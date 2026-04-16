ICE agent charged for pointing gun at 2 people’s heads during Operation Metro Surge

Cassandra Buchman
An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent was charged in connection with an incident where he allegedly pointed his gun at two drivers’ heads in Minnesota. 
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An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent was charged in connection with an incident where he allegedly pointed his gun at two people’s heads in Minnesota. 

Gregory Donnell Morgan, Jr. is charged with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said Thursday, and there is a nationwide warrant out for his arrest. 

Moriarty said at a news conference that authorities do not currently know if Morgan lives at a Maryland address listed in a state complaint, or whether he still works for ICE. 

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Straight Arrow News reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and ICE for comment.

Details of the case

Morgan, on Feb. 5, was driving illegally on the shoulder of eastbound Highway 62, Moriarty said. It appeared he was trying to go past slower traffic, the prosecutor said.

She added that he was driving a rented SUV with no markings to indicate it was an ICE vehicle.

The driver of another car briefly moved into the shoulder to slow Morgan down, Moriarty said. That’s when Morgan sped up and pulled alongside the other vehicle. 

Morgan then slowed down to match the pace of the other car, opened his window, and pointed his “duty weapon” at the driver and passenger, Moriarty said. 

The driver then called 911. 

Investigators from the Minnesota State Patrol interviewed Morgan and his partner, who was in the back seat of the SUV. In that interview, Morgan said he and his partner were going to the Whipple Federal Building at the end of their shift. 

“Additionally, he admitted that he drew his firearm after the victim’s vehicle had already rejoined the normal flow of traffic, corroborating details from interviews with the victim,” Moriarty said. “The State Patrol retrieved video of the incident from highway cameras, which is also consistent with the details of the interviews.”

This case is the first in which a federal agent was charged for their actions during Operation Metro Surge, when thousands of federal immigration agents were deployed to the state of Minnesota

“Mr. Morgan’s conduct was extremely dangerous,” Moriarty said. “Driving while pointing a weapon out of your moving vehicle at the victims who were in another moving vehicle could have led to yet another disastrous incident in a community that has already suffered too many.”

During Operation Metro Surge, federal agents fatally shot two U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, and also shot and wounded Venezuelan immigrant Julio Sosa-Celis in separate confrontations. The three shootings happened in January.

“I want to be transparent on why these situations are developing at different speeds. This case followed the typical investigation and submission process for cases coming to our office,” Moriarty said during Thursday’s news conference. “… Virtually none of the obstacles around evidence collection that exist for the January shootings exist in this case.”

Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
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Why this story matters

A Minnesota county prosecutor has filed the first known state criminal charges against a federal immigration agent for conduct during the Trump administration's Operation Metro Surge.

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Context corner

Operation Metro Surge deployed roughly 3,000 federal agents to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area beginning in December. The operation resulted in the fatal shootings of U.S. citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti in separate confrontations. ICE agents also shot and wounded Venezuelan immigrant Julio Sosa-Celis. This sparked widespread protests and ongoing legal disputes between Minnesota officials and the federal government.

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Sources

  1. Hennepin County Attorney's Office

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the two-count second-degree assault charges as an accountability milestone, using phrases like "first-of-its-kind" and verbs such as "pointed his gun"/"pulled/drew his gun" to stress victimization.
  • Media outlets in the center are more procedural—"developing story," noting "charges" and an arrest warrant — de-emphasizing partisan spin.
  • Media outlets on the right cast the prosecutor as politically driven, deploying charged labels like "far-left," sensational caps and pundit legal rebuttals to portray the case as a partisan attack.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr., an ICE agent, was charged with two counts of felony second-degree assault for pointing a gun at civilians during a traffic incident on Feb. 5, 2026, in Minneapolis.
  • This case is the first local prosecution of a federal agent in connection with the Trump administration's Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis.
  • Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty stated that Morgan's actions exceeded his federal authority and emphasized that federal agents have no absolute immunity under state law if they violate Minnesota laws.
  • Morgan's case comes amid public outrage, protests, and ongoing investigations into ICE conduct and fatal shootings during the Metro Surge operation in Minneapolis.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Thursday, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty charged ICE agent Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr. with two counts of second-degree assault following an alleged Feb. 5 road rage incident on Highway 62, issuing a nationwide arrest warrant.
  • Prosecutors allege Morgan, driving an unmarked rental SUV illegally on the Highway 62 shoulder, pulled alongside victims' vehicle during rush hour and drew his service weapon after the driver briefly moved to slow his progress.
  • Minnesota State Patrol investigators tracked the rental vehicle and interviewed Morgan, who admitted drawing his Glock 19 and yelling "Police Stop" while returning to the Whipple Federal Building after his shift, not responding to an emergency.
  • This case marks the first criminal charges tied to Operation Metro Surge, which deployed about 3,000 federal officers to the Twin Cities, as prosecutors review at least 17 incidents involving federal agents.

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Key points from the Right

  • An ICE agent, Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr., was charged with second-degree assault for pointing his duty weapon at two people on a highway in Minnesota on Feb. 5.
  • The vehicle involved was not marked with anything indicating it was an ICE vehicle.Morgan admitted to investigators that he drew his gun but did not claim to be conducting any law enforcement operation at the time.
  • Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said the charges resulted from a straightforward investigation with clear access to evidence, unlike other federal officer cases in Minnesota.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. Hennepin County Attorney's Office

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