 public seats available each day.

PROVO, UTAH – JULY 09: Tyler Robinson, who is accused in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, listens during a preliminary hearing at the Fourth District Courthouse. (Spenser Heaps – Pool/Getty Images)

Charlie Kirk’s widow and parents have attended the proceedings, at times leaving the courtroom during the presentation of graphic evidence.

At the end of the hearing, the judge will decide whether prosecutors have presented enough evidence to send the case to trial.

Former Olympian David Hearn pleads not guilty in Reflecting Pool case

The former U.S. Olympian accused of damaging the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has pleaded not guilty, as his defense targets the Trump administration.

Three-time Olympic canoeist David Hearn appeared in D.C. Superior Court on Thursday, where a judge released him on his own recognizance after he entered a not guilty plea to a felony charge of destruction of property.

  • WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 09: Former olympian David Hearn stands with his attorney Norman Eisen as he speaks to reporters and protestors gathered after his arrangement at Moultrie Courthouse on July 09, 2026 in Washington, DC. Protestors marched in support of Hearn, who was indicted for destruction of property after allegedly damaging the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images)
    Finn Gomez/Getty Images
  • WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 09: Former olympian David Hearn walks with his attorney Norman Eisen to speak to reporters and protestors gathered after his arrangement at Moultrie Courthouse on July 09, 2026 in Washington, DC. Protestors marched in support of Hearn, who was indicted for destruction of property after allegedly damaging the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images)
    Finn Gomez/Getty Images
  • 9 Apr 2000: David Hearn #136 in action during the US Whitewater Kayak/Conoe Olympic Trials on the Ocoee River in the Cherokee National Forrest in Ducktown, Tennessee.
    9 Apr 2000: David Hearn #136 in action during the US Whitewater Kayak/Conoe Olympic Trials on the Ocoee River in the Cherokee National Forrest in Ducktown, Tennessee.

Prosecutors alleged Hearn ripped up part of the Reflecting Pool’s new blue liner last month, causing more than $1,000 in damage.

Hearn has insisted he did no such thing. He said he stopped during a bike ride, reached down to touch a piece of liner already peeling and left the pool in the same condition he found it.

Outside the courthouse, supporters applauded as Hearn and his legal team walked out.

“If Mr. Hearn can be charged with a felony for touching the Reflecting Pool, every American is at risk and every American should be alarmed about this prosecution,” Hearn’s defense attorney Norm Eisen said. “We have confidence in our justice system to see through this misuse of government power against an ordinary American based on a false and politicized narrative.”

Hearn’s lawyers said he’s being scapegoated for the troubled $16 million renovation of the Reflecting Pool, which has been plagued by a peeling liner and green algae.

