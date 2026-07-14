ICE temporarily suspends most vehicle stops after 2 fatal shootings 

Updated 
Devin Pavlou
ICE has been told to immediately halt most vehicle stops after two fatal shootings by officers within a week.
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Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have been ordered to immediately halt most vehicle stops nationwide after two fatal shootings within a week, according to multiple reports. 

CBS News reports that ICE will continue to conduct stops of serious criminal targets but didn’t provide details on what it describes as “serious.” Officials said the suspension is only temporary and would remain in effect until ICE provides more training to officers on vehicle stops.

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Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said on X that she had spoken to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin on Monday night, urging him to stop “all non-urgent vehicle stops.” 

Two shootings, days apart

The first shooting occurred on July 7 in Houston. ICE officials told Straight Arrow that Lorenzo Salgado Araujo tried to use his vehicle to ram officers, and they fired in self-defense, killing him. The Department of Homeland Security later said that Salgado Araujo was not the intended target of the ICE investigation in Houston when officers shot him. 

The agency says agents stopped Salgado Araujo because he was driving a vehicle that matched the description of one linked to their actual target. Officials said he was a Mexican national who was in the country illegally. 

CBS reports that Salgado Araujo’s family said he had no criminal record and was close to obtaining a work permit. He had lived in the country for more than 30 years. 

Following the shooting, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said her government would seek a criminal investigation into the deaths of 17 Mexican nationals who have died in ICE custody or during Trump administration immigration enforcement operations, including Salgado Araujo.

On Monday, ICE officers shot and killed another person, this time in Biddeford, Maine. The victim was a 26-year-old Colombian man, later identified as Joan Sebastian Guerrero.

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, said he spoke to DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin after the shooting and was told that ICE officials targeted Sebastian Guerrero because he had a final deportation order. But later that day, King said that Mullin told him the victim was not the target of the warrant agents were executing.

What’s next?

ICE officials did not say how long the training would take before officers would restart vehicle stops. 

CBS reported that the shift could significantly impact immigration enforcement operations. Since President Donald Trump’s crackdown, ICE has used vehicle stops frequently to carry out enforcement, allowing officials to track and arrest people away from their homes or workplaces, the outlet reported.

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Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow.
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Why this story matters

ICE has suspended most vehicle stops nationwide after agents fatally shot two men who were not the intended targets of enforcement operations, directly changing how immigration enforcement is conducted on public roads.

Non-targets shot during stops

In both the Texas and Maine incidents, the men killed were not the individuals ICE was seeking, according to DHS confirmations reported by multiple outlets.

No body cameras present

Agents involved in both fatal shootings were not wearing body cameras, Sen. Angus King said, leaving no direct video record of the moments before either shooting.

Vehicle stops paused nationwide

ICE has been ordered to halt most vehicle stops immediately, with exceptions for stops targeting what sources described to Fox News as the most serious criminal suspects.

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Synthesized coverage insights across 28 media outlets

Behind the numbers

At least 11 people have been fatally shot by ICE agents since January 2025. In Maine, ICE arrests rose from roughly 17 to 70 per day between June and early July. Of over 200 detained in Maine last winter, only 11 had criminal convictions.

Debunking

DHS claimed both Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and Joan Sebastian Guerrero attempted to use their vehicles as weapons. Witnesses traveling with Salgado Araujo disputed that account and neither incident was captured on body cameras, leaving official narratives unverified.

Policy impact

The suspension of most vehicle stops limits a primary ICE arrest tactic, potentially reducing daily arrest numbers. Exceptions remain for stops targeting suspects with serious or violent criminal histories when conducted with partner agencies.

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Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

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Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. Sen. Susan Collins via X

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the pause as a “huge reversal” driven by pressure, stressing “fatal shootings,” “too much stress,” and the broader “mass deportation strategy,” so the story reads as accountability and harm.
  • Media outlets in the center stay more procedural, noting the pause after “deadly shootings” and DHS’s safety rationale.
  • Media outlets on the right spotlight a “major policy shift,” “cease all,” and the threat to arrests, with “egregious criminals” suggesting a public-safety carveout.

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Media landscape

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28 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement suspended most vehicle stops after agents fatally shot two men in Texas and Maine within six days.
  • The shooting in Biddeford, Maine, involved a man authorized to work in the U.S., and ICE agents involved were not wearing body cameras.
  • Senator Susan Collins urged Homeland Security to halt non-urgent vehicle stops following the Maine shooting, which sparked protests and remains under investigation.
  • Since January 2025, multiple deaths have occurred during ICE operations and immigration detention centers, with investigations ongoing.

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Key points from the Center

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

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Key points from the Right

  • ICE agents have been ordered to halt most vehicle stops nationwide except those targeting serious criminal aliens following deadly shootings in Maine and Texas where two individuals were killed during these stops.
  • The Department of Homeland Security stated that in the Maine incident, an ICE officer fired fearing for public safety after a vehicle attempted to flee, and ICE agents were reportedly not equipped with body cameras during the recent shootings.
  • ICE will temporarily suspend most vehicle stops until officers receive new training on vehicle stop procedures, which is expected to impact enforcement as many arrests begin with these stops.
  • The policy change aims to protect both ICE officers and undocumented individuals pending the completion of the new training.

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Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. Sen. Susan Collins via X