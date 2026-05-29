ICE agent’s arrest in Minnesota shooting highlights federal-state conflict

Devin Pavlou
Minnesota's attorney general is making the case that ICE agents must answer to state law, and just backed it up with an arrest.
Image credit: Octavio JONES / AFP via Getty Images

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An Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer accused of shooting a Venezuelan immigrant — and then lying about it — was arrested Friday, escalating a conflict between state and federal officials over who can police the behavior of immigration agents.

Christian Castro, 52, was arrested in Texas by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, almost two weeks after the state filed charges against him. He faces four counts of second-degree assault and one count of falsely reporting a crime.

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“In Minnesota, we believe in equal justice under the law,” the state’s attorney general, Keith Ellison, said in a statement. “That means nobody is above the law, including agents of the federal government.”

Castro is the second ICE agent charged in Minnesota in connection with Operation Metro Surge, the aggressive immigration enforcement initiative last winter that resulted in the deaths of two protesters, Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

The charges against Castro and Gregory Morgan Jr., who is accused of pointing a gun at two people on a Minnesota highway, underscore the clash between states such as Minnesota and the federal government over immigration enforcement. Federal officials have asserted primacy over the conduct of agents from ICE and other immigration agencies, while state officials say the agents should be held to the same standards as local law enforcement officers.

Why was an ICE agent arrested? 

The charges against Castro stem from an incident in Minneapolis on Jan. 14, when ICE agents in an unmarked car began chasing a man driving for DoorDash.

When the DoorDash driver tried to run inside the home, Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis ran outside and confronted the agents. When agents tried to arrest Sosa-Celis and his cousin, Alfredo A. Aljorna, Castro fired his weapon, striking Sosa-Celis in the leg.

Castro said later he fired because he feared for his life.

ICE charged Sosa-Celis and Aljorna, saying they attacked agents with a broomstick and a shovel.

But federal prosecutors dropped the charges in February after ICE said Castro and another agent made false statements about the incident. Both were placed on administrative leave.

Can Minnesota charge a federal agent?

Todd Lyons, who is stepping down as the interim ICE director this week, has said Castro was being investigated for lying under oath, a federal crime.

But ICE officials have described the state’s charges as “unlawful and nothing more than a political stunt.” 

Minnesota prosecutors acknowledged they face an uphill battle, anticipating that Castro will attempt to have his case transferred to federal court.

Even if that happens, he would still be tried on state charges, which cannot be forgiven by presidential pardons. 

“I am pleased to hear Christian Castro has been taken into custody and will stand trial for the crimes he allegedly committed in Minnesota,” Ellison said. “Justice demands no less.”

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Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow.
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Why this story matters

A federal immigration agent's arrest by state authorities tests whether ICE officers can be held accountable under state criminal law, a question with direct implications for how immigration enforcement is conducted and contested across the country.

State charges survive federal transfer

Minnesota prosecutors note that even if the case moves to federal court, state charges remain and cannot be erased by a presidential pardon, according to the article.

Federal conduct under state scrutiny

ICE described the state charges as "unlawful," while Minnesota officials assert agents must meet the same legal standards as local law enforcement officers.

Prior charges dropped after false statements

Federal prosecutors dropped charges against the two men Castro shot after ICE acknowledged Castro and another agent made false statements about the incident.

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Behind the numbers

Operation Metro Surge deployed thousands of federal agents to the Twin Cities area, resulting in approximately 4,000 arrests. According to The Trace, ICE officers have fired on 24 people nationally under the Trump administration, resulting in 6 deaths and 13 injuries.

History lesson

Large-scale federal immigration enforcement operations in U.S. cities have historically generated legal and civil rights disputes. Past operations, including those under previous administrations, have faced scrutiny over use of force and due process, though the criminal charging of an on-duty federal immigration agent by local prosecutors is described by sources as rare.

Policy impact

The case has intensified the legal dispute over whether local prosecutors can bring criminal charges against federal agents for on-duty conduct. Hennepin County Attorney Moriarty has said that if the case is moved to federal court and results in a conviction, Castro would not be eligible for a presidential pardon.

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Sources

  1. Hennepin County Attorney's Office
  2. The New York Times
  3. CBS News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the case as ICE misconduct amid an “immigration crackdown,” stressing “charged,” “assault,” and the human impact on the Venezuelan immigrant.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right turn the arrest into a partisan battle, using “BREAKING” and “Soros Prosecutor” to suggest political bias and elevating “nonfatal shooting” without the fuller charge details.

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Media landscape

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64 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Christian Castro, an ICE agent, was arrested in Texas for shooting Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis during an immigration crackdown and faces multiple assault and false crime report charges.
  • The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, DHS investigators, and Texas Rangers collaborated to locate and arrest Castro approximately 11 days after charges were filed.
  • The initial charges against Sosa-Celis were dropped following video evidence that disputed federal officers' accounts.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Friday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Christian Castro was arrested in Texas, facing Minnesota charges of second-degree assault and falsely reporting a crime stemming from the Jan. 14 shooting of Julio Sosa-Celis.
  • Homeland Security initially claimed three people assaulted the officer for three minutes, but video evidence released by the City of Minneapolis contradicts that account, showing Sosa-Celis slipping and falling while fleeing.
  • Federal prosecutors dismissed charges against Sosa-Celis and his roommate, Alfredo Alejandro Aljorna, after "newly discovered evidence" clashed with accounts of two ICE agents under investigation for lying under oath.
  • Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty called the arrest a "critical step forward," while an ICE spokesperson labeled the charges "unlawful and nothing more than a political stunt."
  • Another ICE agent, Gregory Donnell Morgan, faces charges for allegedly pointing a gun at a driver on Highway 62 in February, intensifying scrutiny of the agency's conduct.

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Key points from the Right

  • Christian Castro, a 52-year-old ICE agent, was arrested in Texas in connection with a January 14 shooting during an ICE operation in Minneapolis where he allegedly fired through a front door, injuring a bystander inside a home.
  • The shooting incident occurred while the operation targeted Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, who fled into the home where the shots were fired.
  • Castro faces multiple charges including second-degree assault and falsely reporting a crime, with investigations involving Homeland Security, the Texas Rangers, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
  • Castro is the second federal agent charged from Operation Metro Surge, a major immigration enforcement effort that is under internal investigation and has resulted in both officers involved being placed on administrative leave.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. Hennepin County Attorney's Office
  2. The New York Times
  3. CBS News