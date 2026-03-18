Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Illinois primary tees up Pritzker-Bailey rematch; Stratton wins Senate nod

William Jackson
Illinois primary sets up a Pritzker-Bailey governor rematch and a Senate race between Democrat Juliana Stratton and Republican Don Tracy.
Image credit: Scott Olson, E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Full story

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will face Republican Darren Bailey in November, setting up a rematch of the 2022 governor’s race, while Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton won the Democratic primary for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Dick Durbin.

Pritzker, a Democrat seeking a third term, was unopposed in the primary. Bailey, a farmer from southern Illinois and former state lawmaker, won the Republican nomination after losing to Pritzker by 13 points in 2022.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Pritzker targets Trump as rematch begins

Pritzker used his primary-night speech to criticize President Donald Trump and portray Illinois as resisting pressure from Washington. He pointed to Illinois’ response to last year’s federal immigration enforcement in Chicago, known as Operation Midway Blitz, and argued that Washington was threatening priorities important to the state.

Bailey has campaigned against Pritzker’s leadership, arguing the governor is out of touch and blaming him for higher costs facing Illinois families.

Stratton captures open Senate primary

Stratton defeated U.S. Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Robin Kelly in the Democratic primary to succeed Durbin, who is retiring after five terms. She will face Republican Don Tracy, the former Illinois Republican Party chairman, in November.

Her win was also a boost for Pritzker, who backed her and spent heavily to help her in the expensive primary. Stratton won despite Krishnamoorthi’s fundraising edge and a crowded Democratic field, advancing in a state where Democrats have long dominated statewide races.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

In her victory speech, Stratton pledged to confront Trump directly and called for higher wages, Medicare for all and abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Illinois Democrats head into the general election favored in both races. Pritzker has already won statewide twice, and Democrats have not lost a U.S. Senate race in Illinois in more than a decade.

William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Tags: ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Illinois voters will decide in November whether to reelect Gov. JB Pritzker and whether to send Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton to the U.S. Senate, with both Democrats favored in a state where their party has dominated recent statewide elections.

Pritzker seeks third term against 2022 opponent

Gov. JB Pritzker will face Republican Darren Bailey again after Bailey lost to him by 13 points in 2022.

Stratton won Democratic primary for open Senate seat

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton defeated two U.S. representatives to win the Democratic nomination for the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Dick Durbin.

Democrats favored in both November races

Illinois Democrats have not lost a U.S. Senate race in more than a decade and Pritzker has already won statewide twice.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Guardian
  2. CBS News
  3. The Associated Press

Sources

  1. The Guardian
  2. CBS News
  3. The Associated Press

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.