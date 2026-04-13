Incidents outside OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s home may reflect AI fears

Devin Pavlou
The FBI has opened an investigation into two dangerous incidents over the weekend near the San Francisco home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.
Image credit: Lea Suzuki/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Full story

The FBI has opened an investigation into two dangerous incidents over the weekend near the San Francisco home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

No one was injured. It is not certain that either incident was motivated by fears over artificial intelligence. Altman, however, is widely considered the most prominent figure in the artificial intelligence sector, leading OpenAI, one of the world’s most recognized AI companies.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

On Monday, the FBI raided a Houston-area home that is reportedly connected to 20-year-old Daniel Alejandro Moreno-Gama, who was arrested Friday after a person threw a Molotov cocktail outside Altman’s home in San Francisco. 

Moreno-Gama is charged with suspicion of attempted murder, arson, and possession or manufacture of an incendiary device, among other charges.

Fox News reported that the Friday morning attack was directly related to Altman’s work. The network said authorities found an anti-AI manifesto on Moreno-Gama when they arrested him. It was described as a “three-part series” that included personal information on other AI executives and investors. 

A police report obtained by The San Francisco Standard said a flaming bottle was thrown at the metal gate outside Altman’s house at about 3:40 a.m. PT Friday. Security guards extinguished the fire.

Afterward, guards at OpenAI’s headquarters reported seeing a person who resembled the suspect seen at Altman’s home, The Standard reported. Police later arrested him after he made threats toward the building. 

The second incident took place just before 2 a.m. Sunday. The San Francisco police said a car stopped on the street near Altman’s house and fired shots before driving away. A surveillance camera recorded the car and its license plate.

The police later arrested Amanda Tom, 25, and Muhamad Tarik Hussein, 23, at a residence where officers confiscated three firearms.

Authorities have not said definitively that the second attack targeted at Altman or that it was motivated by his controversial, emerging technology. 

Altman responds

The incidents occurred less than a week after The New Yorker published a lengthy investigative article that raised questions about Altman’s trustworthiness and his management of OpenAI.

In a blog post, Altman described the article as “incendiary,” while also responding to the Molotov cocktail incident. The post was accompanied by a photo of his husband and child.

Altman said he understands the ethical debates and other concerns about AI, especially over potential job losses.

“While we have that debate,” Altman wrote, “we should de-escalate the rhetoric and tactics and try to have fewer explosions in fewer homes, figuratively and literally.” 

He added that AI could be the “largest change to society in a long time, and perhaps ever,” but that people could do “incredible things” with AI. Altman believes that the technology could “make the future unbelievably good.”

A recent Pew Research Poll found that more Americans are concerned about AI than excited about it. About 60% of people said they would prefer more control over how people use AI.

AI-enhanced fear

Incidents targeting AI companies, employees and buildings connected to the technology have occurred in the past, but it’s hard to say whether they have increased.

In November, police said Sam Kirchner threatened to go into OpenAI’s offices and begin killing employees inside, causing the offices to go on lockdown for an afternoon. Kirchner is the cofounder of a San Francisco-based anti-AI protest group, Stop AI. 

The group suggested Kirchner may have had a mental health crisis. He has not been heard from since the November incident.

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Tags: , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Two separate violent incidents at the home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in San Francisco — an alleged Molotov cocktail attack and a reported shooting within 72 hours — have drawn FBI involvement and put a spotlight on escalating public tensions over AI development that affect anyone who uses or works near AI products and services.

FBI now involved in AI-linked violence

The FBI is actively investigating the Molotov cocktail attack and raided a Houston-area home connected to the suspect, who faces charges including attempted murder and arson, according to authorities.

OpenAI employees faced direct threats

The Friday suspect allegedly traveled to OpenAI's San Francisco headquarters and threatened to burn the building down, prompting a police response and a company statement that no immediate threat to employees remains.

Motive and targeting still unconfirmed

Authorities have not publicly confirmed a motive for either incident, and an OpenAI spokesperson told multiple outlets the Sunday shooting showed no indication of targeting Altman's home.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. KTVU
  2. Fox News
  3. The San Francisco Standard

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the incidents as part of tech-hub tensions, emphasizing the Russian Hill location, SFPD Special Investigation Division and terms like "targeted" and "sprawling home."
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right foreground law-and-order and victimhood, stressing arrests and using words like "boss" and "mansion" and attributing motive as "angry at AI."

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

40 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A 20-year-old man was arrested for throwing a Molotov cocktail at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's San Francisco home and later threatening to burn OpenAI's headquarters, with no injuries reported and the fire contained promptly.
  • Two suspects were arrested for negligently discharging a firearm near Altman's residence in a separate incident days after the Molotov cocktail attack; police seized firearms during the arrest and no injuries occurred.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's San Francisco home was targeted twice in two days, first with a Molotov cocktail and then by gunfire from a vehicle identified through surveillance footage.
  • Daniel Alejandro Moreno-Gama, 20, was arrested for the Molotov cocktail attack and faces charges including attempted murder and arson; no injuries were reported.
  • Amanda Tom, 25, and Muhamad Tarik Hussein, 23, were arrested in connection with the shooting incident and charged with negligent discharge of a firearm; three guns were seized.
  • Sam Altman responded by calling for a de-escalation of rhetoric around AI and urging people not to target his family, while police emphasized strict prosecution of gun-related crimes and praised the swift arrests.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. KTVU
  2. Fox News
  3. The San Francisco Standard

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.