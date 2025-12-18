Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Inspector General to audit $7.6 billion in canceled blue state energy grants

Keaton Peters
An internal audit at the U.S. Department of Energy will probe whether funding cancellations earlier this year were politically motivated.
Image credit: J. David Ake/Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Internal audit

The Department of Energy’s Office of Inspector General will review the decision-making process around $7.6 billion in canceled grants.

Blue states

The funding terminations announced in October targeted grant recipients located in 16 Democrat-run states that voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024.

Legal fight

The DOE is being sued over the decision, which critics say is politically motivated. DOE lawyers argued that considering politics in funding decisions isn’t illegal.

Full story

An internal audit at the U.S. Department of Energy will probe whether federal funding cancellations earlier this year were politically motivated. The probe is in response to a Trump Administration action in October that canceled nearly $7.6 billion in energy-related grants designated to 16 Democrat-run states that voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. 

In a letter to members of Congress, Assistant Inspector General for the DOE Sarah Nelson said the agency’s inspector general office will perform an audit to ”review the Department of Energy’s processes when cancelling financial assistance and whether those cancellations were in accordance with established criteria.” 

Under the leadership of Secretary Chris Wright, the energy department rescinded funding opportunities and slashed programs expanded by the Biden administration. Under Biden, the DOE oversaw an influx of funds for clean energy technology — everything from wind and solar to hydrogen fuel, carbon capture and energy efficiency upgrades — but the Trump administration’s policies prioritize oil and gas, coal and nuclear power. 

The rollback of previously awarded grant funding has already triggered numerous lawsuits. The inspector general is the DOE’s independent watchdog, and the audit could determine whether some of the most controversial funding cancellations complied with department rules. 

Why was the funding canceled?

On Oct. 2, the DOE announced it terminated 321 grants for 223 projects. 

“DOE evaluated each of these awards and determined that they did not meet the economic, national security or energy security standards necessary to justify continued investment,” the agency declared in a press release

Wright said these projects were “rushed through” and the press release stated that 26% of the awards were finalized between Election Day 2024 and President Donald Trump’s inauguration. 

Immediately, the DOE faced backlash because the grant recipients, which include state agencies, local governments, universities and energy companies, were exclusively located in 16 states that voted for Harris in 2024 and have Democratic governors: California; Colorado; Connecticut; Delaware; Hawaii; Illinois; Maryland; Massachusetts; Minnesota; New Hampshire; New Jersey; New Mexico; New York; Oregon; Vermont and Washington. 

The terminations also came the day after the government shutdown began, fueling accusations that the move was a form of political retaliation. 

What industry was hardest hit?

Planned hydrogen hubs on the West Coast faced the largest shortfalls due to canceled federal funds. 

Hydrogen fuel has shown promise as an emissions-free fuel source that can power buses and heavy vehicles, maritime shipping and industrial heat applications. Several companies are also developing ways to use hydrogen to run power plants and serve as an alternative aviation fuel. 

The hydrogen hubs were a Biden-era initiative to establish seven hydrogen supply chains throughout the country through various corporate and public-private partnerships. The October terminations rescinded $1.2 billion for a California hydrogen hub and $1 billion for a hub in the Pacific Northwest. 

A list of proposed project cancellations reported by E&E News included the five other hydrogen hubs, but no additional funding terminations have been announced. The other hydrogen hubs are located in Republican-run states or states that voted for Trump in 2024 such as Pennsylvania, which was awarded a portion of its $750 million in federal funding on Jan. 17, 2025. 

How is the funding termination playing out in court?

A lawsuit brought by the city of Saint Paul, Minnesota against Wright alleged that the DOE violated the law by terminating projects only in blue states, treating them differently from similarly situated grantees in Republican-voting states.

In a legal filing this month, the DOE’s attorneys from the U.S. Department of Justice wrote, “the selection of which DOE grant termination decisions were included in the October 2025 notice tranche was influenced by whether a grantee’s address was located in a State that tends to elect and/or has recently elected Democratic candidates in state and national elections.” 

The attorneys said, “consideration of partisan politics is constitutionally permissible, including because it can serve as a proxy for legitimate policy considerations.” 

Legal proceedings are ongoing. 

The inspector general’s internal audit was announced on Dec. 15. Nelson said the office will provide updates to members of Congress who pushed for the investigation.

Keaton Peters
Keaton Peters
Keaton is an energy reporter for Straight Arrow News based in Austin, Texas. He focuses on affordability and economic impacts in coverage of energy policy, how data centers are reshaping the grid, and market shifts for oil, gas and renewables.
Maggie Gordon and Cassandra Buchman contributed to this report.

Why this story matters

A Department of Energy internal audit into funding cancellations affecting Democratic-led states comes in response to questions about political influence in federal grant decisions and could impact future distribution of energy project funding.

Political influence

The audit will examine whether federal energy funding was canceled based on political considerations, which could set precedents for how grants are awarded or rescinded by future administrations.

Energy policy shifts

Changes in Department of Energy funding reflect broader transitions in national priorities between renewable energy initiatives and support for oil and gas, coal and nuclear.

Legal and oversight processes

Ongoing lawsuits and a federal audit highlight the role of legal mechanisms and independent oversight in maintaining government accountability and transparency.

Get the big picture

Behind the numbers

The articles refer to over $7.6 billion in clean energy grants terminated by the Department of Energy, affecting 321 awards across 223 projects in 16 states. California lost over $1 billion for a hydrogen hub and $2.1 billion in total grants.

Context corner

The funding for these projects originated with laws passed under President Joe Biden, aiming to modernize the electric grid and support clean energy. Tensions between federal and state governments over climate policy have a long history.

Diverging views

Articles from left-leaning sources emphasize partisan motives behind the funding cuts and their potential unlawfulness, while right-leaning coverage is limited or absent, providing little or no commentary or detail on the topic.

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Axios
  3. E&E News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame "Trump’s cuts" of "$7.6 billion" in "clean energy grants" as politically motivated "selective blue state grant cancellations," emphasizing the Democratic request for an audit with a critical tone.
  • Media outlets in the center note the grants "mostly impact blue states" as factual context, without the left's accusatory language.
  • Media outlets on the right de-emphasizes the audit's origin, portraying the action neutrally as a "termination" and avoiding the "selective" framing.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

32 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • An internal watchdog in the U.S. Department of Energy will investigate the Trump administration's termination of $7.6 billion in clean energy grants in 16 states that supported Kamala Harris in 2024.
  • Democrats claim the cuts threaten jobs and energy costs, and California Sen. Adam Schiff noted the investigation is welcome, emphasizing the cuts were politically motivated.
  • More than two dozen Democratic Congress members requested the investigation, citing unlawful bias in the funding cuts.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Inspector General said it will probe the cancellation of grants for hundreds of clean-energy projects across 16 states that supported former Vice President Kamala Harris, assistant inspector general Sarah Nelson said.
  • In October, the U.S. Department of Energy terminated 321 funding awards across 223 projects, saying they were not economically viable and failed to advance national energy needs.
  • California took the largest hit, with more than $1 billion for a hydrogen hub, as White House budget director Russell Vought said awards across 16 states would be cut.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Axios
  3. E&E News

