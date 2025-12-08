Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

ICEBlock creator sues Trump admin for pressuring Apple to remove app

Mikael Thalen

Summary

Free speech

Joshua Aaron, the developer of ICEBlock, is suing the Trump administration for alleged free speech violations.

Alleged coercion

The lawsuit says Attorney General Pam Bondi used her position to coerce Apple into removing ICEBlock from the app store.

Top officials

The lawsuit includes high-profile defendants such as DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and Border Czar Thomas Homan.

Full story

The developer of ICEBlock, an app used to report sightings of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, sued the Trump administration on Monday after it pressured Apple to take the service off its app store. ICEBlock creator Joshua Aaron, who filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, says the administration’s actions violated his First Amendment right to free speech.

The lawsuit cites remarks by numerous Trump administration officials, including Attorney General Pam Bondi, who told Fox News Digital in October that Apple removed ICEBlock in response to demands from the White House.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

“We reached out to Apple today demanding they remove the ICEBlock app from their App Store — and Apple did so,” Bondi said.

Aaron’s lawyer, Noam Biale, says Bondi’s comments show that the administration violated the First Amendment by pressuring the tech giant.

“We view that as an admission that she engaged in coercion in her official role as a government official to get Apple to remove this app,” Biale told NPR.

Top officials named in suit

The lawsuit also names Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem; Todd Lyons, the acting director of ICE; Thomas Homan, the White House border czar; and others. The Trump administration has repeatedly accused ICEBlock and Aaron not only of putting ICE agents at risk but of potentially obstructing justice as well.

Aaron has denied the Trump administration’s framing of the app. In a statement to Straight Arrow News in October, Aaron said that “ICEBlock is no different from crowd sourcing speed traps, which every notable mapping application, including Apple’s own Maps app, implements as part of its core services.”

“During the initial app review we went back and forth for three weeks with both the app review team and their legal department, because nothing like this has ever been done before,” Aaron said. “Apple’s legal team thoroughly vetted it, as I’m sure they wanted to protect themselves from legal implications, too.”

Neither Apple nor the Trump administration has publicly commented on the lawsuit.

Aaron’s app is not the only ICE-reporting tool to be removed following demands from the Trump administration. 

Bondi also took credit in October after Facebook took down a group that shared information about ICE activity in Chicago. An ICE reporting app known as Red Dot was also removed from both Apple’s and Google’s app stores in October.

Mikael Thalen
Mikael Thalen
Mikael Thalen is a tech reporter for Straight Arrow News, where he covers cybersecurity, surveillance, hacking and digital privacy.
Alan Judd contributed to this report.
Tags: , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A lawsuit alleges that the Trump administration's pressure on Apple to remove the ICEBlock app raises questions about free speech and the government's influence on technology platforms.

First Amendment rights

The lawsuit claims government actions to remove ICEBlock from the App Store violated the app creator’s right to free speech, highlighting ongoing debates about constitutional protections in the digital age.

Government and tech company relations

The story examines the role of government officials in influencing decisions by private technology companies about which apps are permitted on their platforms.

Public safety and information access

Officials claim that apps like ICEBlock endanger law enforcement and may obstruct justice, while advocates argue these tools provide public transparency, illustrating conflicting views on safety and the public’s right to information.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Newsweek
  2. Fox News Digital
  3. NPR

Sources

  1. Newsweek
  2. Fox News Digital
  3. NPR

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.