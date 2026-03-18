Illinois primary tees up Pritzker-Bailey rematch; Stratton wins Senate nod

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will face Republican Darren Bailey in November, setting up a rematch of the 2022 governor’s race, while Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton won the Democratic primary for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Dick Durbin.

Pritzker, a Democrat seeking a third term, was unopposed in the primary. Bailey, a farmer from southern Illinois and former state lawmaker, won the Republican nomination after losing to Pritzker by 13 points in 2022.

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Pritzker targets Trump as rematch begins

Pritzker used his primary-night speech to criticize President Donald Trump and portray Illinois as resisting pressure from Washington. He pointed to Illinois’ response to last year’s federal immigration enforcement in Chicago, known as Operation Midway Blitz, and argued that Washington was threatening priorities important to the state.

Bailey has campaigned against Pritzker’s leadership, arguing the governor is out of touch and blaming him for higher costs facing Illinois families.

Stratton captures open Senate primary

Stratton defeated U.S. Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Robin Kelly in the Democratic primary to succeed Durbin, who is retiring after five terms. She will face Republican Don Tracy, the former Illinois Republican Party chairman, in November.

Her win was also a boost for Pritzker, who backed her and spent heavily to help her in the expensive primary. Stratton won despite Krishnamoorthi’s fundraising edge and a crowded Democratic field, advancing in a state where Democrats have long dominated statewide races.

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In her victory speech, Stratton pledged to confront Trump directly and called for higher wages, Medicare for all and abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Illinois Democrats head into the general election favored in both races. Pritzker has already won statewide twice, and Democrats have not lost a U.S. Senate race in Illinois in more than a decade.