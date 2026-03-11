Unbiased. Straight Facts.
IEA to release 400M barrels of oil from strategic reserves to combat high prices

Devin Pavlou
The IEA agreed to release 400 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserves as the Iran War continues to send oil prices skyrocketing.
Image credit: Michal Cizek / AFP via Getty Images

The International Energy Agency agreed to release a historic 400 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserves as the Iran War continues to hinder the oil supply chain and send oil prices skyrocketing, CNBC reports.

The war is causing a chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, which is a major oil shipping lane under Iran’s and Oman’s control. About a quarter of the world’s oil supply moves through the strait.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be added as it becomes available. 

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Sources

  1. CNBC

