Indiana State Senate to convene as Trump pushes for redistricting

The Indiana State Senate convenes Monday for a high-stakes debate over redistricting, a battle that has garnered national attention and intense political pressure from President Donald Trump. Republicans hold the majority in the 50-seat chamber, but several lawmakers have hesitated to approve Trump’s plan to reshape the congressional map.

Why Trump wants the map changed

Indiana Republicans currently hold a 7-2 advantage in the state’s nine congressional districts. The newly proposed map, already approved by the state House, aims to give the GOP a 9-0 sweep heading into the 2026 midterms.

Resistance from GOP leadership

But Trump has faced strong headwinds in solid red-state Indiana. Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray has opposed redrawing the map, creating uncertainty even with a 40-10 Republican majority.

Politico reported that the contrast with Texas, where similar Trump-supported efforts passed easily, has been significant.

Trump ramps up pressure

Over the weekend, Trump took to Truth Social to urge passage, writing, “This new Map would give the incredible people of Indiana the opportunity to elect TWO additional Republicans in the 2026 Midterm Elections.”

He then urged the Senate to pass the measure while naming nine Republicans by name who “need encouragement.” He wrote, “The Indiana Senate must now pass this MAP, AS IS, and get it to Governor Mike Braun’s desk, ASAP, to deliver a gigantic Victory for Republicans in the ‘Hoosier State,’ and across the Country.“

Politico reported that House Speaker Mike Johnson has been personally reaching out to Indiana senators to secure votes.

Super PACs spending big money

The redistricting fight has triggered major spending from national political organizations. The Club for Growth, Building a Better Economy and Fair Maps Indiana support the proposal, while Indiana Conservation Voters leads the opposition.

In addition, Politico reported that Trump-aligned super PACs have threatened to pour millions into primary challenges against GOP lawmakers who resist the plan.

“These guys and ladies are under intense, 24-hour-a-day pressure and I don’t know if they can withstand it, ultimately — we will see,” former Indiana state representative Mike Murphy told Politico. “I feel badly for them and their families, primarily. They came to be public servants, and instead they are pawns in really what I consider to be Trump’s strategy to avoid a third impeachment and potentially set himself up a third term.”

Why the stakes are high

The national implications are substantial. Republicans now hold a 220-213 majority in the U.S. House, with two vacancies— a margin that will likely decrease further when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leaves on Jan. 5.

Democrats must flip fewer than six seats in 2026 to retake the House, making each district and redistricting contest vital.