Indiana State Senate to convene as Trump pushes for redistricting

Craig Nigrelli
Redistricting debate

The Indiana State Senate is preparing for a major debate regarding a proposed congressional map change.

Political pressure

President Donald Trump has been applying strong public pressure on Republican lawmakers in the Indiana Senate to approve the new redistricting plan.

Party leadership divisions

There are divisions within Indiana Republican leadership over the proposed redistricting plan.

The Indiana State Senate convenes Monday for a high-stakes debate over redistricting, a battle that has garnered national attention and intense political pressure from President Donald Trump. Republicans hold the majority in the 50-seat chamber, but several lawmakers have hesitated to approve Trump’s plan to reshape the congressional map. 

Why Trump wants the map changed

Indiana Republicans currently hold a 7-2 advantage in the state’s nine congressional districts. The newly proposed map, already approved by the state House, aims to give the GOP a 9-0 sweep heading into the 2026 midterms.    

Resistance from GOP leadership

But Trump has faced strong headwinds in solid red-state Indiana. Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray has opposed redrawing the map, creating uncertainty even with a 40-10 Republican majority.

Politico reported that the contrast with Texas, where similar Trump-supported efforts passed easily, has been significant.

Trump ramps up pressure

Over the weekend, Trump took to Truth Social to urge passage, writing, “This new Map would give the incredible people of Indiana the opportunity to elect TWO additional Republicans in the 2026 Midterm Elections.” 

He then urged the Senate to pass the measure while naming nine Republicans by name who “need encouragement.” He wrote, “The Indiana Senate must now pass this MAP, AS IS, and get it to Governor Mike Braun’s desk, ASAP, to deliver a gigantic Victory for Republicans in the ‘Hoosier State,’ and across the Country.“

Politico reported that House Speaker Mike Johnson has been personally reaching out to Indiana senators to secure votes.

Super PACs spending big money 

The redistricting fight has triggered major spending from national political organizations. The Club for Growth, Building a Better Economy and Fair Maps Indiana support the proposal, while Indiana Conservation Voters leads the opposition.

In addition, Politico reported that Trump-aligned super PACs have threatened to pour millions into primary challenges against GOP lawmakers who resist the plan.

“These guys and ladies are under intense, 24-hour-a-day pressure and I don’t know if they can withstand it, ultimately — we will see,” former Indiana state representative Mike Murphy told Politico. “I feel badly for them and their families, primarily. They came to be public servants, and instead they are pawns in really what I consider to be Trump’s strategy to avoid a third impeachment and potentially set himself up a third term.” 

Why the stakes are high

The national implications are substantial. Republicans now hold a 220-213 majority in the U.S. House, with two vacancies— a margin that will likely decrease further when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leaves on Jan. 5. 

Democrats must flip fewer than six seats in 2026 to retake the House, making each district and redistricting contest vital.

Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News.
Jason K. Morrell and Devan Markham contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Debate over Indiana's congressional redistricting could influence control of the U.S. House, with national political leaders and organizations involved and significant implications for future elections.

Redistricting and political control

How district lines are drawn in Indiana could impact which party controls more congressional seats, affecting the overall balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives.

National political involvement

President Donald Trump and national groups are pressuring local lawmakers, demonstrating the intersection of state-level decisions with broader national political strategies.

Internal party division

Despite Republican majorities, there is notable disagreement within the party about the redistricting plan, revealing internal tensions and varied priorities among party members.

Sources

  1. Politico
  2. Truth Social