  • Ken Cedeno / AFP via Getty Images
  • WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 9: The Washington Monument is visible as a visitor takes a picture of the Reflecting Pool though a chain link fence on the National Mall on July 9, 2026 in Washington, DC. Green water remained in the chain link fence enclosed Reflecting Pool on Thursday after Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced Sunday that crews would drain the pool for a second time in three months for repairs and cleanup following months of maintenance issues, as protesters gathered outside the arraignment hearing of former Olympian David Hearn, who is accused of damaging the landmark. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
    Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
  • WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 9: Members of the National Guard stand in the shade near the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall on July 9, 2026 in Washington, DC. Green water remained in the chain link fence enclosed Reflecting Pool on Thursday after Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced Sunday that crews would drain the pool for a second time in three months for repairs and cleanup following months of maintenance issues, as protesters gathered outside the arraignment hearing of former Olympian David Hearn, who is accused of damaging the landmark. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
    Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
  • A section of the blue coating recently applied to the base of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is seen peeling off on June 22, 2026 in Washington, D.C. The National Park Service is working to control and remove an algae bloom that has turned the pool green following the Trump Administration’s recent $16 million repair, resealing and painting project.(Photo by Samuel Corum/Sipa USA)
  • WASHINGTON,DC – JUNE 18: A piece of the new blue paint, a part of President Donald Trump’s renovation, peels off from the bottom of the Lincoln Memorial’s Reflecting Pool on June 18, 2026, in Washington, DC. The algae levels also spiked days after the renovation, which cost around $ 14 million, completed. (Photo by Christine Kao/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
  • WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 18: Seen through algae-laden green water, a section of recently applied sealant can be seen peeling up from the bottom of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on June 18, 2026 in Washington, DC. The National Park Service is working to control and remove an algae bloom that has turned the pool green following the Trump Administration's recent $16 million repair, resealing and painting project. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
  • WASHINGTON,DC - JUNE 18: Workers clean up the Lincoln Memorial's Reflecting Pool as algae levels spike and the new blue paint chips off on June 18, 2026, in Washington, DC. The algal bloom and flaked paint appear days after the completion of President Donald Trump's pool renovation, which cost around $ 14 million. (Photo by Christine Kao/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
    Christine Kao/The Washington Post via Getty Images
  • WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 18: Seen through algae-laden green water, a tear in the recently applied sealant can be seen on the bottom of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on June 18, 2026 in Washington, DC. The National Park Service is working to control and remove an algae bloom that has turned the pool green following the Trump Administration's recent $16 million repair, resealing and painting project. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
  • WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 16: A U.S. National Park Service employee uses a vacuum pump to clean algae off the bottom of the newly repainted Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on the National Mall on June 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Trump Administration spent $16 million on a no-bid contract to have the bottom of the pool painted "American flag blue" and the seams resealed as part of an effort to repair Washington landmarks in for preparation the country’s 250th birthday this summer. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
  • WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 14: Algae is pictured in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool following the completion of recent renovations on June 14, 2026 in Washington, DC. The reflecting pool construction project started in April and work was completed last week as part of President Donald Trump’s plan ahead of the nation’s 250th anniversary. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
    Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
  • National Park Service workers push algae towards an aeration area in the center of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool following the completion of recent renovations in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2026. The reflecting pool project, undertaken as part of President Donald Trump's preparations for the nation's 250th anniversary, began in April and was completed last week. (Photo by Ken CEDENO / AFP via Getty Images)
    Ken CEDENO / AFP via Getty Images
  • National Park Service workers push algae towards an aeration area in the center of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool following the completion of recent renovations in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2026. The reflecting pool project, undertaken as part of President Donald Trump's preparations for the nation's 250th anniversary, began in April and was completed last week. (Photo by Ken CEDENO / AFP via Getty Images)
    Ken CEDENO / AFP via Getty Images
  • National Park Service workers push algae towards an aeration area in the center of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool following the completion of recent renovations in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2026. The reflecting pool project, undertaken as part of President Donald Trump's preparations for the nation's 250th anniversary, began in April and was completed last week. (Photo by Ken CEDENO / AFP via Getty Images)
    Ken CEDENO / AFP via Getty Images

When announcing the indictment last week, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said park employees saw Hearn vandalizing the pool.

“By Hearn’s own admission, on June 19th, he reached down into the pool. Our evidence further shows that the National Park Service employees observed Hearn actually forcefully and violently pulling up and removing the bottom liner with both hands,” Pirro said.

Hearn’s next court appearance is set for Aug. 5.

Feds charge eight in alleged White House drone‑and‑sniper plot

Federal prosecutors have charged eight men in what they call a plot to carry out a drone-and-sniper attack at a UFC event on the South Lawn of the White House. The Justice Department unsealed a new indictment Thursday, adding an eighth defendant to the case.

Prosecutors alleged Chandler Scaggs of West Virginia was recruited to serve as one of the snipers in a plot targeting UFC Freedom 250, held at the White House on June 14.

Full list of those charged in the indictment:

Department of Justice

The indictment said the group spent weeks gathering guns, ammunition, body armor, explosives, drones and communications equipment. Prosecutors claimed the plan was to use drones as a diversion, then have snipers open fire on people fleeing the event.

The alleged targets included Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Elon Musk and other high-profile attendees.

The White House South Lawn has been completely remade into an MMA fighting venue. A temporary outdoor arena will host seven UFC bouts Sunday night, marking a dual celebration for the nation's 250th anniversary and President Donald Trump's 80th birthday.
Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

Investigators said they learned of the plot four days before the event, giving law enforcement time to intervene.

All eight men face charges of conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and conspiracy to commit murder on federal property and against a federal official. If convicted, they could face life in prison.

Bayeux Tapestry returns to England for first visit in nearly 1,000 years

One of the most famous artifacts in British history has returned to England for the first time in nearly 1,000 years. The Bayeux Tapestry, a 230-foot-long embroidered cloth that tells the story of the Norman Conquest of England in 1066, has arrived in London.

The Medieval masterpiece has lived in the French city of Bayeux for centuries. Last week, it made the carefully planned trip across the English Channel, transported overnight inside a climate-controlled case, resting in a custom shock-absorbing cradle.

People look at the "Bayeux tapestry" or "Queen Mathilde tapestry" which relates England's conquest by William the Conqueror (Guillaume le Conquerant) in 1066, in Bayeux, western France, on September 13, 2019. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)
LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

Curators explained moving an object this rare was an operation unlike any they’ve ever undertaken.

“I would say the museum moves valuable objects all the time, but in terms of, I suppose, public attention on one object and the logistical challenges, this is absolutely unprecedented, and the fact that this object has moved so little in its lifetime that we know about and now it’s crossed the channel to come here, it is a singularly significant historical moment,” said Millie Horton-Insch, project curator for the British Museum exhibition.

