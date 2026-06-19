ICE makes a pricey pivot away from its rapid detention center expansion push

Devin Pavlou
DHS leadership is moving to sell 7 ICE facilities, signaling a tactical pivot away from the previous administration's expansion plans.
Image credit: Jim West/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Full story

Several communities across the country are celebrating after Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced it was withdrawing plans for seven immigration detention centers. The move comes after Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin took over after Kristi Noem’s firing

ICE had previously said it was purchasing more than a dozen empty warehouses to expand its capacity to detain people it said were illegally in the country. Eleven of those facilities cost the government about $1 billion, according to The New York Times.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

But now the agency said it’s planning to get rid of seven of those warehouses it purchased for more than $700 million by either handing them over to other federal agencies or selling them, according to The Times. The warehouse plan was a major part of Noem’s mass deportation initiative. But Mullin privately expressed skepticism about the plan, The Times said. Mullin said he prefers the agency adopt a more discreet approach to executing its immigration enforcement duties.

Why is ICE selling its facilities? 

Since the plan’s adoption, ICE has seen numerous lawsuits over environmental concerns and Homeland Security, the department that oversees ICE, has opened an investigation into the purchases

Since becoming DHS secretary, Mullin has improved communication between ICE and communities where facilities are planned, according to Jonny Melton, a city councilmember from Surprise, Arizona, who spoke to Straight Arrow by phone. Surprise is one of the cities where ICE said it’s still planning to build a facility.

“The biggest change was just lines of communication,” Melton told Straight Arrow. “We didn’t have lines of communication under Secretary Noem.”

Surprise is one of many communities legally challenging the construction of the detention centers. In late April, Arizona state Attorney General Kris Mayes sued DHS, Mullin and ICE, among other groups, to block the facility. In a press release, Mayes said that her office would “do everything in our power” to protect the health and safety of its community. 

“The federal government did not ask the people of Surprise whether they wanted this facility in their backyards,” Mayes wrote. “They simply bought a warehouse, handed a $300 million contract to a private company and told the City to deal with it.”

One facility where ICE announced it was canceling its plans was in Romulus, Michigan. Like Arizona, the state’s attorney general sued to block the facility. After the announcement, the city praised the decision. 

“We want to thank DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin for listening to us and taking into consideration the issues that would have made this the wrong location for a detention facility,” Romulus Mayor Robert McCraight said, according to The Detroit News

“The City’s position should not be confused with opposition to responsible enforcement of our country’s laws,” McCraight continued. “Instead, the facility’s proximity to residential neighborhoods, schools, and wetlands made it the wrong location.”

These are the facilities ICE is, and isn’t, getting rid of for now

According to documents, ICE plans to hand over or sell seven locations, including the one in Romulus. The others include:  Social Circle and Flowery Branch, Georgia; Hamburg and Tremont, Pennsylvania; Salt Lake City and Roxbury, New Jersey. 

ICE still appears to be moving forward with four locations it’s purchased for detention purposes, according to The Times. These include: Surprise, San Antonio and Socorro, Texas; and Hagerstown, Maryland. But a federal judge in Maryland blocked work on the facility there. The specific reasoning behind the agency’s choice to maintain progress at those four particular sites remained uncertain.

Still, Melton believes that discussions may continue and that a final decision on the facility in Surprise may come later. What that is is left to be seen. 

“They just haven’t announced what they’re going to do, how they’re going to move forward,” Melton told Straight Arrow. ”I don’t think they’re going to walk away from it. They paid too much for it, but they could. They could repurpose it, or they can move forward as planned. And we don’t know either one. We just don’t know.”

Where does this leave Trump’s mass deportation plan?

Canceling detention facilities doesn’t mean the Trump administration is ending its immigration plans. Many deportees remain in detention as they await final deportation orders.

But both legal and illegal immigration have fallen dramatically since President Donald Trump returned to office. So it may be that ICE may not need as many detention facilities as it initially thought it did. 

