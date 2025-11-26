Unbiased. Straight Facts.
If you’re not an American, going to a national park is going to cost a lot more

Evan Hummel
The National Park Service is unveiling “America-first” pricing at national parks, imposing a $100 surcharge on visitors from other countries.
Image credit: Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images
Summary

‘America First’ pricing

The Trump administration has introduced “America First” pricing at 11 popular U.S. national parks.

‘Fair share’

The Interior Department said that it will allow Americans to continue to enjoy parks at the same rate, but foreign tourists must pay “their fair share” in order to maintain and improve national parks.

Potential negative effects

Some tourism officials have expressed concern that the new fees could harm tourism. Fewer foreign visitors are coming to the parks compared to years past.

Full story

The National Park Service is unveiling “America-first” pricing at some of the most popular national parks, imposing a $100 surcharge on visitors from other countries. Starting next year, foreign nationals will also be charged $170 more than American citizens for a digital annual pass that’s good across the federal parks system. 

The Department of the Interior announced the move in a press release on Tuesday. It said that an America the Beautiful pass will remain at $80 for U.S. residents, but will go up to $250 for foreign tourists. Beginning on Jan. 1, foreign visitors without a yearly pass will have to pay the $100 surcharge to enter any of 11 parks, most in the Western U.S.: Acadia, Bryce Canyon, Everglades, Glacier, Grand Canyon, Grand Teton, Rocky Mountain, Sequoia and Kings Canyon, Yellowstone, Yosemite and Zion. 

The yearly pass is available for $20 for citizens permanent residents 62 and older, while fourth-graders and members of the American armed forces can get the annual pass free.

The digital pass is available online at Recreation.gov.

Trump administration touts new policy

The Trump administration called the creation of a digital pass “the most significant modernization of national park access in decades” and “a new resident-focused fee structure that puts American families first.”

“These policies ensure that U.S. taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations,” Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said in a statement.

The pricing changes follow Trump’s executive order in July designed to “increase revenue and improve the recreational experience at national parks.”

The U.S. will join other countries that charge foreign visitors more than residents at parks and cultural sites, including Japan, Thailand, Rwanda, Tanzania, Chile, Ecuador and others. Many other nations have no entrance fees at national parks.

Concerns over impact

Some have expressed concerns with the new pricing rules.

“We believe increased national park fees including in Yosemite could harm our rural local economy and small businesses that rely on international visitors,” Jonathan Farrington, CEO and executive director of the Yosemite Mariposa County Tourism Bureau in California, told The Washington Post in an email.

He said foreign tourists make up a quarter of visitors to the California park and half of the county’s jobs are related to tourism. 

International tourism to the county is already down 9% since 2024, Farrington said. He blames inflation, the increased cost of travel and changing exchange rates. 

Foreign tourism is also down at other parks, including Yellowstone. Nearly 15% of its visitors in 2024 came from outside the United States, down from close to 30% roughly six years earlier, according to a summer visitation study. 

Farrington said he’s concerned that the new fees, which require identification checks at access points, may lead to traffic congestion. He said Yosemite currently employs a reservation system to alleviate delays caused by large summertime crowds.

At least 80% of recreation fees at a park stay at the location they were charged, as mandated by the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act. 

Fee-free days changing

In another change for 2026, national parks will suspend entrance fees on eight holidays and other special occasions — but only for U.S. residents. Those days include Presidents’ Day on Feb. 16, Flag Day on June 14, Constitution Day on Sept. 17 and President Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday on Oct. 27.

Some holidays and significant historical events were removed from the list of free holidays, including Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Juneteenth and National Public Lands Day. 

Evan Hummel is a producer for Straight Arrow News based in Nebraska. He takes pride in helping others navigate the world of news, with an emphasis on clarity, context and facts.
Alan Judd and Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Changes to entry fees for U.S. national parks, especially higher costs for foreign visitors, could affect international tourism and local economies while reflecting changing public land funding policies.

National park pricing

The new fee structure introduces substantial surcharges for foreign visitors, which shifts the financial burden and access dynamics for both domestic and international tourists.

Economic impact

According to officials like Jonathan Farrington, increased fees may reduce international visitation, potentially harming local businesses and communities dependent on tourism revenue.

Access and equity

Differentiated pricing and changes to fee-free days could impact inclusivity and accessibility, prompting discussions on the balance between generating revenue and maintaining equitable access to public lands.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 220 media outlets

Community reaction

Tourism officials from regions near affected parks express concern that increased fees may discourage international visitors potentially harming local economies reliant on tourism revenue. Industry groups plan to seek clarification and raise questions about implementation with federal officials.

Do the math

The standard annual pass will remain at $80 for US residents and rise to $250 for nonresidents. The surcharge for international visitors is $100 per person per visit to 11 parks. The Department of the Interior estimates the surcharge could generate over $90 million annually.

Global impact

Higher fees may decrease international tourism to US parks affecting global travel patterns. Similar pricing models exist globally but could influence perceptions of accessibility to US landmarks for nonresidents.

Sources

  1. National Park Service
  2. White House
  3. The Washington Post
  4. Recreation.gov

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame national park fee increases for foreign tourists as an exploitative "gouge" or "massive price hikes," using terms like "pathetic" and "drastic price increases" while highlighting contradictory budget cuts.
  • Media outlets in the center neutrally present the $100 additional fee and the annual pass increase from $80 to $250, sometimes noting the administration's justification for maintenance alongside reported budget cuts.
  • Media outlets on the right champion the policy as "America First pricing" or an "America First Tax," employing "SCOOP" to emphasize its importance and portraying it as a positive step prioritizing American citizens.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

220 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Starting January 1, 2026, international visitors will pay a $100 per person fee to enter 11 major U.S. national parks, as announced by the Department of the Interior.
  • The annual pass for nonresidents will increase from $80 to $250, while U.S. residents will continue to pay $80 for their passes, according to the Department of the Interior's statement.
  • Interior Secretary Doug Burgum stated that these policies ensure U.S. taxpayers enjoy affordable access while international visitors help maintain the parks for future generations.

Key points from the Center

  • On Nov. 25, 2025, the Department of the Interior announced non-U.S. residents without an annual pass will pay a $100 surcharge at 11 parks, with nonresident passes rising to $250 and U.S. resident passes remaining $80, effective Jan. 1, 2026.
  • The July 3 executive order directed the Department of the Interior to raise entry fees for international visitors, with the department estimating the surcharge would generate more than $90 million annually.
  • The change affects 11 of the most-visited parks, including Acadia National Park and Yosemite National Park, while the DOI introduces digital America the Beautiful passes covering two motorcycles per pass.
  • Revenue from the surcharges will be invested back into parks for upgrades and maintenance, with at least 80% staying in the charging park under the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act; resident-only patriotic fee-free days will begin next year, including Veterans Day.
  • The National Park Service has lost 4,000 staff members since January amid budget pressures and funding uncertainty through January 30, 2026.

Key points from the Right

  • Starting January 1, foreign visitors to U.S. National parks will face increased fees, as announced by the Trump administration on November 25.
  • Foreign tourists will pay $250 for an annual pass, while U.S. Citizens and permanent residents will continue to pay US$80.
  • Visitor numbers reached a record high of 331 million in 2024, leading to staffing issues and park closures, noted the National Parks Conservation Association.
  • The fee increase aims to boost revenue for park conservation, despite proposed budget cuts of over US$1 billion to the National Park Service.

