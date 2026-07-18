Iceberg lettuce recalled in 27 states to stem cyclospora outbreak

Produce supplier Taylor Farms announced a 27-state recall of iceberg lettuce in an effort to stem an outbreak of a bacterium causing diarrhea across the country.

The company said late Friday that it had notified retailers and restaurants alike to pull products coming from its operation in central Mexico for potential cyclospora contamination. The company said customers who have purchased the recalled products should throw them out.

Cyclospora exposure causes diarrhea, severe cramping and bloating that can last weeks. Washing affected produce isn’t effective, but thoroughly cooking the lettuce is said to do the trick.

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The FDA recorded more than 1,600 confirmed cases of people sick from cyclospora exposure, including 94 requiring hospitalization. Those cases were limited to just five states, though. Other outlets report that thousands of people have been exposed across the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 34 states have reported at least one case of cyclosporiasis since May 1. The largest outbreak is in Michigan.

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States affected by the recall

Taylor Farms announced the recall for the following states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Maryland

Michigan

Missouri

Mississippi

North Carolina

New Hampshire

New Jersey

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Wisconsin

Runs for the border

Taco Bell is one of the many Taylor Farms customers identified as having sold customers Cyclospora-contaminated food. The fast-food outlet announced on Friday that it had removed affected Taylor Farms lettuce from all its restaurants.

“We believe public health is a shared responsibility among restaurants, their suppliers and authorities, and we are proud to have consistently acted quickly and proactively to protect our guests,” the chain said.

Taylor-branded products actually affected

Taylor Farms said on Friday morning that none of its branded salads or kits were associated with the Cyclospora outbreak, but the company’s recall notice appears to include produce bearing the brand’s banner.

While it didn’t list actual brands in the announcement, it did list “product codes” with brand initials associated with them. The recall includes seven “TF” labeled products, including chopped lettuce and salad mixes.

Giving away lettuce

News that an unknown brand of lettuce had been giving people cases of bacterial diarrhea has led to an outbreak of paranoia as well.

Earlier, Straight Arrow reported that people have been offering up their produce to neighbors and even online, refusing to eat it themselves but happy to let others roll the dice.

“Argh. Cyclospora positive. The symptoms are brutal, and I’ve lost 6 pounds in four days,” an X user wrote on Sunday. “DON’T EAT RAW VEGETABLES OR GREENS FROM GROCERY STORES OR RESTAURANTS!”

“DO NOT EAT THE LETTUCE AT TACO BELL,” Samantha Fancher wrote on Facebook. “I REPEAT DO NOT EAT THE LETTECE AT TACO BELL!!!!!”