Detainees have also been moved from the controversial Alligator Alcatraz, located in the Florida Everglades. DHS said this was due to hurricane season starting, but The Associated Press noted that the center opened during the height of last year’s hurricane season. 

As the debate continues around ICE detention centers, Melton emphasized that the idea has left many of his residents, from both sides of the political spectrum, concerned over the prospect of having a prison in their backyard. 

“There are plenty in my community who don’t like this, having nothing to do with politics,” he told Straight Arrow. “They’re proposing to put a prison, a short-term detention facility, in city limits. This is pretty shocking to the public.”

Round out your reading

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow.
Tags: , , , , ,

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

ICE is canceling or selling seven detention facilities it purchased for over $700 million, while continuing plans at four others, leaving residents near remaining sites in legal and logistical uncertainty.

Over $700 million in public funds at risk

DHS paid more than $700 million for seven warehouses it now plans to sell or give away, with one analysis cited in reporting indicating the government paid 11 to 13 percent above market value, raising questions about how much can be recovered.

Detention capacity remains unresolved

DHS said it is shifting to existing detention space with state and county partners, but the articles note ICE had already reached roughly 70,000 detainees in custody and the warehouse plan was intended to expand that capacity significantly.

Inspector general probe underway

The DHS inspector general is actively investigating the warehouse purchases, examining whether the agency met detention needs in a cost-effective manner and how contracts were awarded.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 22 media outlets

Behind the numbers

ICE purchased 11 warehouses for a total of $1 billion, with seven now being sold or transferred after spending over $700 million on them. According to Project Salt Box, the government paid 134% above estimated market value for the facilities.

Community reaction

Local communities broadly opposed the warehouse detention centers, with protests drawing hundreds of participants in cities like Romulus, Michigan and Salt Lake City. Even some Republican-led communities and officials pushed back, citing concerns about infrastructure strain and economic impact.

Policy impact

The reversal leaves ICE relying on existing detention space through state, county and private prison partners, raising questions about whether the agency can meet the administration's deportation targets without the additional capacity the warehouses were meant to provide.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. The Detroit News
  3. Attorney General Kris Mayes
  4. The Associated Press

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left cast ICE’s warehouse reversal as a dramatic, costly retreat, stressing that it spent about $700 million on seven sites, even as it links the plan to Trump’s mass deportation agenda and uses charged phrases like “huge” and “gobsmacked” to amplify surprise.
  • Media outlets in the center atay tighter and more procedural, foregrounding that ICE is “abandoning” the Romulus detention center plan and is “looking to sell” the Salt Lake City warehouse, with a quieter, report-driven tone.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets on the right to provide a bias comparison.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

26 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The Department of Homeland Security plans to sell or transfer seven warehouses initially purchased to expand immigration detention centers, reversing a prior plan started under former Secretary Kristi Noem.
  • This decision comes after opposition from local communities, environmental lawsuits, and a federal investigation, leading to delays and legal challenges to the project.
  • DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin prefers using existing detention spaces with state and county partners rather than expanding government-owned detention facilities.
  • Local officials, including Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel and representatives from Romulus, Michigan, opposed detention centers near residential areas, leading to legal actions and support for selling the warehouses there.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is seeking to sell or transfer seven warehouses, including a $145 million facility in Salt Lake City, that were purchased for Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers.
  • Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has reversed the warehouse initiative championed by former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, according to The New York Times report on the policy shift.
  • Facilities slated for divestment include locations in Romulus, Michigan; Social Circle and Flowery Branch, Georgia; Hamburg and Tremont, Pennsylvania; and Roxbury, New Jersey, alongside the Salt Lake City site.
  • Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County officials filed a lawsuit earlier this month, characterizing the detention center project as 'egregiously offensive' and 'cloaked in secrecy,' citing violations of federal law.
  • While 11 warehouses were originally purchased for ICE detention use, only four sites remain on schedule for that purpose as the government divests from the remaining infrastructure.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. The Detroit News
  3. Attorney General Kris Mayes
  4. The Associated Press