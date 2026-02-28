International community responds to US, Israel attacks on Iran

World leaders quickly reacted to the U.S. and Israel’s attacks on Iran, with some condemning the military operation and others supporting it.

Saturday’s early morning air strikes were aimed at destroying Iran’s nuclear program, wiping out its military and overthrowing its government.

President Donald Trump announced the assault in a video on Truth Social shortly after 3 a.m. Eastern time.

Iran launched retaliatory strikes against at least four U.S. military bases in the Mideast, including those in Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, and also fired waves of ballistic missiles at Israel.

Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X that “Netanyahu and Trump’s war on Iran is wholly unprovoked, illegal, and illegitimate.”

“Trump has turned ‘America First’ into ‘Israel First’ — which always means ‘America Last,” he wrote. “Our Powerful Armed Forces are prepared for this day and will teach the aggressors the lesson they deserve.”

Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Trump in a post on social media.

“For 47 years, the Ayatollahs’ regime has chanted ‘Death to Israel,’ ‘Death to America.’ It has spilled our blood, murdered many Americans, and massacred its own people,” Netanyahu said. “This murderous terrorist regime must not be allowed to arm itself with nuclear weapons that would enable it to threaten all of humanity. Our joint operation will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their fate into their own hands.”

Trump and Netanyahu spoke on the phone, both the prime minister and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed.

Qatar

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack on Qatari territory.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that the State of Qatar reserves its full right to respond to this attack in accordance with the provisions of international law and in a manner proportionate to the nature of the aggression, in defense of its sovereignty and in protection of its security and national interests,” it said.

United Kingdom, France, Germany

France, Germany and the United Kingdom’s leaders said in a joint statement that they did not participate in the strikes but are in close contact with international partners.

“We condemn Iranian attacks on countries in the region in the strongest terms. Iran must refrain from indiscriminate military strikes,” they said. “We call for a resumption of negotiations and urge the Iranian leadership to seek a negotiated solution. Ultimately, the Iranian people must be allowed to determine their future.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in his own statement, said that “forces are active and British planes are in the sky today as part of coordinated regional defensive operations.”

French President Emmanuel Macron called the escalation “dangerous for all.”

“The outbreak of war between the United States, Israel, and Iran carries grave consequences for international peace and security,” he wrote.

Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada supports the U.S.’ actions, and that they were “to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent its regime from further threatening international peace and security.”

“Canada’s position remains clear: the Islamic Republic of Iran is the principal source of instability and terror throughout the Middle East, has one of the world’s worst human rights records and must never be allowed to obtain or develop nuclear weapons,” he said.

Oman

Omani foreign minister Badr al-Busaidi said he’s “dismayed” at the attacks, and that “active and serious negotiations have yet again been undermined.”

“Neither the interests of the United States nor the cause of global peace are well served by this. And I pray for the innocents who will suffer,” he said on X. “I urge the United States not to get sucked in further. This is not your war.”

Russia

“The scope and character of the military, political, and propaganda preparations that preceded this reckless step, including the deployment of substantial US military forces to the region, leave no doubt that this is a deliberate, premeditated, and unprovoked act of armed aggression against a sovereign and independent UN member state, in direct violation of the fundamental principles and norms of international law,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Telegram. It added that the strikes are “particularly reprehensible” as they are “being conducted under the cover of the renewed negotiation process.”

The attacks came despite “assurances” to the Russian side indicating Israel wasn’t interested in entering into a military confrontation with Iran, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said.

Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Iran’s government chose to become Russian President Vladimir Putin’s accomplice and supplied him with weapons, including “shahed” drones and the technology needed to make them, during the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Other nations have also suffered from Iranian-backed terror,” Zelenskyy said. “Therefore, it is fair to give the Iranian people a chance to rid themselves of a terrorist regime and to guarantee security for all nations that have suffered from terror originating in Iran.”

While it is important to preserve as many lives as possible, Zelenskyy said, it’s also important “that the United States is acting decisively.”

“Whenever there is American resolve, global criminals weaken,” he said. “This understanding must also come to the Russians.”

Australia

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it supports the United States.

“It has long been recognised that Iran’s nuclear program is a threat to global peace and security,” he said. “The international community has been clear that the Iranian regime can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon. ”

Officials in Australia are closely monitoring the situation, Albanese said, and he advised citizens not to travel to Iran, and if there, to leave as soon as possible. In light of the attacks, Australia’s travel advice for Israel and Lebanon was upgraded to Do Not Travel.

Spain

Spanish President Pedro Sanchez said his country rejects both the U.S. and Israel’s attacks, which contribute “to a more uncertain and hostile international order,” as well as the actions of the Iranian regime and the Revolutionary Guard.

“We cannot afford another prolonged and devastating war in the Middle East,” Sanchez said. “We demand immediate de-escalation and full respect for international law. It is time to resume dialogue and achieve a lasting political solution for the region.”

European Union

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said developments from Iran are greatly concerning, and that the European Union is in close contact with its partners in the region.

“Ensuring nuclear safety and preventing any actions that could further escalate tensions or undermine the global non-proliferation regime is of critical importance,” she said, noting that the European Union has adopted extensive sanctions on Iran.

“In close coordination with EU Member States, we will take all necessary steps to ensure that EU citizens in the region can count on our full support,” von der Leyen added. “We call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, to protect civilians, and to fully respect international law.”

On Monday, von der Leyen said, she is convening a special Security College.

World Health Organization

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, said he’s deeply troubled by what’s happening in the Middle East, and that his “heart goes out to civilians trapped in the crossfire.”

“Regardless of borders, everyone deserves to live without the threat of violence around them,” he said. “Today, we urge leaders to choose the challenging path of dialogue over the senseless route of destruction. The world is watching and hoping for wisdom to prevail over weapons.”

Red Cross

International Committee of the Red Cross president Mirjana Spoljaric stated the importance of upholding the rules of war. The ICRC has teams on the ground in Iran, Israel and other parts of the region, she said.

“In international armed conflicts, international humanitarian law, in particular all four Geneva Conventions, apply. Civilian infrastructure such as hospitals, homes and schools must be spared from attack,” she said. “Medical personnel and first responders must be allowed to carry out their work safely.”

United Nations

Secretary General of the United Nations António Guterres said the U.S. and Israel’s use of force against Iran, and the latter’s subsequent retaliation, undermine international peace and security.

“I call for an immediate cessation of hostilities & de-escalation,” he said. “Failing to do so risks a wider regional conflict with grave consequences for civilians & regional stability. I strongly encourage all parties to return immediately to the negotiating table.”