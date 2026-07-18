Iceberg lettuce recalled in 27 states to stem cyclospora outbreak

Cole Lauterbach
Produce supplier Taylor Farms announced a 27-state recall of iceberg lettuce in an effort to stem an outbreak of a bacterium causing diarrhea across the country. 
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Produce supplier Taylor Farms announced a 27-state recall of iceberg lettuce in an effort to stem an outbreak of a bacterium causing diarrhea across the country. 

The company said late Friday that it had notified retailers and restaurants alike to pull products coming from its operation in central Mexico for potential cyclospora contamination. The company said customers who have purchased the recalled products should throw them out. 

Cyclospora exposure causes diarrhea, severe cramping and bloating that can last weeks. Washing affected produce isn’t effective, but thoroughly cooking the lettuce is said to do the trick.

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The FDA recorded more than 1,600 confirmed cases of people sick from cyclospora exposure, including 94 requiring hospitalization. Those cases were limited to just five states, though. Other outlets report that thousands of people have been exposed across the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 34 states have reported at least one case of cyclosporiasis since May 1. The largest outbreak is in Michigan.

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States affected by the recall

Taylor Farms announced the recall for the following states: 

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Connecticut
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Massachusetts
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • Missouri
  • Mississippi
  • North Carolina
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Pennsylvania
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Virginia
  • Wisconsin

Runs for the border

Taco Bell is one of the many Taylor Farms customers identified as having sold customers Cyclospora-contaminated food. The fast-food outlet announced on Friday that it had removed affected Taylor Farms lettuce from all its restaurants. 

“We believe public health is a shared responsibility among restaurants, their suppliers and authorities, and we are proud to have consistently acted quickly and proactively to protect our guests,” the chain said. 

Taylor-branded products actually affected

Taylor Farms said on Friday morning that none of its branded salads or kits were associated with the Cyclospora outbreak, but the company’s recall notice appears to include produce bearing the brand’s banner. 

While it didn’t list actual brands in the announcement, it did list “product codes” with brand initials associated with them. The recall includes seven “TF” labeled products, including chopped lettuce and salad mixes.

Giving away lettuce

News that an unknown brand of lettuce had been giving people cases of bacterial diarrhea has led to an outbreak of paranoia as well. 

Earlier, Straight Arrow reported that people have been offering up their produce to neighbors and even online, refusing to eat it themselves but happy to let others roll the dice. 

“Argh. Cyclospora positive. The symptoms are brutal, and I’ve lost 6 pounds in four days,” an X user wrote on Sunday. “DON’T EAT RAW VEGETABLES OR GREENS FROM GROCERY STORES OR RESTAURANTS!”

“DO NOT EAT THE LETTUCE AT TACO BELL,” Samantha Fancher wrote on Facebook. “I REPEAT DO NOT EAT THE LETTECE AT TACO BELL!!!!!”

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Cole Lauterbach
Cole Lauterbach
An Illinois native, Cole covers government oversight at Straight Arrow and has produced print, broadcast and online journalism since his start in radio in 2007.
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Why this story matters

Taylor Farms has recalled iceberg lettuce and salad products across 27 states due to confirmed cyclospora contamination, with the CDC reporting cases in 34 states since May 1.

Recalled products in stores

Taylor Farms notified retailers and restaurants to pull affected lettuce from its central Mexico operation; customers who bought recalled products are directed to discard them.

Illness is severe and prolonged

Cyclospora exposure causes diarrhea, severe cramping and bloating that can last weeks; the FDA has recorded more than 1,600 confirmed cases and 94 hospitalizations.

Cooking eliminates the risk

Washing affected produce is not effective against Cyclospora, but thoroughly cooking the lettuce is described as sufficient to address contamination.

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Behind the numbers

The CDC confirmed 1,644 cases and was investigating more than 5,100 additional illnesses across 34 states. No deaths have been reported in this outbreak.

Context corner

Taylor Farms has been linked to two prior major foodborne illness outbreaks: a 2013 cyclosporiasis outbreak traced to its Guanajuato, Mexico facility that sickened 631 people in 25 states and a 2024 E. coli outbreak tied to slivered onions at McDonald's.

Diverging views

Sources on the left emphasized systemic failures, including Trump administration cuts to the CDC's FoodNet surveillance program and the FDA's delay of its Food Traceability Final Rule, as factors that slowed the investigation. Sources on the right focused more narrowly on the outbreak facts and Taylor Farms' recall without highlighting federal regulatory rollbacks as contributing factors.

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Sources

  1. FDA
  2. CDC
  3. Taylor Farms

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the story as a consumer-safety and accountability issue, stressing the outbreak’s scale, federal warnings, and Taylor Farms as a “possible source of contamination."
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right leans harder into crisis and disgust, using sharper phrases like “explosive diarrhea,” “parasite,” and “fresh produce giant” to heighten alarm and corporate culpability.

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Sources

  1. FDA
  2. CDC
  3. Taylor Farms