  • A worker pushes a specially designed crate carrying the Bayeux Tapestry into the British Museum in central London early on July 10, 2026, as the 11th-century artwork depicting the 1066 Norman conquest of England arrives ahead its first UK exhibition from September. The medieval Bayeux Tapestry arrived in London in the early hours of July 10, after a hugely complicated journey to leave France for the first time in more than 900 years for an exhibition in the British capital. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP via Getty Images)
    Richard A. Brooks / AFP via Getty Images
  • A worker pushes a specially designed crate carrying the Bayeux Tapestry into the British Museum in central London early on July 10, 2026, as the 11th-century artwork depicting the 1066 Norman conquest of England arrives ahead its first UK exhibition from September. The medieval Bayeux Tapestry arrived in London in the early hours of July 10, after a hugely complicated journey to leave France for the first time in more than 900 years for an exhibition in the British capital. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP via Getty Images)
    Richard A. Brooks / AFP via Getty Images
  • TOPSHOT - Workers unload a specially designed crate carrying the Bayeux Tapestry at the British Museum in central London early on July 10, 2026, as the 11th-century artwork depicting the 1066 Norman conquest of England arrives ahead its first UK exhibition from September. The medieval Bayeux Tapestry arrived in London in the early hours of July 10, after a hugely complicated journey to leave France for the first time in more than 900 years for an exhibition in the British capital. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP via Getty Images)
    Richard A. Brooks / AFP via Getty Images
  • Workers prepare to unload a specially designed crate (back L) carrying the Bayeux Tapestry at the British Museum in central London early on July 10, 2026, as the 11th-century artwork depicting the 1066 Norman conquest of England arrives ahead its first UK exhibition from September. The medieval Bayeux Tapestry arrived in London in the early hours of July 10, after a hugely complicated journey to leave France for the first time in more than 900 years for an exhibition in the British capital. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP via Getty Images)
    Richard A. Brooks / AFP via Getty Images
  • Workers unload a specially designed crate carrying the Bayeux Tapestry at the British Museum in central London early on July 10, 2026, as the 11th-century artwork depicting the 1066 Norman conquest of England arrives ahead its first UK exhibition from September. The medieval Bayeux Tapestry arrived in London in the early hours of July 10, after a hugely complicated journey to leave France for the first time in more than 900 years for an exhibition in the British capital. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP via Getty Images)
    Richard A. Brooks / AFP via Getty Images
  • A truck carrying the Bayeux Tapestry reverses into the British Museum in central London early on July 10, 2026, as the 11th-century artwork depicting the 1066 Norman conquest of England arrives ahead its first UK exhibition from September. The medieval Bayeux Tapestry arrived in London in the early hours of July 10, after a hugely complicated journey to leave France for the first time in more than 900 years for an exhibition in the British capital. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP via Getty Images)
    Richard A. Brooks / AFP via Getty Images
  • Workers prepare to unload a specially designed crate (R) carrying the Bayeux Tapestry at the British Museum in central London early on July 10, 2026, as the 11th-century artwork depicting the 1066 Norman conquest of England arrives ahead its first UK exhibition from September. The medieval Bayeux Tapestry arrived in London in the early hours of July 10, after a hugely complicated journey to leave France for the first time in more than 900 years for an exhibition in the British capital. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP via Getty Images)
    Richard A. Brooks / AFP via Getty Images

The tapestry goes on display at the British Museum in September, where it will remain on loan from France through mid-2027.

And there’s already huge demand. The museum said more than 100,000 tickets have already sold.

More from Straight Arrow:

Céilí Doyle for Straight Arrow

How the crushing weight of love strains city bridges across the US

On a Wednesday evening in the summer of 2018, Stacy Skiavo and her roommates hiked up to the Shenley Bridge above Flagstaff Hill, overlooking Pittsburgh’s quintessential smokestacks and Carnegie Mellon University’s campus. 

They passed around a Sharpie and scribbled their initials onto a padlock before fastening the brass symbol of their friendship onto the bridge’s mesh railing. For six years they had attended the city’s summer movie series on Wednesday nights, right below the bridge.

But one of Skiavo’s roommates was moving back to Rochester, New York, for graduate school. Somehow, those fresh-from-college twenty-somethings were now almost 30. 

Read the full story now>

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow. As the face of Unbiased Updates and Media Miss Minute, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Devan Markham
Devan Markham
Devan Markham is a senior digital producer at Straight Arrow. With extensive experience covering breaking news, politics, crime and missing person cases, she brings a keen eye for detail and dedication to delivering accurate and timely news to the public.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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