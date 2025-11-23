Unbiased. Straight Facts.
IDF escalates hostilities in Lebanon; targets Hezbollah chief in Beirut airstrike

Drew Pittock
Israel launched its first airstrike targeting Beirut in five months on Sunday, with the goal of killing Hezbollah’s chief of staff.
Image credit: AP Photo/Bilal Hussein
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

IDF targets Hezbollah chief

The IDF launched an airstrike targeting Hezbollah’s chief of staff on Sunday, devastating two floors of a nine-story residential building in Beirut.

Hezbollah's response

Hezbollah has not yet confirmed the death of Haytham Ali Tabatabai, saying only that its leadership is “studying the matter.”

US unaware

A White House official told Axios that the administration was unaware of the strike beforehand, but found out about it “immediately after.”

Full story

Israel launched its first airstrike targeting the Lebanese capital of Beirut in five months on Sunday, with the goal of killing Hezbollah’s chief of staff. At least five people were killed and another 28 were injured; however, Hezbollah has not yet confirmed the death of one of its most senior officials. 

Hezbollah declines to confirm official’s death

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered an airstrike on a residential building in the Lebanese capital of Beirut. The strike, which targeted Hezbollah Chief of Staff Haytham Ali Tabatabai, was carried out at the behest of Defense Minister Israel Katz and the chief of staff for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

“A short while ago, the IDF struck, in the heart of Beirut, the Hezbollah chief of staff who led the organization’s military buildup and armament efforts,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement Sunday. “Israel is determined to act to achieve its goals, in any place and at any time.”

Hezbollah has not yet confirmed the death of Tabatabai. But a member of the group who sits in Lebanon’s parliament, Ali Ammar, described the attack as a “treacherous aggression” that targeted a residential community, adding, “We will continue our steadfastness, and we are strong in our resolve, in our just cause, in our martyrs, and in the strength of our people and supporters.”

At least five people were killed in the attack and another 28 were wounded, according to Lebanon’s health ministry, which described the numbers as a “final tally.” 

Airstrike targets residential building

Although the Israeli military claims that Tabatabai was in the building that was struck, Ammar maintains that it is “a civilian area and void of any military presence.”

Meanwhile, deputy chair of Hezbollah’s political council, Mahmoud Qamati, told journalists Sunday that a senior official might have been killed, but declined to comment further, saying, “Hezbollah’s leadership is studying the matter of response and will take the appropriate decision.”

The airstrike, which involved two or three missiles depending on reports, hit the third and fourth floors of a nine-story apartment building in Beirut’s Haret Hreik neighborhood, according to a correspondent with AFP who was on the scene. 

Israel did not issue evacuation orders prior to the strike. A senior Hezbollah official told a reporter with Al Jazeera that meant the IDF was “after a high profile figure.” 

“There’s still no confirmation, but the very fact that this Israeli strike happened without an evacuation order, without a prior warning if you will, really suggests that they were after a high profile figure or a high-value target,” the official told Al Jazeera. 

Tabatabai is recognized as Hezbollah’s number-two in command. He was labeled as a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” by the U.S. State Department in 2016. 

Hostilities despite ceasefire

Sunday’s strike marks the first time Israel has hit the Lebanese capital since June 5, when the IDF targeted a drone manufacturing facility operated by Hezbollah. Israel and Lebanon have also been engaged in a ceasefire since November 2024. 

Hostilities initially escalated after Hezbollah, which has a stronghold in Lebanon, began striking Israel in solidarity with Hamas and the Palestinian people, following the IDF’s military offensive in Gaza in October 2023. 

The November agreement required Israeli forces to withdraw from southern Lebanon and for Lebanon’s army to deploy to the region. Hezbollah also had to end its military presence north of the Litani River. At the time, Lebanon said it was ready to have at least 5,000 troops deployed to the southern part of the country. 

On Sunday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said that the airstrike was “further proof that [Israel] does not care about the repeated calls to stop its attacks on Lebanon and refuses to implement international resolutions and all the efforts and initiatives to end the escalation and restore stability, not only to Lebanon but to the entire region.”

Aoun went on to say, “Lebanon, which has adhered to the cessation of hostilities for almost a year now, and has presented initiative after initiative, renews its call to the international community to assume its responsibility and intervene strongly and seriously to stop the attacks on Lebanon and its people.”

Israel has ramped up its airstrikes across Lebanon in recent weeks, despite the ceasefire. The IDF says it is targeting Hezbollah and Hamas infrastructure and training grounds, though both groups deny the claims. On Tuesday, an Israeli airstrike killed at least 13 people living in a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon. 

