‘Iconic’ watch from Titanic passenger sold at auction for $2.3 million 

Cassandra Buchman
A gold watch recovered from a passenger on the Titanic sold at auction for a record-breaking $2.3 million. Henry Aldridge Auctioneers in Wiltshire, Britain, called it “quite simply one of the most important and iconic Titanic items ever to be offered for sale.”
Image credit: Bettmann / Contributor/Getty Images

A gold watch recovered from a passenger on the Titanic sold at auction for a record-breaking $2.3 million. Henry Aldridge Auctioneers in Wiltshire, Britain, called it “quite simply one of the most important and iconic Titanic items ever to be offered for sale.”

The 18k gold Jules Jurgensen pocket watch was owned by Isidor Straus, the co-owner of May’s department store in New York, who was traveling on the ill-fated ship with his wife, Ida. 

On April 14, 1912, when the boat sank after hitting an iceberg, the couple went to the Titanic’s Boat Deck. There, several passengers tried to convince Ida Straus to board a lifeboat containing passengers and crew members. Isidor was also offered a seat because of his age, though he declined, saying he could not go before the other men. 

Ida Straus refused a lifeboat as well, saying,  “I will not be separated from my husband; as we have lived, so will we die together.”

Henry Aldridge Auctioneers

According to Henry Aldridge Auctioneers, the couple was “last seen sitting on deck chairs, facing fate by each other’s side, the ultimate real love life story.”. 

The “world record price” the watch was sold for “illustrates the enduring interest in the Titanic story,” Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge said. “Every man, woman and child passenger or crew had a story to tell and they are told 113 years later through the memorabilia.” 

While Isidor Straus’ body was recovered, Ida’s never was. When the watch was found, it was stopped at 2:20 a.m. — the time at which the Titanic sank. 

It was later given to Isidor and Ida Straus’ son, who passed it down to other generations of the family. A letter written by Ida was also found, which sold for $131,000.

In the letter, Ida Straus described the Titanic as “huge and magnificently appointed.”

“Our rooms are furnished in the best of taste and most luxurious,” Ida Straus said.

Why this story matters

The auction of Isidor Straus' Titanic watch highlights enduring public interest in the ship’s legacy and commemorates the personal human stories linked to the tragedy and to historical artifacts.

Historical preservation

The record-setting auction underscores society’s commitment to remembering significant historical events through the preservation and valuation of artifacts.

Personal stories

The narrative of Isidor and Ida Straus provides a human dimension to the Titanic tragedy, illustrating themes of love, sacrifice and remembrance.

Cultural fascination

The continued interest and high value placed on Titanic memorabilia reflect the public’s lasting fascination with the ship and its stories more than a century later.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 78 media outlets

Behind the numbers

The gold pocket watch sold for £1.78 million ($2.32 million), breaking the previous record of £1.56 million for Titanic memorabilia. The overall auction of Titanic-related items brought in £3 million, according to multiple sources.

Context corner

Isidor Straus was a co-owner of Macy's department store and he and his wife Ida perished together during the Titanic disaster in April 1912. Their story has been portrayed in films and is widely recognized as a touching narrative of devotion.

Global impact

Titanic-related auctions draw international attention, highlighting the lasting global resonance of the ship’s story and the way memorabilia sales connect collectors and historians from different countries.

