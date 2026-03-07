Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

India allows Iranian naval vessel to dock in port

Cassandra Buchman
India has been letting an Iranian naval vessel to dock in its port at Kochi, with an Indian official calling it the "humane thing to do."
Image credit: REUTERS/Sivaram V
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Full story

India has been letting an Iranian naval vessel dock in its port at Kochi, with an Indian official calling it the “humane thing to do.”

An Indian government source told Reuters the Lavan docked at India’s southern port of Kochi on Wednesday. That’s the same day that a U.S. submarine sank the torpedoed the Iranian warship “DENA” off the coast of Sri Lanka.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Speaking in New Delhi on Saturday, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said Iran told New Delhi on Feb. 28 that a ship sailing by Indian waters was facing challenges. Tehran asked to enter an Indian port, and this request was approved on March 1.

Iran’s ask was “urgent as the vessel had developed technical issues,” Jaishankur said at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi.

“They were coming in for a fleet review and then they got in a way caught on the wrong side of events,” he said.

“We approached the situation from the point of view of humanity, other than whatever the legal issues were and I think we did the right thing,” Jaishankar said.

Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that 183 Iranian sailors will remain in India until the ship is fixed.

The sinking of ‘DENA’

One of the goals of the Iran war, which started on Feb. 28 with joint strikes by the U.S. and Israel, is destroying its navy, President Donald Trump and other military officials have previously said.

At a press briefing Wednesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth addressed the U.S.’ sinking of DENA.

“An American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters,” Hegseth said. “Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo, quiet death.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said the frigate was carrying almost 130 sailors.

Sri Lankan rescuers recovered at least 87 bodies, according to the BBC, as well as 32 sailors who survived.

Survivors of the attack were “seriously injured” and were taken to a hospital in the southern port of Galle, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath said.

Araghchi vowed retaliation for the U.S. attack.

“Mark my words: The U.S. will come to bitterly regret precedent it has set,” Araghchi said.



Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Tags: , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

India granted emergency docking to an Iranian naval vessel at Kochi on March 1 after Iran reported technical issues, with 183 crew members now housed at Indian naval facilities while the ship remains in port.

Iranian crew housed in India

183 sailors from the Iranian ship IRIS Lavan are currently accommodated at Indian naval facilities in Kochi following the vessel's emergency docking on March 4.

Docking approved amid regional conflict

India approved the Iranian vessel's docking request on March 1, the same week a U.S. submarine sank another Iranian warship off Sri Lanka's coast.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 49 media outlets

Behind the numbers

Iran requested docking on Feb. 28, India approved March 1, and IRIS Lavan arrived March 4 with 183 crew members. At least 87 sailors died when IRIS Dena was sunk by a U.S. submarine off Sri Lanka.

Global impact

The conflict expanded from the Middle East to the Indian Ocean, creating complications for India as it tries to maintain neutrality.

Terms to know

IRIS Lavan is a Hengam-class landing ship designed for amphibious operations and troop transport. The International Fleet Review is a multilateral naval exercise where countries showcase their maritime capabilities and build cooperation.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Reuters
  2. The Independent
  3. Bloomberg
  4. Seyed Abbas Araghchi via X
  5. The BBC

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frames the episode as a critique of militarism and U.S. intervention, using terms like "torpedoed" and citing "83 killed," and highlighting IRIS Lavan's alleged role as a mobile command centre.
  • Media outlets in the center is timeline-focused and de-emphasizes interpretive framing.
  • Media outlets on the right emphasize strategic realism and pragmatism, using words like "allowed," "shelter," or "hit" to normalize force.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

49 total sources

Key points from the Left

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • India allowed the Iranian naval vessel IRIS Lavan to dock at Kochi and is accommodating its 183 crew members at naval facilities.
  • On Feb. 28, 2026, the Iranian government reported IRIS Lavan had severe technical issues and sought help from India; New Delhi approved emergency docking on March 1, and the vessel arrived in Kochi on March 4.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • On the same day as the docking, the Iranian warship IRIS Dena was sunk near Sri Lanka by a U.S. submarine, resulting in over 80 deaths, prompting India to launch search-and-rescue operations.
  • India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stated that the decision to allow IRIS Lavan to dock was based on humanitarian considerations and highlighted the complex strategic realities of the Indian Ocean region.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. Reuters
  2. The Independent
  3. Bloomberg
  4. Seyed Abbas Araghchi via X
  5. The BBC

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.