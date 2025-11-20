Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Investigators release preliminary report in fatal UPS plane crash that killed 14

Devin Pavlou
The NTSB released its preliminary report detailing how investigators believe a UPS cargo jet crash moments after take off killing 14.
Image credit: Stephen Cohen/Stringer via Getty Images

Summary

Crash cause

According to the NTSB preliminary report, the UPS plane crash was caused by the left engine and its pylon detaching from the wing shortly after takeoff, leading the aircraft to roll to the left and crash into the ground.

Investigation findings

Investigators found that several critical components of the plane showed signs of fatigue damage, and detailed that the aircraft never missed a required maintenance inspection.

Historical comparison

The NTSB report drew explicit comparisons to the 1979 American Airlines flight 191 disaster, which also involved a No. 1 engine and pylon separation during takeoff.

Full story

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report on the fatal UPS plane crash that killed 14 people and injured 23 on Nov. 4. Investigators state that the plane’s left engine ripped off the wing just after takeoff, causing the plane to roll to the left before slamming into the ground. 

Included in the report were dozens of images of debris and a timeline of the moment the engine detached from the plane. The crash prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to ground all MD-11 aircraft so engineers could inspect each plane individually. 

What did the report find? 

Investigators say the plane’s No. 1 engine and its pylon, or the structure that connects the engine to the wing, sustained structural damage. The damage caused the structure to fail and the engine to separate from the aircraft.

A timeline photo of the incident shows the plane taking off as the engine separates, arcs over the plane and catches fire before hitting the ground. The final photo shows the plane, now with the engine missing, starting to roll to the left. 

NTSB

The report states that a second fire started at the pylon-wing attachment point after the engine separated from the plane.

Flight data recovered from the wreck showed that the plane never climbed higher than about 30 feet above ground level but did clear the runway’s blast fence. Shortly after clearing the fence, the plane’s left landing gear struck the roof of a UPS warehouse before colliding with a storage yard and multiple buildings. One of these buildings was a petroleum recycling facility that ignited and engulfed the plane.

Several critical components showed signs of fatigue damage, according to the report. The left pylon aft mount’s forward and aft lugs were both fractured, and investigators found fatigue cracking on multiple fracture surfaces. They said these cracks existed before the engine separated.  

Because of the similar design of the engine mount, the FAA issued a second airworthiness directive for the DC-10 series aircraft. 

NTSB

Despite these cracks, the report states that the plane never missed a required maintenance inspection. It also doesn’t say if engineers reported problems with the aircraft. The plane had just had a 24-month/4,800-hour lubrication maintenance check for its thrust links and spherical bearings on Oct. 18. 

Investigators cite similar incident

In their report, investigators explicitly cited the American Airlines flight 191 disaster, which remains the deadliest aviation incident in American history. The two events had a strikingly similar chain of events, with both aircraft losing their No. 1 engine and pylon on takeoff.

The American Airlines flight happened in Chicago in 1979 and killed all 271 people on board the plane and two people on the ground. The NTSB determined the engine on flight 191 had separated because of “damage caused by improper maintenance procedures.” They said this led to the failure of the pylon structure. 

Investigators did not confirm if that was the reason for this separation. They stressed that the investigation is ongoing.

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Alex Delia contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

A fatal UPS plane crash prompts a National Transportation Safety Board report revealing critical structural failures, raising concerns about aircraft safety and maintenance standards across similar aircraft models.

Aircraft structural failure

Investigators found that the left engine and its supporting structure failed, causing the crash, highlighting potential design vulnerabilities in the MD-11 and similar aircraft.

Aviation safety procedures

The Federal Aviation Administration's grounding of all MD-11 aircraft and additional directives for DC-10s show heightened regulatory focus on proactive inspection and maintenance following the incident.

Historical comparisons

The National Transportation Safety Board referenced the 1979 American Airlines flight 191 disaster, drawing attention to recurring patterns in engine separation accidents and the ongoing need to address underlying risks in commercial aviation.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 90 media outlets

Behind the numbers

The UPS MD-11 had completed 21,043 flight cycles and nearly 93,000 flight hours. Inspection of the failed engine mount was last conducted in October 2021 and a detailed inspection was not due until approximately 7,000 more cycles had passed.

Context corner

The MD-11 is based on the earlier DC-10 design, and the NTSB drew a parallel to the 1979 Chicago crash when a DC-10's left engine detached during takeoff, resulting in a fatal accident. Both incidents involved engine mount separation during takeoff.

Terms to know

Fatigue cracks: Small fractures that develop over time from repeated stress. Pylon: Structural component connecting an aircraft engine to its wing. Flight cycle: One takeoff and landing sequence. Overstress failure: Breakage resulting from excessive force. Airworthiness directive: Mandatory FAA assessment requiring inspection or fixes.

