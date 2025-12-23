Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Attention white men: Government wants you to report workplace discrimination

Updated 
Eva Fedderly
Image credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Summary

EEOC official seeks complaints

The head of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission released a video soliciting claims from white men who say they are the victims of race- and sex-based discrimination.

Attacking DEI

Andrea Lucas, named EEOC chair last month, has tried to eliminate programs that promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

Change in focus

Historically the EEOC does not solicit claims, and the agency has protected the rights of women and minorities in the workplace.

Full story

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the federal agency charged with rooting out race- and sex-based discrimination in the workplace, is soliciting claims from an unusual source: white men. The commission’s chair, Andrea Lucas, posted a video last week urging white men to contact the EEOC as soon as possible.

Vice President JD Vance, who called diversity, equity and inclusion programs “discrimination primarily against white men,” reposted the video.

The solicitation has prompted ire and controversy over a redirection at the EEOC, which has traditionally focused on protecting the rights of women and minorities. Lucas, a vocal critic of DEI, already had drawn strong criticism for stamping out diversity programs opposed by President Donald Trump.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

“Andrea Lucas was handpicked by Trump to lead the EEOC and his mission of weaponizing the agency to attack hardworking people across the country,” Lauren Khouri, senior director of workplace equality at the National Women’s Law Center said in a statement. “As acting chair, she has made clear she is a Trump loyalist dedicated to carrying out his radical crusade against programs that encourage diversity, equity and inclusion.”

However, conservatives welcomed Lucas’ video, saying change was overdue at the EEOC.

Lucas, who was appointed to the EEOC by Trump in 2020, was confirmed for a second five-year term in July and was elevated to chair in November. A vocal critic of DEI, Lucas has been known for stamping out diversity programs, rolling back Biden-era protections for transgender workers and emphasizing religious rights and liberty in the workplace. 

Her ascendance at the agency underscores how its initiatives and focus have changed.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

The EEOC launched in 1965 to enforce Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by investigating workplace discrimination claims. In order to sue an employer in federal court, a claim must first be made with this agency. Historically, the EEOC — designed to be nonpartisan — responded to filed complaints, rather than soliciting them.

That has now changed.

“Are you a white male who has experienced discrimination at work based on your race or sex?” Lucas said in her video, posted on X. “You may have a claim to recover money under federal civil rights laws.” 

She said the EEOC is committed to eliminating all forms of discrimination by private-sector employers, “including against white male applicants and employees.” She concluded by urging white men to log onto the agency’s website to learn more about “DEI-related discrimination.”

Chai Feldblum, who served on the EEOC under President Barack Obama, said she was shocked by Lucas’ request, saying it was outside the agency’s scope.

“EEOC doesn’t go out looking for discrimination,” Feldblum said. “It’s there to be responsive to charges that come in.” 

DEI culture wars 

DEI programs have come under fire during Trump’s second term after he signed an executive order aimed at ending “equity initiatives” less than a week after his inauguration. 

DEI programs were created to provide opportunities to communities and ethnicities that historically had been denied access to certain careers, universities, grants, mortgages, jobs and more. However, Trump tapped into backlash against such programs as he leaned heavily into culture wars during his 2024 campaign.

Now the EEOC’s website includes an information page titled, “What To Do If You Experience Discrimination Related to DEI at Work.” It shows ways the agency can seek recourse for those who feel discriminated against by efforts to offer opportunities to others.

Lucas’s bio on the EEOC’s website said she “prioritizes evenhanded enforcement of civil rights laws for all Americans, including by rooting out unlawful DEI-motivated race and sex discrimination.”

Many conservatives support her initiative.

“The EEOC is finally going to enforce the Civil Rights Act of 1964 as it was intended by Congress — to protect ALL Americans from employment discrimination no matter their race, color or ethnicity,” ​​Hans von Spakovsky, a senior legal fellow at the Heritage Foundation, told Straight Arrow News. “The act is race-neutral, and its objective is to stop all forms of discrimination.”

“It is about time that the EEOC recognized this and started enforcing the law as it was meant to be enforced,” said von Spakovsky, a former official in the Justice Department’s civil rights division.  

In November, Lucas told The Associated Press that she is “committed to enforcing the law evenhandedly, advancing equal opportunity, and upholding merit-based, colorblind equality in America’s workplaces.” 

Though Lucas sought white males’ claims of reverse racism, some say that this concept does not hold the same meaning for those who’ve been oppressed by various people, governments and institutions.