US was unaware of strike beforehand

Lebanon, which was celebrating its independence anniversary at the time of the attack on Sunday, has faced significant pressure from Israel and the U.S. to disarm Hezbollah. The Lebanese government has approved a plan to do just that; however, Israel has accused the Iranian-backed militant group of attempting to rebuild. Lebanon has denied the claims. 

Speaking to Axios, a U.S. official said the White House was not informed of the strike beforehand but learned of it “immediately after” it was carried out. A second official told the outlet that the administration knew a strike was imminent, but did not know the timing, location or target.

Drew Pittock is an evening digital producer and weekend reporter at Straight Arrow News.
Why this story matters

Israel’s airstrike on Beirut targeting Hezbollah’s chief of staff marks an escalation in regional tensions, challenging a yearlong ceasefire and raising the risk of broader conflict in Lebanon and its neighboring areas.

Ceasefire violations

Israel’s strike occurred despite the November 2024 ceasefire, with both Israel and Hezbollah trading accusations of ongoing violations, highlighting the fragility of regional agreements and the potential for renewed violence.

Targeted leadership strikes

The attack targeted Hezbollah’s chief of staff, described as a high-level and influential commander, which can disrupt militant group hierarchies and signal intent to deter rearmament.

Broader regional implications

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and international observers warn that such attacks heighten the risk of wider violence and destabilization, with global actors like the U.S. involved in mediating or reacting to the situation.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 151 media outlets

Context corner

Israel and Hezbollah have a history of conflict, with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in November 2024 aiming to end hostilities after over a year of fighting. Both groups accuse each other of violating the ceasefire and rebuilding military capabilities.

Debunking

Multiple news sources confirm the strike happened, though there is uncertainty if the targeted Hezbollah chief of staff, Ali Tabtabai, was killed. Both Israeli and Lebanese sources confirm civilian casualties and damage in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Do the math

The airstrike reportedly killed up to five people and wounded at least 25 to 28 others. According to Lebanese officials, Israel has killed about 4,000 people in Lebanon and displaced over 1.2 million during previous conflicts.

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the Beirut strike as a "flagrant violation" and "massacre," emphasizing five deaths and dozens injured, often prefacing Israeli claims with "says it targeted" to imply skepticism.
  • Media outlets in the center attribute claims neutrally, describing the strike as a "bold move" or "strategic."
  • Media outlets on the right portray the action as "eliminating" "terrorists" in "massive strikes," justifying it as a response to "ceasefire violations."

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

151 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • An Israeli airstrike targeted Haytham Ali Tabatabai, a senior Hezbollah leader, in Beirut on Nov. 23, marking the first attack on the Lebanese capital since June.
  • The strike caused one fatality and 21 injuries in the Haret Hreik area, according to a preliminary toll from the Lebanese health ministry.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the strike was aimed at Hezbollah's top commander, highlighting ongoing tensions despite a ceasefire in place since November 2024.
  • Reports vary on whether the U.S. was aware of the strike's timing, but there are indications of increased Israeli military pressure on Hezbollah's capabilities.

Key points from the Center

  • On Nov. 23, Israel's military said it struck Hezbollah's chief of staff in Beirut's southern suburbs, causing smoke and damage in Haret Hreik and on al-Arid Street.
  • Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said, "A short while ago, in the heart of Beirut, the IDF attacked the Hezbollah Chief-of-Staff, who had been leading the terrorist organization's buildup and rearmament."
  • Lebanon's Health Ministry reported one person killed and 21 wounded while local medical sources said at least two dozen were hospitalized; residents described warplane noise, smoke and crowds in Haret Hreik.
  • A senior United States official said Washington was not alerted beforehand, while another said the administration was informed immediately after, as Netanyahu approved the strike on military advice.
  • Sources named Haytham Ali Tabataba'i as the likely target, while Hezbollah and Lebanese officials denied a military presence and Israeli strikes have intensified ahead of the Nov. 27, 2024, ceasefire anniversary.

Key points from the Right

  • The Israeli military conducted an airstrike in Beirut, targeting a senior commander of Hezbollah, resulting in one death and over 20 injuries according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel will continue to do whatever is necessary to prevent Hezbollah from reestablishing its ability to threaten Israel.
  • Residents described hearing warplanes followed by a loud explosion that caused panic in their neighborhood during the strike.
  • Despite the airstrike, Hezbollah has maintained it complied with ceasefire terms and has not made immediate comments regarding the attack.

Other (sources without bias rating):