“There are plenty of people in America, especially in Black America, who believe that reverse racism is a contradiction in terms,” the journalist Kalefa Sanneh wrote for The New Yorker. “Racism, the argument goes, should not be thought of as a personal failing; it’s a social system, with a specific history. Discrimination against whites, however unfair, isn’t part of that system, and therefore is not analogous to discrimination against blacks.”

Eva Fedderly
Eva Fedderly
Eva Fedderly is a New York City-based legal journalist for Straight Arrow News.
Alan Judd and Ally Heath contributed to this report.
Tags: , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

The EEOC's new outreach to white men regarding workplace discrimination marks a shift in the agency's approach, prompting debate on its mission, the interpretation of civil rights laws and the broader cultural discourse on diversity initiatives.

EEOC direction shift

The agency's solicitation of discrimination claims specifically from white men signals a reorientation in enforcement priorities, raising questions about its traditional role and the scope of its mandate under current leadership.

Debate over DEI programs

Arguments for and against diversity, equity and inclusion programs illustrate disagreements about the best approach to ending workplace discrimination and ensuring fair treatment for all groups.

Legal interpretation of discrimination

There is significant dispute over whether federal civil rights laws are or should be “race-neutral” and what constitutes discrimination.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 152 media outlets

Behind the numbers

According to EEOC data cited in multiple sources, white workers account for about two-thirds of the US workforce but only file approximately 10% of race-based discrimination claims. A University of Massachusetts study suggests Black employees file claims 195 times more often than whites.

History lesson

Affirmative action and DEI policies emerged from decades of efforts to remedy racial and gender inequities. Legal challenges to these programs have periodically surfaced, but systemic legal prioritization of majority groups is rare in US civil rights history.

Oppo research

Opponents, such as civil rights attorneys and former EEOC leaders, argue that spotlighting white male claims undermines the agency's broader mission, possibly signals priority treatment, and may erode protections for marginalized workers.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Andrea Lucas via X
  2. The White House
  3. CNN
  4. The Associated Press
  5. The New Yorker

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the EEOC's call for white men to report discrimination as an "anti-DEI escalation" and an "unprecedented shift," contextualizing it with "disproportionately high" Black unemployment rates.
  • Media outlets in the center neutrally state the official "urges" action, noting a "predicted uptick" in "reverse discrimination" claims.
  • Media outlets on the right portray the action as an "assault on DEI discrimination against white men," emphasizing "years of discrimination" and using terms like "woken madness" to describe DEI, often with an aggressive, supportive tone.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

151 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The Trump administration encourages white men to report discrimination under Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies, according to the chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Andrea Lucas.
  • Andrea Lucas emphasized that white males who have experienced workplace discrimination based on race or sex may have a claim under federal civil rights laws.
  • Vice President JD Vance amplified Lucas's message, claiming that Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs were discriminatory against white men.
  • Progressive activist Mike Young challenged Lucas and Vance's statements, asserting that Title VII already protects all workers, including white men, against discrimination.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, Andrea Lucas, EEOC chair, posted on X urging white men who believe they faced discrimination to contact the agency, saying they may have a claim to recover money under civil rights laws.
  • In the context of a broader campaign to restore 'merit-based opportunity,' the EEOC outreach follows a viral Compact magazine piece by Jacob Savage, amplified by Vice President J.D. Vance and aligned with the Trump administration's DEI rollback.
  • EEOC materials now spotlight 'DEI-related discrimination,' linking enforcement under Title VII, while a 2025 U.S. Supreme Court ruling lowered barriers for some white employees to prove bias.
  • Law firms and employment lawyers predict more discrimination claims and urge HR professionals and employers to review EEO policies, while Democratic lawmakers and civil-rights groups criticized the EEOC chair for politicizing the agency.
  • Data on pay and employment disparities underscore concerns that dismantling DEI could worsen outcomes as women earned 85 percent of men’s pay last year and Black unemployment hits 8.3% versus 3.6% for white men.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • EEOC Chairwoman Andrea Lucas urged white men to seek damages for workplace discrimination based on race or sex, emphasizing their rights under federal civil rights laws.
  • EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas urged white men facing workplace discrimination to seek financial compensation, emphasizing the agency's commitment to fight all discrimination, including against white males.
  • Vice President JD Vance endorsed Lucas's message, asserting that DEI initiatives have discriminated against white men, labeling it a systemic issue that needs addressing.
  • Lucas's video and Vance's support align with the Trump administration's ongoing efforts to dismantle DEI initiatives across federal and private sectors.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. Andrea Lucas via X
  2. The White House
  3. CNN
  4. The Associated Press
  5. The New Yorker

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.